Colonel Sanders Photo by Mr. Blue MauMau/Flickr

It’s easy to feel like it’s too late to start something new, especially as we get older. We may think that we missed our chance or that we’re too old to learn something new. But the truth is, it’s never too late to start.

There are countless examples of people who started something new later in life and achieved incredible things. One such example is Harland Sanders, better known as Colonel Sanders, the founder of Kentucky Fried Chicken.

Colonel Sanders had a long and varied career before he founded KFC at the age of 65. He worked as a farmhand, a streetcar conductor, and a railroad fireman, among other jobs. But it was his career as a restaurant owner that led him to create the famous fried chicken recipe that would make him a household name.

Sanders had been running a small restaurant in Corbin, Kentucky, for years when a new interstate highway was built nearby. Suddenly, his customer base dried up, and he was forced to close his restaurant. But Sanders wasn’t ready to give up on his dream of running a successful restaurant.

He hit the road with his recipe and a pressure cooker, visiting restaurants all over the country and offering to cook his famous fried chicken in exchange for a percentage of the profits. It wasn’t an easy road, and Sanders faced rejection after rejection. But he kept going, never giving up on his dream.

Eventually, Sanders found success, and KFC became one of the most recognizable fast-food chains in the world. But it all started with a man who refused to give up on his dream, even when it seemed like it was too late.

Colonel Sanders’ story is just one example of why it’s never too late to start something new. Whether it’s starting a new career, learning a new skill, or pursuing a lifelong dream, age shouldn’t hold us back. In fact, studies have shown that learning new things and engaging in new experiences can help keep our minds sharp and reduce the risk of age-related cognitive decline.

So, if you’re thinking about starting something new but feel like it’s too late, remember Colonel Sanders’ story. It’s never too late to pursue your dreams, and you never know where your journey might take you.