Taiwan Needs Mustang Officers

rank insignia of army and marines warrant officer Photo by George Shen

TIME TO REINSTATE ITS WARRANT OFFICERS PROGRAM IN TAIWAN.

According to the Broadcasting Corporation of China (in Taiwan) last month, citing Bloomberg News (August 05, 2022) Taiwan needs at least another 100 new pilots to operate its fleet of 66 advanced Lockheed Martin F-16V fighter jets Taiwan wishes to purchase. A chronic problem facing Taiwan's military is a severe shortage of personnel, including pilots. Although it has a relatively large and modern fighter fleet, at the current rate, it may take Taiwan 50 years to train enough pilots to ensure that a fighter fleet will not be "organic and unmanned" in a few years.

But time is not on Taiwan’s side. U.S. commanders estimate that Xi Jinping may have the ability to take action across the Taiwan Strait in five years at the earliest. The daily invasion and harassment of Taiwan’s airspace by PLA military aircraft is exhausting for Taiwanese pilots and their aircraft.

The personnel shortage in its military has been going on for a while now, especially among the junior officers’ ranks. Reinstating the conscription is so unpopular that neither major political parties want to touch this subject. Despite American willingness to help with the most state of the art equipment, the fear is that there are just not enough trained personnel to operate these fancy weapons. Maybe Taiwan should reconsider reinstating the long-suspended Warrant Officers program (准尉).

The original definition of a Warrant Officer (known ass Mustangs in the US Marine Corps), was an officer who had earned a battlefield commission; they were especially prevalent during World War II and the Korean War. Notable examples include Audie Murphy (World War II) and David Hackworth (Korean War) of US Army. During the Vietnam, however, some US Army warrant officer pilots were offered a direct commission to 2nd or 1st Lieutenant, they were usually younger than 25 at the time.

A mustang is characterized by former enlisted service prior to transitioning to officer rank, as the term varies in usage and criteria from branch to branch, especially within the Marine Corps. By the end of World War II, it was understood across the armed forces that a mustang was an officer with service in the enlisted ranks before commissioning. I personally served with a Marine Corps Gunnar (otherwise known as Marine Infantry Weapon Officer) in Okinawa, who was promoted directly in the battlefield because Marine Corps just did not want to lose his extensive expertise and experiences in infantry tactics and mandatorily extended his service and promoted him as a Warrant Officer.

The name of warrant officer originated in medieval E,ngland. It was first used in the Royal Navy during the 13th century, where Warrant Officers achieved the designation by virtue of their years of experience or seniority, and technically held the rank by a certificate or a warrant—rather than by a formal commission (a la a commissioned officer). Nevertheless, WOs in the British have traditionally been considered and treated as distinct from non-commissioned officers.

All warrant officers (sometimes known also as Limited Duty Officers (LDO)) rate a salute from those ranked below them; i.e., all enlisted ranks or officer candidates. For appointment to a warrant (W-1), normally a warrant is approved by the service secretary of the respective service branch. However, appointment to this rank can come via commission by the President, but this is less common. For the chief warrant officer ranks (CW‑2 to CW‑5), these warrant officers are commissioned by the President.

Warrant Officers in the US, However fills many roles otherwise occupied by junior commission officers, exactly what the Taiwanese service in short supply. What Taiwan should consider also, is direct entrants may become WOs—for example, individuals completing helicopter pilot training in the US Army Aviation Branch become flight warrant officers immediately (from high school to flight school). This is going to be particularly important as Army is now experimenting with various new models of tilted-wing aircrafts that US Marines have deployed successfully in the Marine Osprey.

The U.S. Army utilizes warrant officers heavily and separates them into two types: Aviators and technical. Army aviation warrant officers pilot both rotary-wing and fixed-wing aircraft and represent the largest group of Army warrant officers. This is an area where Taiwan can take a page out of the Army manual. Technical warrant officers in the Army specialize in a single branch technical area such as intelligence, sustainment, military police, or green beret; For example, a military police officer and or a military intelligence officer both have to be branch qualified in their respective fields, learning how to manage the entire spectrum of their profession. However, within those broad fields warrant officers include such specialists as CID Special Agents (a very specific track within the military police) and Counterintelligence Special Agents (a very specific track within military intelligence). These technical warrant officers allow for a soldier with subject matter expertise (like non-commissioned officers), but with the authority of a commissioned officer.

Taiwan may want to consider both technical and aviation warrant officers go through initial training and branch assignment as the US Army Warrant Officer Candidate School (WOCS), followed by branch-specific training and education paths.

With declining enlistment and enrollment into the local military academy, fewer and fewer junior officers is quickly becoming the Achilles heel of the Taiwan Defense Force. Warrant Officers can fill that void quickly, and strengthen the junior officer's rank with expertise and loyalty that Taiwan has paid and trained for.