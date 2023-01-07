Is Blue Monday Real? The ‘Science’ Behind the Most Depressing Day of the Year

The calculation used to identify this date is pseudoscience

Many people living in the Northern Hemisphere would probably agree that January can be bleak. The Christmas holidays are over, and it’s time to return to work. Some may struggle to cover credit card bills accumulated during the holidays. Additionally, according to statistics, many people fail their New Year’s resolutions within the first weeks of January. Finally, even though the daylight gradually gets longer, most days are still short and dark. The weather remains cold.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise, then, that when the third Monday of January was dubbed “Blue Monday,” or the most depressing day of the year, the concept quickly gained popularity and became embedded into everyday vocabulary. Every year, the hashtag “Blue Monday” trends on Twitter. Come January, countless blogs and websites start posting tips to help people get through the dreaded date.

However, despite its popularity on traditional and social media, academics have questioned the science behind the Blue Monday phenomenon, arguing that the calculation used to identify this date is pseudoscience. Psychologists have also pointed out that the notion may trivialize depression and other mental health issues.

Marketing or Science? The Origins of Blue Monday

The term Blue Monday first appeared in a 2005 press release written by Porter Novelli, a PR agency based in London. In this document, the company claimed that Cliff Arnall, a former part-time tutor at the Further Education Center attached to Cardiff University, had devised a mathematical formula establishing the third Monday of January as the most depressing day of the year. Thus, Monday, Jan. 24, 2005, became the first-ever Blue Monday.

Arnall based his calculation on factors such as weather conditions, time since Christmas, time since New Year’s resolutions have failed, and lack of motivation. According to Alex Kennedy, a spokesperson for Porter Novelli, the formula aimed to “help a travel company analyze when people book holidays and holiday trends.” Indeed, the resulting concept of Blue Monday was first used in a marketing campaign promoting Sky Travel’s January holiday packages.

Soon after the 2005 press release, the idea of a Blue Monday quickly gained momentum and became a worldwide phenomenon. To this day, many companies still use this concept as a marketing tool to encourage customers to buy their products. In 2020, for example, Lavazza, an Italian coffee manufacturer, posted a video on Facebook claiming that the energy of their coffee could help people overcome the challenge of the gloomiest day of the year. Similarly, in 2019, McDonald’s offered free cheeseburgers on Blue Monday in an effort to win new customers.

While Blue Monday has become an established phenomenon, many academics and psychologists have dismissed the concept as pseudoscience. For example, Dr. Dean Burnett, a neuroscientist and author, stated that the formula behind Blue Monday attempted to calculate “variables that are impossible to quantify and largely incompatible.” Others pointed out that since it includes adverse weather conditions among its factors, it can only be applied to the Northern Hemisphere. In his “Bad Science” column in The Guardian, physician Ben Goldacre even questioned the origin of the Blue Monday formula reporting that a fellow academic “was offered money by Porter Novelli PR agency to put his name to the very same Sky Travel equation story that Arnall sold his to.”

The Dangers of Blue Monday

In January 2018, Sophie Edwards, a young woman suffering from anxiety and panic attacks, told BBC that the idea of Blue Monday “puts a lot of pressure” on people struggling with mental health issues. “If I look at a date,” she explained, “and see that’s labelled the most depressing day of the year, I’ll get anxious about that and think that I need to be happy on that day.” Academics and psychologists agree. Dr. Dean Burnett, for example, told Newsweek that Blue Monday is “potentially harmful in the way it misleads about mental health and depression.” He added that it “exploits how people think and feel.” Thus, it has become an extremely successful marketing tool.

Above all, psychologists have frequently underlined that the notion of Blue Monday may trivialize mental health issues and oversimplify their symptoms. Some argue that it implies a misleading comparison between “feeling low” and struggling with depression. Thus, it could cause people to wrongly assume that mood disorders are transient conditions from which one can quickly and easily recover. While experts acknowledge that the month after Christmas can cause low mood, they point out that, according to statistics, there usually is no increase in patients with mental health issues in January. On the contrary, research shows that the number of suicides is higher in spring than in winter.

Should Blue Monday Still Be a Thing?

Since 2005, Cliff Arnall, the father of Blue Monday, has distanced himself from his invention. In a 2013 interview with The Daily Telegraph, a British newspaper, he admitted that the idea “is not particularly helpful.” Arnall further explained that he never intended to attach such negative connotations to the third Monday of January. On the contrary, he saw the date as “a challenge, encouraging people to fight any post-holiday blues.”

Though academics have emphasized that the Blue Monday phenomenon is not scientifically proven, it has become an established fact. According to Dr. Dean Burnett, its success and popularity are due to the fact that it confirms what many “already suspect, and people like to hear things that support their existing beliefs.” In this sense, to many, a mathematical formula identifying the third day of January as the bleakest day of the year may seem a “scientific” validation of their post-holiday slump.

In recent years, psychologists and charities have tried to turn Blue Monday into a day to encourage people to think and talk about mental health issues such as anxiety and depression. For example, Samaritans, a British and Irish organization offering support to those struggling with suicidal thoughts, created a “Brew Monday” event to raise money and encourage people to start a conversation about mental health with family, friends, and loved ones over a cup of hot tea.

While Blue Monday may be a myth, Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), or winter depression, affects many people yearly. Symptoms usually include constant low mood and a feeling of worthlessness. Its causes are not yet fully known, but it’s usually thought that this condition is linked to the shorter daylight of the winter season. The reduced exposition to the sun may affect the brain’s production of serotonin and melatonin. Physicians warn people not to underestimate feelings of despair, irritability, and lack of motivation as simple effects of the “winter blues.”

Thus, Blue Monday can be transformed into an opportunity for people to pause and assess their mental health or check in with their friends and family. Despite its origins, “Blue Monday,” said Dr. Philip Clark, “is getting people having those difficult conversations about depression and anxiety and what you can actually do to help with that. I think that’s a really strong benefit that comes with it.”

