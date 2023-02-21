Why It's Never Too Late to Start

George J. Ziogas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rguJn_0kuQ0kZi00
Colonel SandersPhoto byMr. Blue MauMau/Flickr

It’s easy to feel like it’s too late to start something new, especially as we get older. We may think that we missed our chance or that we’re too old to learn something new. But the truth is, it’s never too late to start.

There are countless examples of people who started something new later in life and achieved incredible things. One such example is Harland Sanders, better known as Colonel Sanders, the founder of Kentucky Fried Chicken.

Colonel Sanders had a long and varied career before he founded KFC at the age of 65. He worked as a farmhand, a streetcar conductor, and a railroad fireman, among other jobs. But it was his career as a restaurant owner that led him to create the famous fried chicken recipe that would make him a household name.

Sanders had been running a small restaurant in Corbin, Kentucky, for years when a new interstate highway was built nearby. Suddenly, his customer base dried up, and he was forced to close his restaurant. But Sanders wasn’t ready to give up on his dream of running a successful restaurant.

He hit the road with his recipe and a pressure cooker, visiting restaurants all over the country and offering to cook his famous fried chicken in exchange for a percentage of the profits. It wasn’t an easy road, and Sanders faced rejection after rejection. But he kept going, never giving up on his dream.

Eventually, Sanders found success, and KFC became one of the most recognizable fast-food chains in the world. But it all started with a man who refused to give up on his dream, even when it seemed like it was too late.

Colonel Sanders’ story is just one example of why it’s never too late to start something new. Whether it’s starting a new career, learning a new skill, or pursuing a lifelong dream, age shouldn’t hold us back. In fact, studies have shown that learning new things and engaging in new experiences can help keep our minds sharp and reduce the risk of age-related cognitive decline.

So, if you’re thinking about starting something new but feel like it’s too late, remember Colonel Sanders’ story. It’s never too late to pursue your dreams, and you never know where your journey might take you.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# success# entrepreneurship# business# life lessons# psychology

Comments / 0

Published by

HR Consultant | Life Coach | Freelance Writer | Delivering content with the reader’s interests in mind.

New York, NY
2K followers

More from George J. Ziogas

Who Is the NBA GOAT and Why?

Basketball has been one of the most popular and widely watched sports in the world for decades. Over the years, there have been many legendary players who have left their mark on the game, but one question that has always been debated is who is the greatest of all time (GOAT) in basketball. While this debate will never be fully resolved, there are some arguments that suggest one player stands out above the rest.

Read full story

The Man Who Killed Bin Laden

The man who killed Osama bin Laden is a former member of the United States Navy SEALs. His name has not been officially released to the public, but he is known as “the Shooter” and has since retired from the military. The mission to kill Osama bin Laden took place on May 2, 2011, in Abbottabad, Pakistan. The mission was successful, and bin Laden was killed by a single shot to the head fired by the Shooter.

Read full story

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes

“Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes” is a Netflix documentary that explores the life and crimes of one of the most infamous serial killers in history. The documentary is based on interviews with Ted Bundy himself, recorded while he was on death row in the late 1980s. It’s a chilling and captivating look into the mind of a killer and the events that led to his eventual capture and execution.

Read full story
Benicia, CA

The Zodiac Killer: The Most Famous Unsolved Murder Case in American History

The Zodiac Killer was a notorious serial killer who operated in Northern California in the late 1960s and early 1970s. The Zodiac Killer’s identity remains unknown to this day, making it one of the most infamous unsolved criminal cases in American history. In this essay, we’ll explore the Zodiac Killer’s background, the murders he committed, and the reasons why his identity remains a mystery.

Read full story
1 comments

Who Was the Unabomber and Why Did He Evade Arrest for 17 Years ?

Theodore Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber, was a domestic terrorist who conducted a bombing campaign between 1978 and 1995 in the United States, killing three people and injuring 23 others. Kaczynski’s targets were academics, airline executives, and others involved in the technology industry, which he saw as a threat to individual freedom and nature.

Read full story
2 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Who Killed Tupac Shakur?

The death of Tupac Shakur, one of the most influential and iconic rappers of all time, is a subject that has fascinated music fans and conspiracy theorists for more than two decades. Tupac's murder on September 13, 1996, in Las Vegas, remains unsolved to this day, and many questions still surround the circumstances of his death.

Read full story
5 comments

The Operation That Took Out Osama Bin Laden

Osama Bin Laden, the infamous leader of the terrorist group al-Qaeda, was captured and killed on May 2, 2011, by a team of United States Navy SEALs in Abbottabad, Pakistan. The operation, known as Operation Neptune Spear, was the result of years of intelligence gathering and careful planning.

Read full story
49 comments
Niagara Falls, NY

Daredevil Annie Edson Taylor and Her Journey over Niagara Falls in a Pickle Barrel

The first woman to tumble down the falls into fame. Few people would consider celebrating their 63rd birthday with a ride down the Niagara Falls in a barrel, but Annie Edson Taylor did just that. Although she claimed at the time that she was only 42, later evidence emerged that she had lied about her age.

Read full story
1 comments

7 Amazing Optical Illusions Found in Nature

An optical illusion is an image that we perceive to be different than how it really appears. It occurs when the brain misinterprets what the eyes see. There are several optical illusions that occur naturally in certain locations around the globe. Let’s explore seven amazing optical illusions that occur in nature.

Read full story
New York City, NY

A Perfect Day in Harlem

Harlem is one of the most iconic neighborhoods in New York City. The Harlem Renaissance put it on the world map as jazz musicians and authors gathered to create works that have stood the test of time. Today, Harlem is home to beautiful art, a diverse array of food, a plethora of music venues, and important history. Unfortunately, the neighborhood is often overlooked when tourists come to New York and stay on the lower half of Manhattan island. This article highlights the beauty of Harlem and shows how an incredible day can be spent between 110th and 140th streets.

Read full story

Lessons I Learned from Playing Chess for 365 Days Straight

Playing chess every day for a year can teach you many valuable lessons. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced player, committing to a daily practice can help you improve your game and develop important skills that can be applied in other areas of your life. Here are some of the lessons that I learned from playing chess for 365 days straight.

Read full story

Steve Jobs Was a Terrible Boss, but Ended up Being Loved by Millions

Steve Jobs is widely recognized as a visionary entrepreneur and a pioneer of the technology industry. He co-founded Apple Inc., one of the most successful companies in history, and played a crucial role in the development of groundbreaking products like the Macintosh, the iPod, and the iPhone. Despite his immense contributions to the world of technology, Jobs was notorious for being a difficult and demanding boss.

Read full story

How to Vet Your Online Dating Prospects Like a Pro

Online dating often feels like a minefield. You dedicate hours to swiping and matching, only to continuously find yourself back at square one. Or, you might feel as though a romance is blossoming and then you discover that the person you thought was for you isn’t actually The One.

Read full story
1 comments

Do You Fear Being Exposed as a Fraud? How to Deal with Impostor Syndrome

Do you sometimes feel like a fraud? If so, you’re not alone. Many people suffer from the idea they’re inadequate and will one day be outed as impostors. The view that you’re not good enough (even though, in all likelihood, you’re skilled) in your work, relationship, or any area of life is called impostor syndrome.

Read full story
1 comments

How to Stop Worrying About What Other People Think of You

Do you ever feel like people are always watching you, judging what you say and do? Or does it seems like everyone is waiting for you to make a mistake?. This is something that many people struggle with, and it’s understandable why. We all want to be liked and respected by others. But sometimes, this desire to be accepted can become so strong that it begins to control you.

Read full story
59 comments

The Hack That New Research Recommends for When You Can’t Sleep

Savoring happy memories is a great way to ward off insomnia. Millions of people find it hard to get their minds to enter the proper space for drifting into sleep each night. Their minds are too active when they finally turn off the lights. For many people, attempts to slow down the mind are unsuccessful. Their minds refuse to stop racing and thinking about things they may be anxious or unhappy about.

Read full story

5 Reasons a Walk in the Countryside Is Good for Your Mental Health

“All truly great thoughts are conceived by walking.” — Nietzsche. Mental health, and how to improve it, is a hot topic. It seems many people suffer from emotional-related problems. Perhaps it’s because society is so fast-paced there’s little time to reflect and unwind. Here’s why spending time amid nature can help you relax and boost your wellbeing.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Who Was The Falling Man From 9/11?

The September 11th terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City are a defining moment in modern history. The images of the twin towers collapsing and the chaos that followed have been imprinted in the minds of people around the world. One particular image has become synonymous with the tragedy of 9/11, that of a man falling from one of the towers. This image, known as the "Falling Man," has been the subject of much debate and speculation over the years.

Read full story
35 comments

Opinion: 12 Things You Should Give Up If You Want To Be Successful

Success is a highly sought-after goal for many people, but it can be difficult to attain without making some changes in your life. Here are 12 things you should give up if you want to be successful.

Read full story
55 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy