Where to get food in Maryland Heights

Maryland Heights, MO – If you live in Maryland Heights, you have known that this place serves many places to go. After going to those places and you feel hungry, go get some recommended restaurants, coffee, or bakery to fill your tummy. Here, we’ve listed three recommended food businesses in Maryland Heights worth your trying.

1. DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery

This restaurant is located at 11982 Dorsett Rd Maryland Heights, MO 63043. They offer Vietnamese, Chinese, and vegan cuisines. They serve the freshest ingredients with an authentic recipe that is healthy and tasty. Plenty of foods like bowls, spring rolls, banh mi, bao sliders, pho, sauces, tacos, and desserts are their menus. They feature takeout, delivery, and catering options.

Established in 2016, if you want to visit this restaurant, they are open Monday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 11.30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

2. The Foundry Bakery

This bakery is located at 11424 Dorsett Rd Maryland Heights, MO 63043. They offer bakeries, coffee & tea, and bubble tea from Taiwan artisan with unexpected flavors, using top quality, healthy and nourishing ingredients. You can find various pastries, buns, and slices of bread. They are open from Wednesday to Sunday at 11 a.m. and closes at 7 p.m.

Check this link to know more https://www.thefoundrybakery.com/

3. Tony's Donuts – McKelvey

As well as their names, tony’s donuts serve many kinds of donuts starting from $1,09. Besides, they offer breakfast and lunch meals like sandwiches.

They are open daily as early as 5 a.m. and closes at 8 p.m., except on Sunday they are close at 6 p.m. They are available for dine-in, takeaway, and catering options.

Go visit them at 12218 McKelvey Rd Maryland Heights, MO 63043. If you have any inquiries, kindly check this link http://tonysdonuts.com/

