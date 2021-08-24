Must-try American restaurants in Sullivan, MO

ST. LOUIS, MO -Sullivan city has various foods, from American to Mexican food. However, out of all the cuisines, American cuisine is among the favorite foods by Americans. We already wrapped up three recommended American Restaurants in Sullivan, MO.

- Cracker Barrel

Besides the store in the Sullivan, this restaurant has several stores in various locations. This restaurant has delicious chicken salad, burgers, and other American food. The building has a classic American style that will give an old-school vibe.

Cracker Barrel is located at 701 W Springfield Road, Sullivan. They open on Sunday to Thursday from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

- Clark St. Café and Bakery

Clark St. Café and Bakery is perfect for breakfast or lunch. As a bakery, serve delicious pies alongside freshly brewed coffee to start your morning. This restaurant has a comfy place that will be a plus for your visit to this place.

You can find Clark St. Café and Bakery at 111 N Clark St, Sullivan. Their staff is ready to serve their tasty foods on Monday to Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

- DKI Homecookin' & Steakhouse also Du Kum Inn Restaurant

This restaurant was built with the idea of providing the highest quality and fresh homemade food in a family environment at affordable prices. This restaurant serves traditional American foods such as sandwiches, fried chicken, and steak.

This restaurant opens on Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Wednesday to Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

