Employers, Do You Believe in These Myths About Employees Coming Out in the Workplace?

Allow workers to come out and be authentic in the workplace

Pride stairs Photo by jsamwrites/wikimedia commons

When LGBTIQ+ employees are able to come out and be themselves at work, research shows that they’re able to find greater job satisfaction. They stay longer with an employer who supports them, as well. Yet, some studies show that about half of all LGBTQ+ employees keep their personal lives a secret at work.

If you’re in charge of your company and aren’t sure about how well the environment at your company allows employees to feel welcome coming out, it’s important to understand what the decision to come out really feels like to people in such a situation. It can help to clear away the myths you may believe regarding this decision and help you understand the truth.

The idea that coming out isn’t a big deal, anymore

A great deal of progress has been made in the recent past, and people who belong to diverse communities have a great deal more recognition and acceptance than they used to. However, it’s important to understand that it wouldn’t be correct to equate these advances with the end of all discrimination against the LGBTIQ+ community.

A great many people are still uncomfortable or hostile when it comes to the idea of open acceptance of people who are different. Suicide is much more common in the LGBTIQ+ community than in others for the simple reason that such people often find themselves marginalized . For this reason, it’s important to understand how big a deal coming out still can be.

The idea that coming out is the same for everyone

The LGBTIQ+ community is internally diverse. The general population has been aware of gay and lesbian orientations for a long time and has had a good deal of opportunity to make its peace with them. They’ve had less time to learn about people who are transgender or intersex, however, and can be less than welcoming of them.

Far more individuals of transgender identity stay closeted compared to individuals of gay/lesbian orientations. For this reason, it’s important for employers not to assume that if their gay/lesbian workers seem comfortable coming out at work, transgender individuals will feel the same. Employers need to research how welcoming their workplace is to everyone in the LGBTIQ+ community and take specific steps to help all members of the community.

The idea that coming out is irrelevant to work

Many employers assume that coming out is a decision people need to make in their private lives and that it’s not relevant at work. For this reason, they do very little to make it easier for LGBTIQ+ employees to come out and feel comfortable at work.

The truth, however, is that workers who aren’t out at work usually find that they need to stay on their guard all the time so as to not let information slip about their personal lives. This kind of double life tends to weigh heavily on them and takes away from their ability to feel happy and satisfied at work.

It can make workers less productive and less engaged. It’s in the interest of employers to do everything they can to help their employees feel safe enough to come out at work.

The idea that the decision to support employees coming out is an internal matter

Employers often believe that if they do decide to wholeheartedly support employees who wish to come out at work, the choice doesn’t affect anyone other than their employees. However, many employers tend to find that their clients and vendors sometimes openly rebel against the idea of dealing with companies that support inclusiveness and equal treatment.

When employers determine that they’ll support employees who belong to the LGBTIQ+ community, it’s important for them to also consider how determined they’ll be when unexpected challenges turn up.

Believing that your employees only worry about the career penalty

Some people hesitate about coming out for fear of having to deal with hostile management. However, these people are in the minority. Most people who hesitate to come out at work feel that way because they tend to be worried about being socially excluded by their colleagues.

It’s important for employers to do more than simply make friendly policies, display rainbow flags to advertise their inclusivity, and introduce gender-neutral bathrooms. Rather, employers need to institute training for all employees that helps them learn how to look at their own biases and change their behaviors to be more inclusive.

It’s important for employers to recognize the real reasons that employees belonging to the LGBTIQ+ community may hesitate to come out at work, look at their own flawed beliefs in this area, and address them. Doing this is likely to help all employees feel welcome in the workplace and put in their best.