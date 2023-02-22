A Perfect Day in Harlem

Black is beautiful

Harlem Photo by deberarr/Adobe Stock

Harlem is one of the most iconic neighborhoods in New York City. The Harlem Renaissance put it on the world map as jazz musicians and authors gathered to create works that have stood the test of time. Today, Harlem is home to beautiful art, a diverse array of food, a plethora of music venues, and important history. Unfortunately, the neighborhood is often overlooked when tourists come to New York and stay on the lower half of Manhattan island. This article highlights the beauty of Harlem and shows how an incredible day can be spent between 110th and 140th streets.

Have a legendary brunch

Harlem is home to some of New York’s best brunch options, whether Marcus Samuelsson’s Red Rooster or Melba Wilson’s Melba’s , but Sylvia’s is the celebrity mainstay. Come for the fried chicken and waffles and take in the history of this restaurant that’s been operating since 1962. Most brunch locations in Harlem open late, typically at 11 a.m. For an earlier bite, head to Bo’s Bagels , one of the best bagel shops in New York.

Explore one of Harlem’s parks

Like most of New York outside Central Park , stumbling across a green space can come as a surprise. Harlem has a number of beautiful parks, including Marcus Garvey Park , named after the famed activist. This square park is home to everything from a performance band shell to basketball courts to a pool, as well as gorgeous skyline views from the top of its hill. Another of Harlem’s lovely green spaces is Morningside Park . Nearly a mile long and filled with trees and ponds, Morningside is the perfect park to stroll and take in some nature between a nice breakfast and the next stop of the day.

Learn some history

Harlem is brimming with history, and Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture strives to preserve and display that history. Visit the center for its library, bookstore, and frequently changing exhibits. Nearby lies the famous Strivers’ Row , a stretch of well-preserved homes that were the residences of some of Harlem’s community leaders. There are also remnants of the block’s older history, with signs that still read “Walk your horses.”

The National Jazz Museum flies under the radar relative to the rest of New York City’s museums, but this gem is worth a visit. Curated in part by Grammy award-winning artist Jon Batiste , the museum offers comprehensive and interactive exhibits highlighting the history of jazz music and its role in the history of the United States and Harlem.

Buy local

After taking in some of the neighborhood’s history, it’s time to pick up a souvenir to take home. The Harlem Underground is a local clothing store on Frederick Douglass Boulevard that prides itself on promoting Harlem as a neighborhood. It offers a variety of clothing options, some with “Harlem” emblazoned on the front and others featuring well-known Black artists.

Afternoon pick-me-up

Following all of that learning, walking, and exploring, an afternoon coffee and snack is in order. I Like It Black , a Harlem favorite, is an excellent option for some of the neighborhood’s best coffee, as well as Super Nice Coffee and Bakery , which specializes in mouth-watering donuts.

Happy hour

Before heading to dinner and then the grand finale of the day, it’s time for a cocktail. Harlem has seen a number of cocktail bars open in recent years, and one of the best is a speakeasy-style bar called 67 Orange . Located on the southern edge of Harlem, the intimate cocktail bar serves drinks with clever names like the “Emancipation Again” (vodka cocktail) or “The Rosa Park” (gin cocktail).

Have an African-influenced dinner

To appreciate the diversity of Harlem’s residents and cuisine, dinner is best eaten at one of the great variety of restaurants from the broader African diaspora. For Ethiopian food, head to Abyssinia on 135th street. For Senegalese food in an intimate setting, Pikine is a great option on 116th. Lastly, for Somali cuisine, try Safari on 116th Street.

See a live show

Harlem is synonymous with good music, including Thelonious Monk’s recordings and Billie Holiday’s early performances, as well as rappers ranging from Kurtis Blow to A$AP Rocky . A day spent in Harlem is best finished with a live show, and there are a number of options to choose from. The most famous is the Apollo Theatre on 125th street, where James Brown arguably recorded his most popular album. For a more intimate performance, head to Bill’s Place . Owned by Bill Saxton, a Harlem-born jazz musician who has played for over 30 years, he and the Harlem All-Stars play small live shows every Friday and Saturday night. Keep in mind that it’s BYOB (bring your own beer).

Late-night bites