The Man Who Killed Bin Laden

George J. Ziogas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jwz06_0l25Dpux00
Seal TeamPhoto byRon Vos1/Wikimedia Commons

The man who killed Osama bin Laden is a former member of the United States Navy SEALs. His name has not been officially released to the public, but he is known as “the Shooter” and has since retired from the military. The mission to kill Osama bin Laden took place on May 2, 2011, in Abbottabad, Pakistan. The mission was successful, and bin Laden was killed by a single shot to the head fired by the Shooter.

The Shooter was a highly trained member of the SEAL Team 6, a special operations unit that specializes in counter-terrorism and hostage rescue missions. He was part of the team that carried out the operation to kill bin Laden, which was one of the most significant and high-profile missions in modern military history.

The Shooter’s decision to join the military and become a Navy SEAL was driven by a deep sense of patriotism and a desire to serve his country. He had a distinguished career in the military and had been involved in numerous high-risk missions before the operation to kill bin Laden. His actions on that mission were heroic, as he put himself in harm’s way to eliminate one of the most wanted terrorists in the world.

However, the question of whether the Shooter is a hero is a matter of perspective. Many people view him as a hero for his role in eliminating Bin Laden, who was responsible for the deaths of thousands of innocent people in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Others argue that the term “hero” should be reserved for those who perform selfless acts of bravery and sacrifice for the benefit of others, rather than those who carry out military missions.

Furthermore, the Shooter’s decision to speak publicly about his role in the bin Laden operation has been controversial. Some people view his decision to break the SEALs’ code of silence and reveal classified information as a betrayal of his comrades and his country. Others argue that he has the right to tell his story and that his actions were justified by his desire to set the record straight and correct misinformation about the operation.

The man who killed Osama bin Laden is a highly skilled and decorated former Navy SEAL who played a critical role in one of the most significant military operations of modern times. Whether he is a hero is a matter of perspective and depends on one’s definition of the term. Nevertheless, his actions on the Bin Laden mission were undoubtedly courageous and demonstrated his unwavering commitment to protecting his country and its citizens.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# terrorism# news# history# miltary# media

Comments / 60

Published by

HR Consultant | Life Coach | Freelance Writer | Delivering content with the reader’s interests in mind.

New York, NY
2K followers

More from George J. Ziogas

What I Learned From 'The Sopranos'

The Sopranos, a popular television series that ran from 1999 to 2007, follows the life of Tony Soprano, a New Jersey-based Italian-American mobster who tries to balance his personal and professional life. The series had garnered critical acclaim and had been praised for its nuanced portrayal of characters, engaging plotlines, and its commentary on society.

Read full story

How to Drop the Kilos Without Any Fad Diets or Exercising

Losing weight can be a challenging task, especially if you want to do it without resorting to fad diets or exercising. However, it’s not impossible to achieve weight loss without these methods. Here are some effective ways to drop the kilos without any fad diets or exercising.

Read full story

Julian Assange and What You Need to Know About the WikiLeaks Founder

Julian Assange is an Australian journalist, publisher, and activist, best known as the founder of WikiLeaks, a non-profit organization that publishes classified information and news leaks provided by anonymous sources. Assange’s work with WikiLeaks has gained him both international recognition and notoriety, with supporters hailing him as a champion of free speech and transparency, and critics accusing him of endangering national security and violating laws.

Read full story
1 comments

How and Why Prince Became a Jehovah's Witness

Prince Rogers Nelson, widely known as Prince, was an iconic musician, songwriter, and performer who left a lasting impression on the music industry with his innovative sound and flamboyant style. In addition to his musical prowess, Prince was also known for his spiritual beliefs, particularly his affiliation with the Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Read full story
1 comments

The Power of Doing Nothing at All

In our fast-paced world, it can be easy to fall into the trap of constantly doing something. From work to social obligations to personal hobbies, our schedules are often filled to the brim with activity. However, there’s a great power in doing nothing at all. Taking the time to simply be, without any particular goal or objective in mind, can have a profound impact on our mental and physical health.

Read full story

There's No Such Thing As Laziness

Laziness is often seen as a negative trait, with people being labeled as “lazy” if they fail to accomplish their goals or lack motivation. However, the idea that laziness exists is flawed, as it fails to take into account the complex factors that influence human behavior.

Read full story

Non-Americans Share The Bizarre Things That Americans Think Are Normal

The world is full of diverse cultures, and each has its own set of unique norms and practices that are considered normal. However, it’s no secret that Americans have their own share of peculiar habits and beliefs that are seen as perfectly normal to them but may seem bizarre to outsiders. In recent times, many non-Americans have taken to social media to share some of the bizarre things that Americans think are normal, and the reactions have been surprising.

Read full story
9 comments

How To Go Viral on TikTok

TikTok has become one of the most popular social media platforms worldwide, with over 1 billion active users. Many users have managed to go viral on TikTok and gain thousands, if not millions, of followers in a matter of days. However, going viral on TikTok isn’t as easy as it seems, and it takes a lot of effort and creativity to achieve. In this article, we’ll discuss some tips on how to go viral on TikTok.

Read full story

What Is the Dark Web and How Can You Start Using It?

The internet is a vast, interconnected network of information and services that are accessible to everyone with an internet connection. However, there’s a small corner of the internet that’s not easily accessible by the general public: the dark web. The dark web is a subset of the internet that’s not indexed by search engines and requires specialized software to access. It’s often associated with illegal activities and anonymity, but it can also be a place where individuals can communicate and exchange information without fear of censorship or surveillance.

Read full story
1 comments

Is Edward Snowden a Traitor or a Hero?

Edward Snowden is a former intelligence analyst who became known for leaking classified information about the United States’ government surveillance programs. Born in North Carolina in 1983, Snowden began his career as a computer specialist for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). Later, he worked for the National Security Agency (NSA) as a contractor.

Read full story

Why Did It Take So Long to Find Osama bin Laden?

The hunt for Osama bin Laden, the mastermind behind the September 11 attacks on the United States, was one of the most intensive manhunts in history. It took nearly a decade of painstaking intelligence gathering and military operations to finally locate and kill him in a compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan in 2011. The long search for bin Laden was marked by a series of challenges and setbacks, including the complexities of operating in a hostile region, the difficulty of tracking a shadowy figure, and the need to balance competing strategic priorities.

Read full story

Who Is the NBA GOAT and Why?

Basketball has been one of the most popular and widely watched sports in the world for decades. Over the years, there have been many legendary players who have left their mark on the game, but one question that has always been debated is who is the greatest of all time (GOAT) in basketball. While this debate will never be fully resolved, there are some arguments that suggest one player stands out above the rest.

Read full story

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes

“Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes” is a Netflix documentary that explores the life and crimes of one of the most infamous serial killers in history. The documentary is based on interviews with Ted Bundy himself, recorded while he was on death row in the late 1980s. It’s a chilling and captivating look into the mind of a killer and the events that led to his eventual capture and execution.

Read full story
1 comments
Benicia, CA

The Zodiac Killer: The Most Famous Unsolved Murder Case in American History

The Zodiac Killer was a notorious serial killer who operated in Northern California in the late 1960s and early 1970s. The Zodiac Killer’s identity remains unknown to this day, making it one of the most infamous unsolved criminal cases in American history. In this essay, we’ll explore the Zodiac Killer’s background, the murders he committed, and the reasons why his identity remains a mystery.

Read full story
2 comments

Who Was the Unabomber and Why Did He Evade Arrest for 17 Years ?

Theodore Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber, was a domestic terrorist who conducted a bombing campaign between 1978 and 1995 in the United States, killing three people and injuring 23 others. Kaczynski’s targets were academics, airline executives, and others involved in the technology industry, which he saw as a threat to individual freedom and nature.

Read full story
2 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Who Killed Tupac Shakur?

The death of Tupac Shakur, one of the most influential and iconic rappers of all time, is a subject that has fascinated music fans and conspiracy theorists for more than two decades. Tupac's murder on September 13, 1996, in Las Vegas, remains unsolved to this day, and many questions still surround the circumstances of his death.

Read full story
11 comments

The Operation That Took Out Osama Bin Laden

Osama Bin Laden, the infamous leader of the terrorist group al-Qaeda, was captured and killed on May 2, 2011, by a team of United States Navy SEALs in Abbottabad, Pakistan. The operation, known as Operation Neptune Spear, was the result of years of intelligence gathering and careful planning.

Read full story
48 comments
Niagara Falls, NY

Daredevil Annie Edson Taylor and Her Journey over Niagara Falls in a Pickle Barrel

The first woman to tumble down the falls into fame. Few people would consider celebrating their 63rd birthday with a ride down the Niagara Falls in a barrel, but Annie Edson Taylor did just that. Although she claimed at the time that she was only 42, later evidence emerged that she had lied about her age.

Read full story
1 comments

7 Amazing Optical Illusions Found in Nature

An optical illusion is an image that we perceive to be different than how it really appears. It occurs when the brain misinterprets what the eyes see. There are several optical illusions that occur naturally in certain locations around the globe. Let’s explore seven amazing optical illusions that occur in nature.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy