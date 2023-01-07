7 Reasons Why So Many People Miss Barack Obama

George J. Ziogas

He was a great president, pure and simple

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2909NA_0k6bIKnl00
Obama family portraitPhoto byPete Souza/Wkimedia Commons

Barack Obama is one of the most intriguing figures in modern American history. After his two-term presidency, Obama left office with a 58% approval rating, and as of 2017 he’s still well liked by Democrats, Independents and Republicans. He has also been named the 2nd Most Admired Man in America according to Gallup. But why? Here are seven reasons why so many people miss Barack Obama.

1. He was the first African-American President

Barack Obama was the first African-American president in U.S history, meaning he was the first person to hold that title and represent half of America’s population. A nation divided on racial lines would be united under one man. For many, it meant a symbol of hope, change and equality for minorities, something we all yearn for in America.

When Obama first ran for president, he was a breath of fresh air to many. Here was a smart, eloquent, young senator who spoke about change and hope for the future. Many were enthralled by his message.

2. He represented hope and change

Obama seemed to redefine what it means to be a leader in America. He also inspired many with his charisma and positive outlook on life. He instilled the notion that the world can always be better than before if we try hard enough.

3. He had a beautiful family

The first family was always a photo op for Obama, and for good reason. He has two excellent kids, Malia, who is 24 years old and who graduated from Harvard University, Sasha, who is 21 years old and younger daughter who is named after his late grandmother. They are great kids with bright futures ahead of them. Obama also married Michelle in 1992, one of the most intelligent and classy women in America today.

4. He was a great orator

Obama had the ability to mesmerize his audience with his words. He was a powerful and excellent speaker, who spoke with passion, conviction and intelligence. He also had a sense of humor and could laugh at himself while giving a great speech. His eloquent nature allowed him to reach out to not only Americans but across the globe as well.

5. He was a role model to younger politicians

Obama was a great example to everyone, especially young candidates. He definitely made an impact on the country, and those in the future who followed him will be judged for decades, or even centuries to come. He showed that politics can be done with integrity and dignity, and it’s never too early or late to run for higher office.

6. He was a fiscally conservative Democrat when it counted

As a Democrat, Obama definitely took some criticism from Republicans. Yet, he was smart and balanced the budget. He reduced the deficit by almost two trillion dollars, making a huge impact on our economy. He also helped improve healthcare for all Americans with the Affordable Care Act, which became known as Obamacare.

7. He was a great president

Obama proved that he was a great president, by doing the best with what he had. It’s crazy to think about how many presidents have failed to live up to the expectations of their supporters and countrymen, but Obama showed that there’s always hope and change. He restored pride in America by showing what it really means to be an American, as well as tell the world that change is good for them too.

How will

Barack Obama be remembered? It’s hard to say. For many, he has been a good president who did the best he could with the powers that were given to him. Some feel that his positive outlook on America and what it means to be an American has made them more united than ever before. Others believe that he made too many mistakes, such as not being tough enough on terrorists or nagging too much about the past. While it’s impossible to know exactly how he will be remembered, one thing is for certain: Barack Obama was a great president.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# people# history# america# society# politics

Comments / 3

Published by

HR Consultant | Life Coach | Freelance Writer | Delivering content with the reader’s interests in mind.

New York, NY
2K followers

More from George J. Ziogas

Is Blue Monday Real? The ‘Science’ Behind the Most Depressing Day of the Year

The calculation used to identify this date is pseudoscience. Many people living in the Northern Hemisphere would probably agree that January can be bleak. The Christmas holidays are over, and it’s time to return to work. Some may struggle to cover credit card bills accumulated during the holidays. Additionally, according to statistics, many people fail their New Year’s resolutions within the first weeks of January. Finally, even though the daylight gradually gets longer, most days are still short and dark. The weather remains cold.

Read full story

The Lengths Putin’s Cronies Will Go To Hide Their Crimes and Punish Their Accusers

This non-fiction book continues where the author’s 2015 bestseller “RedNotice” leaves off. Like its prequel, “Freezing Order” is remarkable for the same two reasons. First, the astonishing and shocking events recounted actually happened, and, second, the writing style is rare in non-fiction. It delivers nail-biting tension on a par with the very best kind of thriller.

Read full story
3 comments

Do Antibacterial Wipes and Hand Sanitizers Kill More Germs than Soap?

With the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic, people became hyperaware of avoiding “germs,” viruses, and bacteria that cause illness. To protect themselves, some washed their hands with plain soap while others switched to antibacterial wipes and hand sanitizers. But are antibacterial formulations more effective than soap for keeping germs at bay? The answer might surprise you.

Read full story
2 comments
Evart, MI

How a Retired Couple Outsmarted the Lotto System to Win Millions

Based on Jason Fagone’s 2018 HuffPost article, the comedy/drama “Jerry and Marge Go Large” showed how the generous Evart, Michigan couple made things better for their neighbors. The Selbees found a mathematical loophole in a lottery game called “Winfall” that they exploited and shared. According to “The Cinemaholic,” they spent as much as $720,000 on lottery tickets for one drawing and ultimately made $26 million before they were done. Lottery officials then stepped in to investigate and discovered that other people had found the same loophole.

Read full story

Opinion: Why Meghan Markle Is a Good Role Model

Criticism of her has come from a place of envy, pure and simple. Ever since she started dating and then marrying Prince Harry, it’s hard to avoid seeing Meghan Markle in the media. And while some people have been critical of her status and life choices, many more have taken the time to learn about her more closely: who she is, what she stands for, and how she’s a new kind of role model for many women today.

Read full story

What Will Happen at the Coronation of King Charles III?

It promises to be both a historic and spectacular occasion. King's coronationPhoto bybennymarty/Adobe Stock. The coronation of King Charles III will take place on Saturday, 6th May 2023. It will be a ceremony full of pomp and pageantry. Yet, what exactly is a coronation, and what does it involve? Here are some facts about the coronation to help you understand the crowning of the new British monarch.

Read full story
1 comments

12 Life Lessons From One of the Greatest Songwriters of All Time

Animated picture of Kurt CobainPhoto byBennylin/Wikimedia Commons. Kurt Cobain lived a life that many people would consider to be more than “average”. It’s hard to believe that an artist so influential, so talented and respected, could have also been dealt such a difficult hand.

Read full story

Leaving Twitter? Three Alternatives for Social Media Platforms

A young lady using social mediaPhoto byFramestock /Adobe Stock. Thinking about leaving Twitter? You’re not alone. But what are the best options to stay connected on social media — without feeling completely lost or choosing political sides? These three alternatives are proving popular so far.

Read full story
Stanford, CA

How To Answer the Most Infamous MBA Admissions Essay Question

Stanford OvalPhoto byKing of Hearts/Wikimedia Commons. It’s a question that many Stanford applicants love to hate. “What matters most to you, and why?”. It seems easy enough to answer — but once you put pen to paper, you might catch yourself drawing a blank.

Read full story

The 5 Best Ways to Spend Your Money According to Psychology

How to spend your money to maximize your happiness. When people are asked how satisfied they are with their lives, rich people generally report being a lot happier than their poorer peers. But when rich people are asked how happy they are in the moment, they’re generally no happier than those who are less well off. This implies that money is more likely to make us happy when we think about it than when we use it. Which suggests that we’re not spending it on the right things. So, what do psychologists think we should spend our money on to maximize our happiness?

Read full story

What to Know About Rishi Sunak, the U.K.’s New Prime Minister

A picture of Rishi SunakPhoto byFlickr/Wikimedia Commons. Rishi Sunak was elected leader of the Conservative Party on October 24, 2022. In doing so, he became the UK’s first Asian Prime Minister. So, what do we know about this relatively young British politician who has quickly risen through the ranks to lead the world’s sixth-largest economy? Here are some facts you may not know about the new British Prime Minister.

Read full story

Do Americans Make a Big Deal About Everything?

Americans make a big deal about everything. It doesn’t matter if it’s trivial or not, Americans are obsessed with the smallest things. But that doesn’t mean it’s all bad. In many ways, this behavior is what makes “the American dream” possible.

Read full story

Why Living Without Kim Kardashian Might Be Better for Your Mental Health

There’s just no end to Kim Kardashian’s lust for attention. Since she first burst on to the scene in 2007, Kim Kardashian has amassed an astonishing 64 million followers on Twitter. People can’t seem to get enough of her revealing selfies, endless magazine spreads and TV appearances. And while it may be hard to avoid her antics when they’re plastered all over every publication imaginable, there are some compelling reasons why you might want to consider cutting Kardashian out of your life.

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

Why New York City Is the Best Place to Live

People often say that New York City (NYC) has everything. They might be right. After all, New York City is the fashion capital of the world, it's a hub of culture and finance, and we've got some of the best restaurants in America.

Read full story
5 comments

40 Reasons Why People Leave Twitter

Twitter is one of the oldest social media platforms and has over 450 million monthly active users. But recently, some people are leaving Twitter and their reasons may or might not surprise you.

Read full story

Opinion: How Andrew Tate Became the Internet’s Biggest Jerk

In June of 2016, the 17th season of Big Brother UK launched. 13 contestants entered the main house, with a further six entering The Other House. Andrew Tate was one of the six.

Read full story

5 Signs You May Be Addicted to the News

It could be time to look at your relationship with the news. Whether it’s reading a few articles before bed, watching the evening news, or scrolling through Twitter while waiting in line at the grocery store, most people want to know what’s going on in the world. But what happens when news consumption becomes a problem? How can you tell if your habit is healthy or unhealthy?

Read full story

5 Things You Can Learn From Charles Bukowski

You don’t have to fit in, you can be a true alternative. Charles Bukowski was a poet and novelist who lived from 1920–1994. Very little is known about his early life, but he published his first book of poetry, “The Days Run Away Like Wild Horses Over the Hills” when he was 49 years old. The book catapulted him to fame and made him the toast of underground culture in America.

Read full story

7 Ways to Tell If You’re a Humble Person

Many people identify as humble but don’t realize the role that humility plays in their lives. Humility is a powerful character trait that allows one to be grounded, grateful, and genuine in oneself.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy