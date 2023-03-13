Hillary Clinton Email Scandal Photo by Mike Mozart/Flickr

The Hillary Clinton email scandal is one of the most controversial political controversies in recent history. It revolves around the use of a private email server by Hillary Clinton, who served as Secretary of State during the Obama administration. The scandal first emerged in 2015 and dominated headlines for several years, as Clinton faced criticism and investigation over her handling of classified information.

At the heart of the controversy was the fact that Clinton had used a private email server for official government business during her time as Secretary of State, rather than the secure government email system. This raised concerns about the security of sensitive government information, as well as questions about Clinton’s motives and transparency.

The scandal was first uncovered by the House Select Committee on Benghazi, which was investigating the 2012 terrorist attack on the U.S. embassy in Libya. During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Clinton had used a private email server for official government business, including the exchange of classified information.

Clinton’s use of a private email server was not illegal, but it was against State Department rules at the time. In addition, it raised concerns about the security of government information and whether classified information had been mishandled.

As the scandal unfolded, Clinton faced intense scrutiny from both the media and political opponents, who accused her of mishandling classified information and jeopardizing national security. Clinton defended her use of a private email server, arguing that it was a matter of convenience and that she had not sent or received any classified information through the server.

However, the investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server revealed that she had indeed sent and received classified information through the server. In July 2016, then-FBI Director James Comey announced that Clinton had been “extremely careless” in her handling of classified information, but that he did not recommend criminal charges against her.

The controversy surrounding Clinton’s use of a private email server continued throughout the 2016 presidential campaign, with her opponents using it as a rallying cry against her. The issue was also a major factor in the election, with many voters citing it as a reason for their lack of trust in Clinton.

The Hillary Clinton email scandal was a significant moment in American politics, highlighting the importance of transparency and proper handling of classified information. While Clinton wasn’t found guilty of any criminal wrongdoing, the controversy surrounding her use of a private email server remains a contentious issue to this day.