Légion Detrangère Chinois

After the less-than-satisfactory election results for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of Taiwan on the 26th of November. Many necessary reforms are going to suffer along with the election results, and one reform of particular concern for the United States is the issue of whether Taiwan is going to extend its conscription service from 4 months to one year.

The draft in Taiwan is extremely unpopular. Since the current DPP government holds a more aggressive position towards its independence and thus hostility towards China, and received majority support on this policy from Taiwanese youth, the resulting fogs of war directly impact that draft age population. There exists already a shortage of trained military personnel in Taiwan, so if a war does breakout, then who is going to do the fighting? And the logical follow-up question is, which Force is going to absorb most of the casualties? Certainly not US Marines.

Maybe it is time for the Taiwanese to consider adopting its own version of a foreign legion like the French (French: Légion Détrangère). The French Foreign Legion is a corps within the French Army with a specific command and comprising only a few selected MOS (military occupation specialties) such as infantry, airborne (much like our 101 Airborne), cavalry, etc,. It was created in 1831 to allow foreign nationals into the French Army. Legionnaires are highly trained soldiers and the Legion is unique in that it is open to foreign citizens willing to serve in the French Armed Forces. The Legion is today known as a unit whose training focuses on traditional military skills and on its strong esprit de corps, as its men come from different countries with different cultures. Consequently, training is often described as not only physically challenging but also very stressful psychologically. Legionnaires may apply for French citizenship after three years' and soldiers who is wounded during a battle for France can immediately apply to be French citizen under a provision known as "Français par le sang versé" ("French (citizens) by their bloodshed")

Since 1831, the Legion has consisted of hundreds of thousands in active service at its peak and suffered the aggregated loss of nearly 40,000 men in France, Algeria, Morocco, Madagascar, West Africa, Mexico, Italy, Crimea, Spain, Indo-China, Norway, Syria, Chad, Zaïre, Lebanon, Central Africa, Gabon, Kuwait, Rwanda, and many other places.

However, the French Army does not have the market cornered on foreign nationals’ military recruitment. The Spanish have their own foreign legion, and most recently in Ukraine, a foreign legion of sorts was set up mostly by accident, but nevertheless made major contributions against the Russians. Most notable, however, is the Gurkhas of the British Army, which is just the British foreign legion by another name, Indian Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw once said: “If a man says he is not afraid of dying, he is either lying or he is a Gurkha.” that is why the British has recurited Gurkhas for over two hundred years. The only difference is the British strategy is more focused, and it targets a very specific region, where the French accept applicants from all over the world.

Just like the French Foreign Legion, the British Gurkhas' initial selection process is extremely demanding. Out of almost 30,000 applicants each year only a little over 200 are accepted by the British Army. Clearly, the British have taken the crème de la crème, but does it mean that there are no more crème left?? And I think not. Incidentally, if Taiwan does recruit some Nepalese as foreign soldiers, from the experiences in Hong Kong, where many retiring Gurkhas stay after their service, were able to assimilate very smoothly into Hong Kong society at large, because of the Nepalese own Asian heritage is not that different from the culture of Taiwan and or Hong Kong, they would have an easier time to manage the force than say, recruits from Russia or France for example.

Taiwan can look to a combination of both strategies, recruiting from Asia on the one hand where many of the Taiwanese businesses are recruiting foreign laborers anyway into Taiwan to supplement the labor shortage, but at the same time look beyond Asia, and maybe even try to recruit from more experienced fighter to temporarily fill in the leadership positions in this newly organized corps of foreign fighters.

Lastly, defending freedom is very noble. The new recruits will have the satisfaction of knowing they are contributing to safer and more prosperous world not just for Taiwan but all over the world. One important consideration, however, for many of the enlistees whether Gurkhas or other legionnaires, they want to know that they will be able to take care of their families. At this time Taiwan military starting salary is about NT$ 403,625 (or≈ USD 13,018) say compare to the British starting pay of ≈ USD 20,628. With Time in grade after basic training, and other bonuses, a legionnaire in Taiwan can more or less expect an initial monthly salary of NT$53,625 (or 53,625/31 ≈ USD 1729.84 or a yearly pay of US$ 20,758), while that is not a fortune, it would be adequately attractive enough for some recruits.