7 Reasons Why So Many People Miss Barack Obama

He was a great president, pure and simple

Obama family portrait Photo by Pete Souza/Wkimedia Commons

Barack Obama is one of the most intriguing figures in modern American history. After his two-term presidency, Obama left office with a 58% approval rating, and as of 2017 he’s still well liked by Democrats, Independents and Republicans. He has also been named the 2nd Most Admired Man in America according to Gallup . But why? Here are seven reasons why so many people miss Barack Obama.

1. He was the first African-American President

Barack Obama was the first African-American president in U.S history, meaning he was the first person to hold that title and represent half of America’s population. A nation divided on racial lines would be united under one man. For many, it meant a symbol of hope, change and equality for minorities, something we all yearn for in America.

When Obama first ran for president, he was a breath of fresh air to many. Here was a smart, eloquent, young senator who spoke about change and hope for the future. Many were enthralled by his message .

2. He represented hope and change

Obama seemed to redefine what it means to be a leader in America. He also inspired many with his charisma and positive outlook on life. He instilled the notion that the world can always be better than before if we try hard enough.

3. He had a beautiful family

The first family was always a photo op for Obama, and for good reason. He has two excellent kids, Malia , who is 24 years old and who graduated from Harvard University, Sasha , who is 21 years old and younger daughter who is named after his late grandmother. They are great kids with bright futures ahead of them. Obama also married Michelle in 1992 , one of the most intelligent and classy women in America today.

4. He was a great orator

Obama had the ability to mesmerize his audience with his words. He was a powerful and excellent speaker , who spoke with passion, conviction and intelligence. He also had a sense of humor and could laugh at himself while giving a great speech. His eloquent nature allowed him to reach out to not only Americans but across the globe as well.

5. He was a role model to younger politicians

Obama was a great example to everyone, especially young candidates. He definitely made an impact on the country, and those in the future who followed him will be judged for decades, or even centuries to come. He showed that politics can be done with integrity and dignity , and it’s never too early or late to run for higher office.

6. He was a fiscally conservative Democrat when it counted

As a Democrat, Obama definitely took some criticism from Republicans. Yet, he was smart and balanced the budget. He reduced the deficit by almost two trillion dollars, making a huge impact on our economy. He also helped improve healthcare for all Americans with the Affordable Care Act , which became known as Obamacare .

7. He was a great president

Obama proved that he was a great president, by doing the best with what he had. It’s crazy to think about how many presidents have failed to live up to the expectations of their supporters and countrymen, but Obama showed that there’s always hope and change. He restored pride in America by showing what it really means to be an American, as well as tell the world that change is good for them too.

How will

Barack Obama be remembered? It’s hard to say. For many, he has been a good president who did the best he could with the powers that were given to him. Some feel that his positive outlook on America and what it means to be an American has made them more united than ever before. Others believe that he made too many mistakes, such as not being tough enough on terrorists or nagging too much about the past. While it’s impossible to know exactly how he will be remembered, one thing is for certain: Barack Obama was a great president.