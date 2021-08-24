Recommended Classic American Restaurants in Highland, IL

ST. LOUIS, MO - Classic American foods such as pies and fried chicken have a place in Americans' hearts. People often eat this dishes because it suits with any people with any ages. If you are happened to be in Highland, IL, we wrapped up three recommended Classic American restaurants in the town.

- Blue Springs Café

Pies and Fried Chicken are the classic American foods that have become the customer’s favorite in the Blue Springs Café. This restaurant has a family vibe and big portions of food that made the restaurant a got fit for family dining. If you bring kids, don’t worry because they also serve food for kids.

Visit Blue Springs Café at 3505 George Street, Highland. Their staff is ready to serve their signature foot high pies every day from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

- 9th Street Café

9th Street Café will be the perfect restaurant for your go-to breakfast place. The pork chops alongside biscuits and gravy will make your breakfast great. Other American breakfast foods such as waffles and pancakes are also on their menu. Their friendly staff will also brighten your morning when you take your breakfast in this place.

You can take your breakfast or lunch in this place every day from 5:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The 9th Street Café is located at 900 Laurel Street, Highland.

- Diamond Mineral Springs

This restaurant has family-style meals with its delicious and plentiful food. This restaurant serves delicious classic American dishes such as fried chicken and foot high pies. They also had today’s menu that serves steak, sausages, and fish.

Diamond Mineral Springs is located at 1 W Pocahontas Rd, Highland. They open on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Wednesday to Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

