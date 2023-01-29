The Hidden Dangers of A.I. Generated Content

George J. Ziogas

The risks of the robot revolution

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gR2yM_0kV0SvoC00
Artificial IntelligencePhoto byParradee/Adobe Stock

From the supposedly sentient Google chatbot to the release of the ChatGPT app, artificial intelligence has been in the news a lot lately. Some experts are predicting that A.I. assistants will soon be commonplace, and a number of futurists are going even further.

One of the wilder predictions to emerge from the robot revolution involves the creation of content. According to those prognosticators, novelists, journalists, online content creators, and others will soon be standing in the unemployment line, displaced by artificial intelligence and other such advances.

So should you start outsourcing your content creation to the machines? Should you send your freelance writers packing and download a content creation smartphone app instead?

Before you take those drastic measures, you might want to assess the hidden dangers of A.I. content generation. There are real risks to this popular revolution, and they’re the subject of this (human-generated!) article.

Search Engine Penalties

A.I.-generated content is nothing new, and the search engines of the world have been fighting against it for quite some time. When artificial intelligence was in its infancy, some enterprising webmasters used it to create low-quality content in an attempt to fool the algorithms and rise up the rankings.

In response, the engineers at Google, Bing, and the like tweaked their search algorithms, sending those A.I. generated pages plummeting and costing the businesses that used it untold millions of dollars. The A.I. may have improved, but the algorithms still remain in place; if you let the robots do your writing, you might find that your own search engine rankings are diminished.

Readability Problems

Web content is different in many ways, and readability is a must. Online searchers are looking for quick bursts of content, as well as facts and figures they can take with them on the go.

Poor readability is a big danger for A.I.-generated content and an issue that every webmaster should consider. Even if the first few articles look fine, there’s no guarantee future content won’t suffer from issues with grammar, word choice, and other readability concerns.

Questions About Expertise and Authority

Businesses rely on a steady stream of quality content to rise up the search engine rankings, but that’s not its only purpose. Publishing articles, white papers, and lists of tips and tricks also lends an air of credibility to the businesses that provide that information.

If there are problems with your A.I.-generated content, your customers won’t blame the robotic writers — they’ll blame you. Worse yet, they may think that you don’t know what you’re talking about — and that could mean the death of your brand and its reputation.

The Risk of Duplicate Content and Unintentional Plagiarism

Bots aren’t exactly known for their originality, and that’s been a problem since the earliest days of artificial intelligence. While many A.I. agents are great at improving the content they’re given, coming up with completely new articles and blog posts isn’t necessarily something they excel at.

As reliance on A.I. generated content grows, so too will the number of businesses and individuals that are using it. With millions of content pieces generated every day, there’s bound to be some duplication, and that could lead to real problems for your business.

Posting duplicate content is a sure way to land yourself in Google jail — and if that happens you could see your rankings plummet or even be delisted from the search results altogether. Students who use A.I. to write their papers and college essays face an equally large risk — being accused of plagiarism could harm their academic careers and land them in some very hot water.

In the future, artificial intelligence just might displace writers and pave the way to a brave new world of cut-rate content creation — but that day isn’t today. Even in a world of near-sentient chatbots and highly capable A.I. apps, there’s still room for humans. If you’re thinking about outsourcing your content creation to artificial intelligence, you might want to think twice and consider the dangers outlined in this human-written article.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# artificial intelligence# future# machine learning# technology# writing

Comments / 1

Published by

HR Consultant | Life Coach | Freelance Writer | Delivering content with the reader’s interests in mind.

New York, NY
2K followers

More from George J. Ziogas

Hygge for Happiness: What the Danish Art of Simple Living Can Teach Us

Do more with fewer things and enjoy more of what matters. Is it possible to live with less? To do more with fewer things and enjoy more of what matters? Hygge (pronounced ‘who-ga’ in American English), a Danish word defined loosely as ‘a feeling of coziness,’ is an integral part of Danish culture. It teaches followers how to enjoy what they have and cherish the people in their lives.

Read full story
1 comments

The Vietnamese Cave So Large It Has Its Own Weather

Could’ve been one of the seven natural wonders of the world. Vietnam’s Son Doong Cave hasn’t been on the tourist map for long. A local farmer discovered it in 1991, but it wasn’t until 2009 that it was explored and mapped. Son Doong Cave is by far the largest cave on Earth. Its total volume is an astonishing 1.35 billion cubic feet. It boasts an underground jungle with a river flowing through it. The cave’s largest cavern is so spacious that clouds regularly form inside the cave, resulting in an independent underground weather system.

Read full story
8 comments

Employers, Do You Believe in These Myths About Employees Coming Out in the Workplace?

Allow workers to come out and be authentic in the workplace. When LGBTIQ+ employees are able to come out and be themselves at work, research shows that they’re able to find greater job satisfaction. They stay longer with an employer who supports them, as well. Yet, some studies show that about half of all LGBTQ+ employees keep their personal lives a secret at work.

Read full story
1 comments

8 Things Prince Harry Lost When He Turned His Back on the Royal Family

The Queen gave him the stark choice of all or nothing. Prince Harry announced his wish to step back from royal duties in January 2020. He hoped to “carve out a progressive new role” within the British royal family, spending some of his time in North America and some in the United Kingdom.

Read full story
2 comments

4 Signs Someone Might Be Lying

Being able to tell whether someone is lying is a skill. According to the research of Vanessa Van Edwards, only six out of ten Americans claim to tell the truth every day, and 82 percent of lies go undetected.

Read full story
1 comments

7 Reasons Why So Many People Miss Barack Obama

Barack Obama is one of the most intriguing figures in modern American history. After his two-term presidency, Obama left office with a 58% approval rating, and as of 2017 he’s still well liked by Democrats, Independents and Republicans. He has also been named the 2nd Most Admired Man in America according to Gallup. But why? Here are seven reasons why so many people miss Barack Obama.

Read full story
4 comments

Is Blue Monday Real? The ‘Science’ Behind the Most Depressing Day of the Year

The calculation used to identify this date is pseudoscience. Many people living in the Northern Hemisphere would probably agree that January can be bleak. The Christmas holidays are over, and it’s time to return to work. Some may struggle to cover credit card bills accumulated during the holidays. Additionally, according to statistics, many people fail their New Year’s resolutions within the first weeks of January. Finally, even though the daylight gradually gets longer, most days are still short and dark. The weather remains cold.

Read full story

The Lengths Putin’s Cronies Will Go To Hide Their Crimes and Punish Their Accusers

This non-fiction book continues where the author’s 2015 bestseller “RedNotice” leaves off. Like its prequel, “Freezing Order” is remarkable for the same two reasons. First, the astonishing and shocking events recounted actually happened, and, second, the writing style is rare in non-fiction. It delivers nail-biting tension on a par with the very best kind of thriller.

Read full story
3 comments

Do Antibacterial Wipes and Hand Sanitizers Kill More Germs than Soap?

With the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic, people became hyperaware of avoiding “germs,” viruses, and bacteria that cause illness. To protect themselves, some washed their hands with plain soap while others switched to antibacterial wipes and hand sanitizers. But are antibacterial formulations more effective than soap for keeping germs at bay? The answer might surprise you.

Read full story
5 comments
Evart, MI

How a Retired Couple Outsmarted the Lotto System to Win Millions

Based on Jason Fagone’s 2018 HuffPost article, the comedy/drama “Jerry and Marge Go Large” showed how the generous Evart, Michigan couple made things better for their neighbors. The Selbees found a mathematical loophole in a lottery game called “Winfall” that they exploited and shared. According to “The Cinemaholic,” they spent as much as $720,000 on lottery tickets for one drawing and ultimately made $26 million before they were done. Lottery officials then stepped in to investigate and discovered that other people had found the same loophole.

Read full story

Opinion: Why Meghan Markle Is a Good Role Model

Criticism of her has come from a place of envy, pure and simple. Ever since she started dating and then marrying Prince Harry, it’s hard to avoid seeing Meghan Markle in the media. And while some people have been critical of her status and life choices, many more have taken the time to learn about her more closely: who she is, what she stands for, and how she’s a new kind of role model for many women today.

Read full story

What Will Happen at the Coronation of King Charles III?

It promises to be both a historic and spectacular occasion. King's coronationPhoto bybennymarty/Adobe Stock. The coronation of King Charles III will take place on Saturday, 6th May 2023. It will be a ceremony full of pomp and pageantry. Yet, what exactly is a coronation, and what does it involve? Here are some facts about the coronation to help you understand the crowning of the new British monarch.

Read full story
1 comments

12 Life Lessons From One of the Greatest Songwriters of All Time

Animated picture of Kurt CobainPhoto byBennylin/Wikimedia Commons. Kurt Cobain lived a life that many people would consider to be more than “average”. It’s hard to believe that an artist so influential, so talented and respected, could have also been dealt such a difficult hand.

Read full story

Leaving Twitter? Three Alternatives for Social Media Platforms

A young lady using social mediaPhoto byFramestock /Adobe Stock. Thinking about leaving Twitter? You’re not alone. But what are the best options to stay connected on social media — without feeling completely lost or choosing political sides? These three alternatives are proving popular so far.

Read full story
Stanford, CA

How To Answer the Most Infamous MBA Admissions Essay Question

Stanford OvalPhoto byKing of Hearts/Wikimedia Commons. It’s a question that many Stanford applicants love to hate. “What matters most to you, and why?”. It seems easy enough to answer — but once you put pen to paper, you might catch yourself drawing a blank.

Read full story

The 5 Best Ways to Spend Your Money According to Psychology

How to spend your money to maximize your happiness. When people are asked how satisfied they are with their lives, rich people generally report being a lot happier than their poorer peers. But when rich people are asked how happy they are in the moment, they’re generally no happier than those who are less well off. This implies that money is more likely to make us happy when we think about it than when we use it. Which suggests that we’re not spending it on the right things. So, what do psychologists think we should spend our money on to maximize our happiness?

Read full story

What to Know About Rishi Sunak, the U.K.’s New Prime Minister

A picture of Rishi SunakPhoto byFlickr/Wikimedia Commons. Rishi Sunak was elected leader of the Conservative Party on October 24, 2022. In doing so, he became the UK’s first Asian Prime Minister. So, what do we know about this relatively young British politician who has quickly risen through the ranks to lead the world’s sixth-largest economy? Here are some facts you may not know about the new British Prime Minister.

Read full story

Do Americans Make a Big Deal About Everything?

Americans make a big deal about everything. It doesn’t matter if it’s trivial or not, Americans are obsessed with the smallest things. But that doesn’t mean it’s all bad. In many ways, this behavior is what makes “the American dream” possible.

Read full story

Why Living Without Kim Kardashian Might Be Better for Your Mental Health

There’s just no end to Kim Kardashian’s lust for attention. Since she first burst on to the scene in 2007, Kim Kardashian has amassed an astonishing 64 million followers on Twitter. People can’t seem to get enough of her revealing selfies, endless magazine spreads and TV appearances. And while it may be hard to avoid her antics when they’re plastered all over every publication imaginable, there are some compelling reasons why you might want to consider cutting Kardashian out of your life.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy