Hygge for Happiness: What the Danish Art of Simple Living Can Teach Us

George J. Ziogas

Do more with fewer things and enjoy more of what matters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PFeUD_0kV0LWKa00
Hygge picturePhoto byMarabu Design/Adobe Stock

Is it possible to live with less? To do more with fewer things and enjoy more of what matters? Hygge (pronounced ‘who-ga’ in American English), a Danish word defined loosely as ‘a feeling of coziness,’ is an integral part of Danish culture. It teaches followers how to enjoy what they have and cherish the people in their lives.

There are a number of benefits to Hygge, both for our physical and mental health. Danes are some of the happiest people worldwide, according to the 2017, 2018, and 2019 World Happiness Reports. Hygge is also credited with lowering the adrenal stress response (thereby decreasing cortisol spikes), helping us be more mindful in the moment and counteracting consumerism and unhealthy coping habits like excessive alcohol consumption and binge-watching TV shows. This article discusses what we can learn from Hygge and how to implement it at home and in the workplace.

Hygge Tip 1: Hygge is for foodies

One way to welcome Hygge into your life is through food. Meik Wiking, author of The Little Book of Hygge, recommends eating anything from rich, chocolatey cakes to hearty soups and stews. Comfort food is even better if you make it yourself and even more “hyggely” (or hygge-like) if you make it with loved ones. Not sure what to make? Try a Skipper Stew, a traditional Danish recipe made with brisket or other leftover meat, onions, beets, and rye bread. Sweet jams and hearty breads and biscuits also feature prominently in the Hygge diet. It’s recommended to eat by a roaring fire for increased Hygge vibes, which brings us to our next tip.

Hygge Tip 2: Atmosphere, Atmosphere, Atmosphere

As you might expect, a philosophy all about coziness places a high value on soft lighting. Lighting from candles is the most important and is a requirement for Hygge. However, you can also use lamp lighting or the glow of a fireplace to make a room cozier. Keep in mind that Hygge is also about enjoying simple things, so you needn’t break the bank trying to redecorate. Rather, Hygge is about getting joy and comfort from what you have.

One suggestion is to use at least three sources of light. Using this method, general lighting such as pendants and chandeliers is mixed with specific lighting (think floor and table lamps), and finally there’s ambient lighting, such as candles and sconces. Properly lighting an area can reduce eye strain and also has more subtle benefits such as impacts on our circadian rhythms and blood pressure.

Wiking discusses the idea of a Hyggekrog, or nook. This is a cozy area in Danish houses where relaxing can be done or books can be read. He mentions that it’s often a selling point for Danish houses. Natural elements such as plants and wood flooring can add a down-to-earth feel to your special nook. You can also try making the hearth the central point of your room rather than focusing on a TV or computer.

Hygge Tip 3: Take a screen break

In The Little Book of Hygge, Wiking mentions that you can’t enjoy Hygge while using a technological device. He calls this “hanging out with our screens instead of each other.” The spirit of Hygge is to nourish relationships with friends and family. Wiking suggests having board game nights where everyone puts their devices aside and enjoys time with one another.

Since Hygge is also about equality, you can have everyone bring a favorite food and/or drink. This takes the pressure of cooking off one person. As always, homemade foods take precedence over store-bought. The more simple and hand-crafted something is, the more it’s considered Hygge-ly (or Hygge-like). Other ideas for Hygge get-togethers include baking together or hosting movie nights. Wiking recommends the movie be something everyone has seen, so friends can talk and catch up without fear of missing anything.

Science backs up Wiking’s ideas, too; among other benefits, quality time with family is proven to have positive impacts on mental health; increases children’s academic performance; and teaches effective conflict resolution. There are other things we can do to boost our feeling of Hygge as well, and many start right at home.

Hygge Tip 4: The written word

Things that take us back to a simpler time also fall under Hygge. Try writing letters to friends or reading by candle or lamp light. Wiking favors adding classic books like those by Jane Austen or the Bronte sisters to your bookshelf, but any books will do. Another of his recommendations is Hemingway’s A Movable Feast, appropriately about how the romantic atmosphere of Paris can be taken with you everywhere.

Hygge Tip 5: Clothes make the Hygge

Along with the ethos of coziness comes comfy clothes, of course. Warm, woolen socks are considered especially Hygge-ly. Additionally, anything that makes you feel warm and safe can come into play. This can include wool throws, soft pillows, and fuzzy pajamas. Other Hygge-ly choices might include scarves, clothes with toned-down colors, and fabrics made from wool, cotton, and linens. Layering is also another tip to maximize that cozy feeling.

Hygge has been shown to improve mental health, help with conflict resolution, and have a host of other benefits. Wiking mentions that Danes focus more on leaving the office at an appropriate time compared to Americans, and always make time for simple things that matter. With these tips, you can bring Hygge into your home and everyday life for more mindful living. Hopefully, you’re reading this somewhere cozy with your warm socks on.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# lifestyle# life# life lessons# happiness# inspiration

Comments / 1

Published by

HR Consultant | Life Coach | Freelance Writer | Delivering content with the reader’s interests in mind.

New York, NY
2K followers

More from George J. Ziogas

The Hidden Dangers of A.I. Generated Content

From the supposedly sentient Google chatbot to the release of the ChatGPT app, artificial intelligence has been in the news a lot lately. Some experts are predicting that A.I. assistants will soon be commonplace, and a number of futurists are going even further.

Read full story
1 comments

The Vietnamese Cave So Large It Has Its Own Weather

Could’ve been one of the seven natural wonders of the world. Vietnam’s Son Doong Cave hasn’t been on the tourist map for long. A local farmer discovered it in 1991, but it wasn’t until 2009 that it was explored and mapped. Son Doong Cave is by far the largest cave on Earth. Its total volume is an astonishing 1.35 billion cubic feet. It boasts an underground jungle with a river flowing through it. The cave’s largest cavern is so spacious that clouds regularly form inside the cave, resulting in an independent underground weather system.

Read full story
8 comments

Employers, Do You Believe in These Myths About Employees Coming Out in the Workplace?

Allow workers to come out and be authentic in the workplace. When LGBTIQ+ employees are able to come out and be themselves at work, research shows that they’re able to find greater job satisfaction. They stay longer with an employer who supports them, as well. Yet, some studies show that about half of all LGBTQ+ employees keep their personal lives a secret at work.

Read full story
1 comments

8 Things Prince Harry Lost When He Turned His Back on the Royal Family

The Queen gave him the stark choice of all or nothing. Prince Harry announced his wish to step back from royal duties in January 2020. He hoped to “carve out a progressive new role” within the British royal family, spending some of his time in North America and some in the United Kingdom.

Read full story
2 comments

4 Signs Someone Might Be Lying

Being able to tell whether someone is lying is a skill. According to the research of Vanessa Van Edwards, only six out of ten Americans claim to tell the truth every day, and 82 percent of lies go undetected.

Read full story
1 comments

7 Reasons Why So Many People Miss Barack Obama

Barack Obama is one of the most intriguing figures in modern American history. After his two-term presidency, Obama left office with a 58% approval rating, and as of 2017 he’s still well liked by Democrats, Independents and Republicans. He has also been named the 2nd Most Admired Man in America according to Gallup. But why? Here are seven reasons why so many people miss Barack Obama.

Read full story
4 comments

Is Blue Monday Real? The ‘Science’ Behind the Most Depressing Day of the Year

The calculation used to identify this date is pseudoscience. Many people living in the Northern Hemisphere would probably agree that January can be bleak. The Christmas holidays are over, and it’s time to return to work. Some may struggle to cover credit card bills accumulated during the holidays. Additionally, according to statistics, many people fail their New Year’s resolutions within the first weeks of January. Finally, even though the daylight gradually gets longer, most days are still short and dark. The weather remains cold.

Read full story

The Lengths Putin’s Cronies Will Go To Hide Their Crimes and Punish Their Accusers

This non-fiction book continues where the author’s 2015 bestseller “RedNotice” leaves off. Like its prequel, “Freezing Order” is remarkable for the same two reasons. First, the astonishing and shocking events recounted actually happened, and, second, the writing style is rare in non-fiction. It delivers nail-biting tension on a par with the very best kind of thriller.

Read full story
3 comments

Do Antibacterial Wipes and Hand Sanitizers Kill More Germs than Soap?

With the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic, people became hyperaware of avoiding “germs,” viruses, and bacteria that cause illness. To protect themselves, some washed their hands with plain soap while others switched to antibacterial wipes and hand sanitizers. But are antibacterial formulations more effective than soap for keeping germs at bay? The answer might surprise you.

Read full story
5 comments
Evart, MI

How a Retired Couple Outsmarted the Lotto System to Win Millions

Based on Jason Fagone’s 2018 HuffPost article, the comedy/drama “Jerry and Marge Go Large” showed how the generous Evart, Michigan couple made things better for their neighbors. The Selbees found a mathematical loophole in a lottery game called “Winfall” that they exploited and shared. According to “The Cinemaholic,” they spent as much as $720,000 on lottery tickets for one drawing and ultimately made $26 million before they were done. Lottery officials then stepped in to investigate and discovered that other people had found the same loophole.

Read full story

Opinion: Why Meghan Markle Is a Good Role Model

Criticism of her has come from a place of envy, pure and simple. Ever since she started dating and then marrying Prince Harry, it’s hard to avoid seeing Meghan Markle in the media. And while some people have been critical of her status and life choices, many more have taken the time to learn about her more closely: who she is, what she stands for, and how she’s a new kind of role model for many women today.

Read full story

What Will Happen at the Coronation of King Charles III?

It promises to be both a historic and spectacular occasion. King's coronationPhoto bybennymarty/Adobe Stock. The coronation of King Charles III will take place on Saturday, 6th May 2023. It will be a ceremony full of pomp and pageantry. Yet, what exactly is a coronation, and what does it involve? Here are some facts about the coronation to help you understand the crowning of the new British monarch.

Read full story
1 comments

12 Life Lessons From One of the Greatest Songwriters of All Time

Animated picture of Kurt CobainPhoto byBennylin/Wikimedia Commons. Kurt Cobain lived a life that many people would consider to be more than “average”. It’s hard to believe that an artist so influential, so talented and respected, could have also been dealt such a difficult hand.

Read full story

Leaving Twitter? Three Alternatives for Social Media Platforms

A young lady using social mediaPhoto byFramestock /Adobe Stock. Thinking about leaving Twitter? You’re not alone. But what are the best options to stay connected on social media — without feeling completely lost or choosing political sides? These three alternatives are proving popular so far.

Read full story
Stanford, CA

How To Answer the Most Infamous MBA Admissions Essay Question

Stanford OvalPhoto byKing of Hearts/Wikimedia Commons. It’s a question that many Stanford applicants love to hate. “What matters most to you, and why?”. It seems easy enough to answer — but once you put pen to paper, you might catch yourself drawing a blank.

Read full story

The 5 Best Ways to Spend Your Money According to Psychology

How to spend your money to maximize your happiness. When people are asked how satisfied they are with their lives, rich people generally report being a lot happier than their poorer peers. But when rich people are asked how happy they are in the moment, they’re generally no happier than those who are less well off. This implies that money is more likely to make us happy when we think about it than when we use it. Which suggests that we’re not spending it on the right things. So, what do psychologists think we should spend our money on to maximize our happiness?

Read full story

What to Know About Rishi Sunak, the U.K.’s New Prime Minister

A picture of Rishi SunakPhoto byFlickr/Wikimedia Commons. Rishi Sunak was elected leader of the Conservative Party on October 24, 2022. In doing so, he became the UK’s first Asian Prime Minister. So, what do we know about this relatively young British politician who has quickly risen through the ranks to lead the world’s sixth-largest economy? Here are some facts you may not know about the new British Prime Minister.

Read full story

Do Americans Make a Big Deal About Everything?

Americans make a big deal about everything. It doesn’t matter if it’s trivial or not, Americans are obsessed with the smallest things. But that doesn’t mean it’s all bad. In many ways, this behavior is what makes “the American dream” possible.

Read full story

Why Living Without Kim Kardashian Might Be Better for Your Mental Health

There’s just no end to Kim Kardashian’s lust for attention. Since she first burst on to the scene in 2007, Kim Kardashian has amassed an astonishing 64 million followers on Twitter. People can’t seem to get enough of her revealing selfies, endless magazine spreads and TV appearances. And while it may be hard to avoid her antics when they’re plastered all over every publication imaginable, there are some compelling reasons why you might want to consider cutting Kardashian out of your life.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy