Hygge for Happiness: What the Danish Art of Simple Living Can Teach Us

Do more with fewer things and enjoy more of what matters

Is it possible to live with less? To do more with fewer things and enjoy more of what matters? Hygge (pronounced ‘who-ga’ in American English), a Danish word defined loosely as ‘a feeling of coziness,’ is an integral part of Danish culture. It teaches followers how to enjoy what they have and cherish the people in their lives.

There are a number of benefits to Hygge, both for our physical and mental health. Danes are some of the happiest people worldwide, according to the 2017, 2018, and 2019 World Happiness Reports. Hygge is also credited with lowering the adrenal stress response (thereby decreasing cortisol spikes), helping us be more mindful in the moment and counteracting consumerism and unhealthy coping habits like excessive alcohol consumption and binge-watching TV shows. This article discusses what we can learn from Hygge and how to implement it at home and in the workplace.

Hygge Tip 1: Hygge is for foodies

One way to welcome Hygge into your life is through food. Meik Wiking , author of The Little Book of Hygge , recommends eating anything from rich, chocolatey cakes to hearty soups and stews. Comfort food is even better if you make it yourself and even more “hyggely” (or hygge-like) if you make it with loved ones. Not sure what to make? Try a Skipper Stew , a traditional Danish recipe made with brisket or other leftover meat, onions, beets, and rye bread. Sweet jams and hearty breads and biscuits also feature prominently in the Hygge diet. It’s recommended to eat by a roaring fire for increased Hygge vibes , which brings us to our next tip.

Hygge Tip 2: Atmosphere, Atmosphere, Atmosphere

As you might expect, a philosophy all about coziness places a high value on soft lighting. Lighting from candles is the most important and is a requirement for Hygge. However, you can also use lamp lighting or the glow of a fireplace to make a room cozier. Keep in mind that Hygge is also about enjoying simple things, so you needn’t break the bank trying to redecorate. Rather, Hygge is about getting joy and comfort from what you have.

One suggestion is to use at least three sources of light. Using this method, general lighting such as pendants and chandeliers is mixed with specific lighting (think floor and table lamps), and finally there’s ambient lighting, such as candles and sconces. Properly lighting an area can reduce eye strain and also has more subtle benefits such as impacts on our circadian rhythms and blood pressure.

Wiking discusses the idea of a Hyggekrog, or nook. This is a cozy area in Danish houses where relaxing can be done or books can be read. He mentions that it’s often a selling point for Danish houses. Natural elements such as plants and wood flooring can add a down-to-earth feel to your special nook . You can also try making the hearth the central point of your room rather than focusing on a TV or computer.

Hygge Tip 3: Take a screen break

In The Little Book of Hygge, Wiking mentions that you can’t enjoy Hygge while using a technological device. He calls this “hanging out with our screens instead of each other.” The spirit of Hygge is to nourish relationships with friends and family. Wiking suggests having board game nights where everyone puts their devices aside and enjoys time with one another.

Since Hygge is also about equality, you can have everyone bring a favorite food and/or drink. This takes the pressure of cooking off one person. As always, homemade foods take precedence over store-bought. The more simple and hand-crafted something is, the more it’s considered Hygge-ly (or Hygge-like). Other ideas for Hygge get-togethers include baking together or hosting movie nights. Wiking recommends the movie be something everyone has seen, so friends can talk and catch up without fear of missing anything.

Science backs up Wiking’s ideas, too; among other benefits, quality time with family is proven to have positive impacts on mental health; increases children’s academic performance; and teaches effective conflict resolution. There are other things we can do to boost our feeling of Hygge as well, and many start right at home.

Hygge Tip 4: The written word

Things that take us back to a simpler time also fall under Hygge. Try writing letters to friends or reading by candle or lamp light. Wiking favors adding classic books like those by Jane Austen or the Bronte sisters to your bookshelf, but any books will do. Another of his recommendations is Hemingway’s A Movable Feast , appropriately about how the romantic atmosphere of Paris can be taken with you everywhere.

Hygge Tip 5: Clothes make the Hygge

Along with the ethos of coziness comes comfy clothes, of course. Warm, woolen socks are considered especially Hygge-ly. Additionally, anything that makes you feel warm and safe can come into play. This can include wool throws, soft pillows, and fuzzy pajamas. Other Hygge-ly choices might include scarves, clothes with toned-down colors, and fabrics made from wool, cotton, and linens. Layering is also another tip to maximize that cozy feeling.

Hygge has been shown to improve mental health, help with conflict resolution, and have a host of other benefits. Wiking mentions that Danes focus more on leaving the office at an appropriate time compared to Americans, and always make time for simple things that matter. With these tips, you can bring Hygge into your home and everyday life for more mindful living. Hopefully, you’re reading this somewhere cozy with your warm socks on.