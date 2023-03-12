Brain Power Photo by Charly W. Karl/Flickr

“The beautiful thing about learning is that no one can take it away from you.” — BB King

In today’s fast-paced world, knowledge is power. With access to the internet, we have a wealth of information at our fingertips. However, with so much information available, it can be challenging to know where to start. Let’s look at 13 websites that could help make you a genius.

1. TED

TED is a platform for ideas worth spreading. It features short, powerful talks on a wide range of topics, including science, technology, education, and business. TED Talks are presented by experts in their field and can be a great way to learn about new ideas and developments.

2. Coursera

Coursera is an online platform that offers courses from some of the world’s top universities and organizations. Courses are available in a wide range of subjects, including computer science, data science, and business. Many courses are free, while others require payment to earn a certificate.

3. Khan Academy

Khan Academy is a non-profit organization that provides free, high-quality education to anyone, anywhere. It offers courses in math, science, computer programming, history, art, and more.

4. Duolingo

Duolingo is a language-learning platform that offers courses in over 40 languages. The platform uses gamification to make language learning fun and engaging.

5. The Marginalian

The Marginalian is a website that explores the intersection of creativity, culture, and philosophy. It features articles and interviews on a wide range of topics, including literature, art, and psychology.

6. MIT OpenCourseWare

MIT OpenCourseWare is a free and open educational resource that provides access to materials from over 2,400 MIT courses. The website features lecture notes, assignments, and other course materials.

7. Quora

Quora is a question-and-answer website that allows users to ask and answer questions on a wide range of topics. The platform can be a great way to learn about new subjects and get answers to specific questions.

8. Project Gutenberg

Project Gutenberg is a digital library that offers over 60,000 free e-books. The website features books in a wide range of genres, including literature, science, and history.

9. Wolfram Alpha

Wolfram Alpha is a computational knowledge engine that can answer a wide range of questions. The platform can be a great resource for students and professionals in fields such as math, science, and engineering.

10. Stack Exchange

Stack Exchange is a network of question-and-answer websites on a wide range of topics. The platform features communities of experts who can provide detailed answers to specific questions.

11. Codecademy

Codecademy is an online platform that offers coding courses in a wide range of programming languages. The platform uses interactive coding exercises to teach coding skills.

12. SmarterEveryDay

SmarterEveryDay is a YouTube channel that explores the world through science. The channel features videos on a wide range of topics, including physics, biology, and engineering.

13.HowStuffWorks

HowStuffWorks is a website that explains how things work. It features articles and videos on a wide range of topics, including technology, science, and engineering.

“Knowledge is power. Information is liberating. Education is the premise of progress, in every society, in every family. “— Kofi Annan

These 13 websites could help make you a genius by providing access to high-quality education and information. Whether you’re interested in learning a new language, mastering a new skill, or exploring the world through science, these websites can provide the resources you need to succeed.