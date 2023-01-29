The Hidden Dangers of A.I. Generated Content

The risks of the robot revolution

Artificial Intelligence Photo by Parradee/Adobe Stock

From the supposedly sentient Google chatbot to the release of the ChatGPT app, artificial intelligence has been in the news a lot lately. Some experts are predicting that A.I. assistants will soon be commonplace , and a number of futurists are going even further.

One of the wilder predictions to emerge from the robot revolution involves the creation of content. According to those prognosticators, novelists, journalists, online content creators, and others will soon be standing in the unemployment line, displaced by artificial intelligence and other such advances.

So should you start outsourcing your content creation to the machines? Should you send your freelance writers packing and download a content creation smartphone app instead?

Before you take those drastic measures, you might want to assess the hidden dangers of A.I. content generation. There are real risks to this popular revolution, and they’re the subject of this (human-generated!) article.

Search Engine Penalties

A.I.-generated content is nothing new, and the search engines of the world have been fighting against it for quite some time. When artificial intelligence was in its infancy, some enterprising webmasters used it to create low-quality content in an attempt to fool the algorithms and rise up the rankings.

In response, the engineers at Google, Bing, and the like tweaked their search algorithms, sending those A.I. generated pages plummeting and costing the businesses that used it untold millions of dollars. The A.I. may have improved, but the algorithms still remain in place; if you let the robots do your writing, you might find that your own search engine rankings are diminished.

Readability Problems

Web content is different in many ways, and readability is a must. Online searchers are looking for quick bursts of content, as well as facts and figures they can take with them on the go.

Poor readability is a big danger for A.I.-generated content and an issue that every webmaster should consider. Even if the first few articles look fine, there’s no guarantee future content won’t suffer from issues with grammar, word choice, and other readability concerns.

Questions About Expertise and Authority

Businesses rely on a steady stream of quality content to rise up the search engine rankings, but that’s not its only purpose. Publishing articles, white papers, and lists of tips and tricks also lends an air of credibility to the businesses that provide that information.

If there are problems with your A.I.-generated content, your customers won’t blame the robotic writers — they’ll blame you. Worse yet, they may think that you don’t know what you’re talking about — and that could mean the death of your brand and its reputation.

The Risk of Duplicate Content and Unintentional Plagiarism

Bots aren’t exactly known for their originality, and that’s been a problem since the earliest days of artificial intelligence. While many A.I. agents are great at improving the content they’re given, coming up with completely new articles and blog posts isn’t necessarily something they excel at.

As reliance on A.I. generated content grows, so too will the number of businesses and individuals that are using it. With millions of content pieces generated every day, there’s bound to be some duplication, and that could lead to real problems for your business.

Posting duplicate content is a sure way to land yourself in Google jail — and if that happens you could see your rankings plummet or even be delisted from the search results altogether. Students who use A.I. to write their papers and college essays face an equally large risk — being accused of plagiarism could harm their academic careers and land them in some very hot water.