How the "Make America Great Again" Slogan Became a Pop Culture Phenomenon

MAGA hat Photo by r. nial bradshaw/Flickr

“Make America Great Again” is a political slogan that was popularized by former President Donald Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign. The slogan was widely used in rallies, speeches, and merchandise, and it quickly became a pop culture phenomenon.

The origins of the slogan can be traced back to Ronald Reagan’s 1980 presidential campaign, where he used the similar phrase, “Let’s Make America Great Again.” The slogan was effective in creating a sense of nostalgia and optimism, and it resonated with many Americans who felt that the country had lost its way.

Fast forward to 2015, and Donald Trump, a real estate mogul and television personality, announced his candidacy for president. His campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again,” immediately caught on with his supporters, who were drawn to the message of restoring America’s greatness.

Trump’s use of the slogan wasn’t limited to political events. It appeared on bumper stickers, hats, t-shirts, and other merchandise, and it was frequently used in pop culture references. For example, the slogan was featured on a 2016 episode of the animated series “The Simpsons,” in which Homer Simpson becomes a Trump supporter.

The popularity of the slogan was not limited to the United States. It was used by politicians in other countries, such as Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who used a similar slogan, “Let’s Keep Australia Moving Forward,” in his 2019 election campaign.

The success of “Make America Great Again” as a pop culture phenomenon can be attributed to several factors. First, the slogan was simple and catchy, making it easy to remember and repeat. Second, it tapped into a sense of nostalgia and optimism that many Americans felt about the country. Third, it was associated with a controversial and polarizing figure, which made it even more memorable.

Despite its popularity, the slogan has also been criticized for its divisive nature and for promoting a narrow view of American greatness. Critics argue that the slogan suggests that America was once great but has lost its way, and that it excludes certain groups of people who have historically faced discrimination and inequality.

“Make America Great Again” became a pop culture phenomenon due to its simplicity, nostalgia, and association with a controversial figure. While it’s been criticized for its divisive nature, there is no denying that the slogan has left a lasting impact on American politics and culture.