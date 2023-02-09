How to Stop Worrying About What Other People Think of You

Do you ever feel like people are always watching you, judging what you say and do? Or does it seems like everyone is waiting for you to make a mistake?

This is something that many people struggle with, and it’s understandable why. We all want to be liked and respected by others. But sometimes, this desire to be accepted can become so strong that it begins to control you.

You start to look at what everyone else is doing and compare yourself with others. You worry about getting approval, and if people don’t show approval you end up feeling like a failure. However, it doesn’t have to be this way. If caring too much about what other people think is weighing you down, it may be time to let it go once and for all.

While you don’t have control over others’ opinions, it’s important to be confident within yourself and not worry about being judged so much. Here are five steps that will help you with this.

Realize You Cannot Please Everyone

Do you find yourself pulling your punches and holding back because you don’t want to make anyone angry? Do you make compromises because you feel like what might upset someone else is more important than what’s best for you? Or do you feel you never do anything right, and must be constantly available and accommodating to others?

It’s easy to believe we must win the love and approval of everyone, but this is a recipe for insecurity and worry. The truth is that it’s impossible to be everyone’s favorite person and please everybody.

No matter how hard you try, there will always be someone who has something to criticize or nitpick. And this doesn’t mean there’s something wrong with you or that somehow this person knows something more important about you than you know yourself. It’s just the way some people are.

The best thing that you can do is to accept this fact and, instead of wasting time and energy trying to please everyone, take the focus off yourself and place it on what you want and what truly brings joy into your life.

So when next time someone comes to you with a request or an invitation, take a few seconds before answering to think about whether it’s truly something you want to do. Focus on how you feel instead of how others may react to your choices, and make decisions based on your guidance and intuition rather than on what someone else will think or say in reaction to your actions.

The more comfortable in your own skin that you allow yourself to become, the easier it’ll be for everyone in your life to see the real you.

Break Free from the Toxic People in Your Life

One of the foundations of self-doubt and worry is having people in your life who don’t support you and build you up, but rather tear you down and get you caught up in their drama. Don’t feel guilty about protecting yourself from those who talk behind your back, or who minimize or criticize things that are important to you.

It may sound harsh, but if someone makes you lose faith in yourself or causes you to feel like a lesser person, then that’s enough of a reason to not engage with them or cut them out of your life if possible. Surround yourself with people who support you, encourage you, and lift you up; people who make you feel good about yourself and who live from a place of authenticity, just as you’re trying to.

Don’t tolerate negativity, and don’t let yourself be affected by it if you can avoid it. There’s enough life to go around, and there are people worth getting to know who will embrace you for who you are.

Practice Radical Honesty and Authenticity

When you’re worried about what people think of you, it’s likely that you’re not being honest with yourself or others. You may be satisfied with mediocrity or even settling for less than what you want. This is the first area to practice radical honesty and let go of any fear of showing up as your authentic self.

Be willing to share how you feel, what matters to you, what upsets you or bothers you about other people, and what touches your heart. It can be scary at first, but keep in mind that there’s no one “right way” to do things. Remember, it’s just you with your thoughts and feelings. You have the power to define yourself as being honest with who you are right now, with no excuses or justifications.

Delete Social Media

This one may seem extreme, but it’s a concrete way to start feeling more present and relaxed in your life.

We all know how easy it is to get lost on Facebook or Instagram, wasting hours and hours comparing your life to the people posting online. Social media also puts you in a state of pseudo-performance anxiety, where you need to optimize everything about yourself so that you’ll look good in the eyes of others. If this hits home, delete the apps from your phone or at least take enough time away from them so that you can start being more present, right here, right now.

Ditch the Idea of Perfection

Perfectionism, or the constant search for perfection, is a significant source of stress and worry in our lives.

Our society emphasizes perfection, and often we find ourselves comparing our insides to everyone else’s outsides. We spend far too much time trying to manage what others think of us when, in fact, most people are only thinking about themselves.

But the truth is that it’s unfeasible to be perfect because there are just too many variables in play that we have no control over. And if you believe otherwise, then you’ll end up alienating yourself from your own authenticity, living a life of performance rather than being who you truly are.

If you find yourself in this trap, it’s time to stop. There’s no reason to be living a life that you don’t actually want for yourself. After all, it’s not the approval of others that matters. It’s the fact that you’re moving towards what brings joy to your heart and allows you to feel fulfilled at every level of your being, regardless of how “perfect” others think you are.

If you want to start feeling more grounded and less overwhelmed, it’s time to put at least some of these steps into practice.

When you focus on your inner peace and happiness, rather than on what other people think of you all the time, then you’ll feel free to be yourself without having to look over your shoulder or second guess every action.

The thing is, you don’t need to be accepted by everyone; the only approval you need and want should come from one person — yourself.

