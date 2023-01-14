4 Signs Someone Might Be Lying

Being able to tell whether someone is lying is a skill

Picture of a person who may be a liar Photo by pathdoc / Adobe Stock

According to the research of Vanessa Van Edwards , only six out of ten Americans claim to tell the truth every day, and 82 percent of lies go undetected.

Having the skills to tell if someone is lying is useful for more than just CIA and FBI agents. Everyone can benefit from these detective skills, including people involved with business deals, managers, and even parents.

Remember that each person’s behavior is unique . Just because you observe a few of the following behaviors doesn’t definitively indicate that someone is lying.

However, observing these behaviors does mean that you should ask additional questions and spend more time evaluating the person’s responses to fully understand the situation.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a more complex environment for being able to tell whether someone is lying. Many in-person events and meetings have now been changed to online interactions.

With the prevalence of Teams, Google Meet, and Zoom calls, you may be applying the following strategies exclusively for remote social interactions. When family members, colleagues, or other meeting participants don’t have their cameras turned on, assessing whether they’re telling the truth can be further complicated.

1. Evaluating Eye Contact

Avoidance of eye contact isn’t a definitive sign of lying, according to a study by Dr. Jennifer Ryan at the Baycrest Rotman Research Institute. Dr. Ryan explains that someone avoiding eye contact could be a sign they’re trying to access a memory.

In addition, eye contact during conversation or questioning compared to their baseline eye contact is also key. If the person you’re evaluating is a family member, friend, or well-known colleague, you may already have an excellent idea of their baseline eye contact.

However, if you’re questioning or interacting with someone you don’t know well, it can be difficult to assess whether their lack of eye contact is to be expected.

2. Using Non-Congruent Gestures

Another sign someone may not be telling the truth is when they use non-verbal gestures that don’t match their verbal language. Non-congruence could be as simple as making an affirmative statement while shaking their head no.

Some of the most easy-to-spot non-congruent gestures are shoulder shrugs, head movements, mouth movements, and hand and arm movements. This means that you can use this technique even when you don’t have the opportunity for an in-person meeting and have to rely on interaction through a video call.

3. Providing Excessive Detail

Some people who are lying may add more detail to their stories to make them seem more believable. Sometimes these details are things that can’t be verified with a third party or with evidence.

The person’s explanation under questioning may have detail that you didn’t ask for, or they may go on to tell an excessively long story. If someone gives excessive detail or explanation, try re-questioning at a later time, and see if the details are the same or if they contradict the previous story.

4. Paying Attention to Micro-expressions

As the name suggests, micro-expressions are extremely brief facial expressions that manifest themselves during a conversation. There are some muscles in your face that you’re unable to control, and sometimes that emotion leaks out as a flash of emotion that’s visible for only one-fifth to one-25th of a second .

Experts like Dr. Paul Ekman believe these micro-expressions don’t always point to guilt, but they do indicate underlying emotions someone may be uncomfortable with or trying to hide.

Determining whether someone is lying is both an art and a science, and no one sign can prove guilt or innocence with certainty.

However, doing more than just listening to what someone is saying is the key — you need to constantly evaluate the person’s non-verbals and see if there are inconsistencies between their baseline behavior and their behavior under questioning.

Pay particular attention to deviation from baseline eye contact, use of non-congruent gestures, providing excessive detail, and micro-expressions.

