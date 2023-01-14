8 Things Prince Harry Lost When He Turned His Back on the Royal Family

George J. Ziogas

The Queen gave him the stark choice of all or nothing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ap4ic_0kE8PbVu00
Prince HarryPhoto byCarfax2/Wikimedia Commons

Prince Harry announced his wish to step back from royal duties in January 2020. He hoped to “carve out a progressive new role” within the British royal family, spending some of his time in North America and some in the United Kingdom.

However, at a family meeting on Jan. 13, 2020, attended by the late Queen, the then Prince Charles, and Prince William, Harry was told that a hybrid royal role was impossible. In other words, it was all or nothing.

Consequently, Prince Harry didn’t step back; he stepped down, losing many privileges, some of which he cherished.

The stark choice of all or nothing presented to Harry undoubtedly caused a rift in the royal family. A rift widened further after Harry and Meghan’s revelations, or allegations, in an Oprah Winfrey interview, a Netflix series, and Harry’s book, “Spare.”

Incidentally, “spare” in this context refers to the tradition of monarchs always having more than one child to ensure the continuation of the bloodline should the oldest child meet an early demise. Harry was, in effect, a substitute for Prince William, sitting on the reserves bench.

On Jan. 18, 2020, Buckingham Palace announced that Harry and Meghan were no longer working royals. Harry had decided to take the nothing option to protect his family. But what did he give up for the woman he loved and his children?

1. Royal Titles

Before stepping down, Harry’s title was His Royal Highness the Duke of Sussex. Similarly, Meghan had the title of Her Royal Highness. The couple was stripped of their Royal Highness titles, becoming merely the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The loss of royal titles was probably the least painful of all the lost privileges. Indeed, the couple had already indicated that they preferred to be known as Harry and Meghan. However, there are now calls for the couple to be stripped of their Duke and Duchess titles. That would likely be a bigger blow to the ex-royals.

2. The Sovereign Grant

Senior members of the royal family receive a grant from the UK government to cover some of the expenses they incur representing the monarch and the country. Harry said goodbye to these payments when he stepped down from royal duties.

Removing his share of the Sovereign Grant certainly didn’t leave Harry penniless. He inherited millions of pounds from his mother, Princess Dianna. And Meghan had accumulated wealth from her acting career. Furthermore, Harry and Meghan had said they wanted to work towards financial independence anyway. Still, they probably didn’t expect their income to be cut so abruptly.

3. Military Titles

Harry has strong military ties; he spent 10 years in the British Army, rising to the rank of captain and serving two tours of duty in Afghanistan. Furthermore, he founded the Invictus Games, an international sporting event for injured service personnel. So, the loss of his honorary military titles when he stepped down must have hurt.

Harry gave up three military appointments when he quit the royal family, including that of Captain General Royal Marines. Consequently, he also lost the right to wear a military uniform at ceremonial events, as was the case at the Queen’s funeral, unlike other royal family members.

King Charles made an exception to the rule when Harry stood vigil over his grandmother’s coffin, granting Harry permission to wear a uniform on this occasion. Even so, Harry wasn’t permitted to wear the ER insignia, which stands for Elizabeth Regina, as he was no longer a serving member of the royal family.

4. Royal Duties

Harry said he wanted to step back from royal duties but continue in a supporting role, representing the monarch and supporting the Commonwealth. However, that wasn’t to be. Instead, all royal engagements ceased, including the high-profile overseas royal tours.

In the long run, the lack of royal engagements is likely to reduce the marketability of the Harry and Meghan brand. Public interest in the couple may wane, reducing their earning potential. And there’s a limit to how many bombshells any ex-royal couple can drop in books, interviews, and podcasts.

5. Security

As working royals, Harry and Meghan were entitled to security protection provided and funded by the British Government. Now, the couple must pay for their own security. For such a high-profile, high-risk family, that security will be expensive. However, it’s been reported that King Charles has agreed to make a private contribution towards paying the costs.

6. Protection from the Press

There’s an insatiable public thirst for stories and photos of the royal family. Indeed, one of the reasons Harry has given for stepping down is press intrusion into the couple’s private lives. However, ironically, by ceasing to be working royals, Harry and Meghan have lost the protection from the press that they had.

For example, a royal rota system periodically gives chosen journalists greater access to designated royal family members. There are also informal agreements, such as that made between the paparazzi and the royal family, to leave Prince Harry and William alone at school and university. In return for restraint, the press is given access to staged photo sessions with the princes.

7. Frogmore Cottage

When Harry and Meghan married, the Queen gifted Frogmore Cottage, a five-bedroom residence on the grounds of Windsor Home Park, to the couple. The severance deal between Harry and the royal family allowed him to retain ownership of Frogmore Cottage. However, the prince had to repay the taxpayer-funded £2.4 million refurbishment of the cottage.

It’s unlikely that the couple would now want to live a stone’s throw from Windsor Castle, even if they did return to the UK. Furthermore, given all that’s been said, they probably wouldn’t get a warm welcome from the royal family either.

8. Family and Country

It’s easy to focus only on the material possessions and the trappings of royalty that Prince Harry lost. However, Harry has also moved away from and alienated his family, including his brother, Prince William. While the fraternal relationship may be frosty now, the two were once very close. Harry has also moved away from his home country, a country that he has often said he loves. These losses may not sadden Meghan, but Harry must feel them as acutely as anyone else would.

Hopefully, Harry and Meghan will be happy in their new life in California. Given time, the family rift may heal, too, if there are no further damaging allegations, revelations, or infighting. However, what Prince Harry lost is likely far more than he envisaged when he first proposed stepping back from royal duties. Still, you can’t quit any job and expect to retain the salary, benefits, perks, job title, and status.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# culture# society# world# history# politics

Comments / 1

Published by

HR Consultant | Life Coach | Freelance Writer | Delivering content with the reader’s interests in mind.

New York, NY
2K followers

More from George J. Ziogas

4 Signs Someone Might Be Lying

Being able to tell whether someone is lying is a skill. According to the research of Vanessa Van Edwards, only six out of ten Americans claim to tell the truth every day, and 82 percent of lies go undetected.

Read full story

7 Reasons Why So Many People Miss Barack Obama

Barack Obama is one of the most intriguing figures in modern American history. After his two-term presidency, Obama left office with a 58% approval rating, and as of 2017 he’s still well liked by Democrats, Independents and Republicans. He has also been named the 2nd Most Admired Man in America according to Gallup. But why? Here are seven reasons why so many people miss Barack Obama.

Read full story
3 comments

Is Blue Monday Real? The ‘Science’ Behind the Most Depressing Day of the Year

The calculation used to identify this date is pseudoscience. Many people living in the Northern Hemisphere would probably agree that January can be bleak. The Christmas holidays are over, and it’s time to return to work. Some may struggle to cover credit card bills accumulated during the holidays. Additionally, according to statistics, many people fail their New Year’s resolutions within the first weeks of January. Finally, even though the daylight gradually gets longer, most days are still short and dark. The weather remains cold.

Read full story

The Lengths Putin’s Cronies Will Go To Hide Their Crimes and Punish Their Accusers

This non-fiction book continues where the author’s 2015 bestseller “RedNotice” leaves off. Like its prequel, “Freezing Order” is remarkable for the same two reasons. First, the astonishing and shocking events recounted actually happened, and, second, the writing style is rare in non-fiction. It delivers nail-biting tension on a par with the very best kind of thriller.

Read full story
3 comments

Do Antibacterial Wipes and Hand Sanitizers Kill More Germs than Soap?

With the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic, people became hyperaware of avoiding “germs,” viruses, and bacteria that cause illness. To protect themselves, some washed their hands with plain soap while others switched to antibacterial wipes and hand sanitizers. But are antibacterial formulations more effective than soap for keeping germs at bay? The answer might surprise you.

Read full story
4 comments
Evart, MI

How a Retired Couple Outsmarted the Lotto System to Win Millions

Based on Jason Fagone’s 2018 HuffPost article, the comedy/drama “Jerry and Marge Go Large” showed how the generous Evart, Michigan couple made things better for their neighbors. The Selbees found a mathematical loophole in a lottery game called “Winfall” that they exploited and shared. According to “The Cinemaholic,” they spent as much as $720,000 on lottery tickets for one drawing and ultimately made $26 million before they were done. Lottery officials then stepped in to investigate and discovered that other people had found the same loophole.

Read full story

Opinion: Why Meghan Markle Is a Good Role Model

Criticism of her has come from a place of envy, pure and simple. Ever since she started dating and then marrying Prince Harry, it’s hard to avoid seeing Meghan Markle in the media. And while some people have been critical of her status and life choices, many more have taken the time to learn about her more closely: who she is, what she stands for, and how she’s a new kind of role model for many women today.

Read full story

What Will Happen at the Coronation of King Charles III?

It promises to be both a historic and spectacular occasion. King's coronationPhoto bybennymarty/Adobe Stock. The coronation of King Charles III will take place on Saturday, 6th May 2023. It will be a ceremony full of pomp and pageantry. Yet, what exactly is a coronation, and what does it involve? Here are some facts about the coronation to help you understand the crowning of the new British monarch.

Read full story
1 comments

12 Life Lessons From One of the Greatest Songwriters of All Time

Animated picture of Kurt CobainPhoto byBennylin/Wikimedia Commons. Kurt Cobain lived a life that many people would consider to be more than “average”. It’s hard to believe that an artist so influential, so talented and respected, could have also been dealt such a difficult hand.

Read full story

Leaving Twitter? Three Alternatives for Social Media Platforms

A young lady using social mediaPhoto byFramestock /Adobe Stock. Thinking about leaving Twitter? You’re not alone. But what are the best options to stay connected on social media — without feeling completely lost or choosing political sides? These three alternatives are proving popular so far.

Read full story
Stanford, CA

How To Answer the Most Infamous MBA Admissions Essay Question

Stanford OvalPhoto byKing of Hearts/Wikimedia Commons. It’s a question that many Stanford applicants love to hate. “What matters most to you, and why?”. It seems easy enough to answer — but once you put pen to paper, you might catch yourself drawing a blank.

Read full story

The 5 Best Ways to Spend Your Money According to Psychology

How to spend your money to maximize your happiness. When people are asked how satisfied they are with their lives, rich people generally report being a lot happier than their poorer peers. But when rich people are asked how happy they are in the moment, they’re generally no happier than those who are less well off. This implies that money is more likely to make us happy when we think about it than when we use it. Which suggests that we’re not spending it on the right things. So, what do psychologists think we should spend our money on to maximize our happiness?

Read full story

What to Know About Rishi Sunak, the U.K.’s New Prime Minister

A picture of Rishi SunakPhoto byFlickr/Wikimedia Commons. Rishi Sunak was elected leader of the Conservative Party on October 24, 2022. In doing so, he became the UK’s first Asian Prime Minister. So, what do we know about this relatively young British politician who has quickly risen through the ranks to lead the world’s sixth-largest economy? Here are some facts you may not know about the new British Prime Minister.

Read full story

Do Americans Make a Big Deal About Everything?

Americans make a big deal about everything. It doesn’t matter if it’s trivial or not, Americans are obsessed with the smallest things. But that doesn’t mean it’s all bad. In many ways, this behavior is what makes “the American dream” possible.

Read full story

Why Living Without Kim Kardashian Might Be Better for Your Mental Health

There’s just no end to Kim Kardashian’s lust for attention. Since she first burst on to the scene in 2007, Kim Kardashian has amassed an astonishing 64 million followers on Twitter. People can’t seem to get enough of her revealing selfies, endless magazine spreads and TV appearances. And while it may be hard to avoid her antics when they’re plastered all over every publication imaginable, there are some compelling reasons why you might want to consider cutting Kardashian out of your life.

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

Why New York City Is the Best Place to Live

People often say that New York City (NYC) has everything. They might be right. After all, New York City is the fashion capital of the world, it's a hub of culture and finance, and we've got some of the best restaurants in America.

Read full story
5 comments

40 Reasons Why People Leave Twitter

Twitter is one of the oldest social media platforms and has over 450 million monthly active users. But recently, some people are leaving Twitter and their reasons may or might not surprise you.

Read full story

Opinion: How Andrew Tate Became the Internet’s Biggest Jerk

In June of 2016, the 17th season of Big Brother UK launched. 13 contestants entered the main house, with a further six entering The Other House. Andrew Tate was one of the six.

Read full story

5 Signs You May Be Addicted to the News

It could be time to look at your relationship with the news. Whether it’s reading a few articles before bed, watching the evening news, or scrolling through Twitter while waiting in line at the grocery store, most people want to know what’s going on in the world. But what happens when news consumption becomes a problem? How can you tell if your habit is healthy or unhealthy?

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy