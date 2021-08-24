Must-try pancake restaurants in St Louis

SAINT LOUIS, MO – All pancake lovers in St. Louis, you would probably agree that nothing compares to the sweetness of pancakes. From all the favorites, we have listed three recommended places to taste the unique pancakes in St. Louis.

1. The Original Pancake House

In 1953, the original pancake house was established. Now they have over 100 franchises around the U.S., opening a store in the Ladue location in May 2013. They serve many pancakes menus like apple pancake, Dutch baby, split bill, buttermilk pancakes, and more. In addition, you can choose omelets, sandwiches, eggs, waffles, fruits & cereals, juice & beverages, and kids' meal.

Having a warm cabin feel the atmosphere, they are open as early as 7 a.m. and close at 2 p.m. on Tuesday to Sunday.

Visit them at 8817 Ladue Rd St. Louis, MO 63124 for dine-in. For another option, you can choose Curbside or Delivery options.

2. Chris' Pancake & Dining

Located at 5980 Southwest Ave St Louis, MO 63139, Chris's pancake & dining is known as the "Best Pancakes" in St. Louis. They serve delicious food and excellent service in a relaxing setting - all a St. Louis original tradition.

This family-owned business serves you many menus besides pancakes like omelet, soup & salad, sandwiches, pasta, and more.

Visit them daily from as early as 7 a.m. and close at 4 p.m.

3. Gooseberries

Open on Monday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday to Sunday at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. on the next day. Gooseberries serve you many menus like banana pancakes, carrot pancakes, black & blue mac, beet reuben, french toast, sweet potato pecan pie. They also offer quirky, relaxed/ friendly, and playful vibes.

Visit them at 2754 Chippewa St Saint Louis, MO 63118

