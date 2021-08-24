ST. LOUIS, MO - In 2013, Simone Faure opened La Patisserie Chouquette in the Botanical Heights area of St. Louis. The bakery is her place to discover her baking abilities.

Botanical Heights is currently experiencing regular foot traffic from store to store, with emerging businesses putting roots in the neighborhood. It is something Faure encourages in the collaborative ecosystem.

The bakery scene extended on Botanical Heights, where La Patisserie Chouquette joins Union Loafers Cafe, Nixta, Olio, and Elaia to develop the neighborhood of different local and national cuisines. The area was quite empty 10 years ago, but Ben Poremba, Faure, and others have seen its potential.

In New Orleans, where she grew up, Faure's pastry journey started off after church sweets. Faure often visited a nearby penny-candy shop with 50 cents in her tiny pocket.

She was loved with pastry by such dough treats and inspired to start La Patisserie Chouquette, the French-inspired bakery.

However, it is not the doughs but its macaroons that are known in the pastries. The sandwich-lice rainbow enables consumers to taste savory tastes such as goat cheese and black pepper.

The bakery also has National Macaron Day, an annual March event. Customers that reach down Tower Grove Avenue draw the event. The crowd doesn't mind waiting, though, as the case of Faure is full of 50 macaron flavors, many of them available just at this particular event, inside the shop.50 macaron flavors, including many that are available only during that special occasion.

Faure guarantees that St. Louis is represented by macaroons, including local staples such as gooey, Red Hot Riplets and beers, popcorn, and pretzels, the same as those in Busch Stadium.

