The Lengths Putin’s Cronies Will Go To Hide Their Crimes and Punish Their Accusers

George J. Ziogas

Book Review: “Freezing Order” by Bill Browder

Russian passport

This non-fiction book continues where the author’s 2015 bestseller “Red Notice” leaves off. Like its prequel, “Freezing Order” is remarkable for the same two reasons. First, the astonishing and shocking events recounted actually happened, and, second, the writing style is rare in non-fiction. It delivers nail-biting tension on a par with the very best kind of thriller.

The serious subject matter of “Red Notice” concerns the long-drawn-out quest by the author and some associates to persuade the US government to pass legislation to enable it to rapidly sanction Russians guilty of grave human rights violations. The quest succeeded, and the subsequent act, known in short as the Magnitsky Act, became US law in 2012. (The act’s full name is “Russia and Moldova Jackson-Vanik Repeal and Sergei Magnitsky Rule of Law Accountability Act of 2012”.)

The law is named after Sergei Magnitsky, a Russian lawyer and close friend of the author who worked for his companies in Russia and who, while building a legal case against corrupt officials, was arrested and brutally murdered in a Russian jail by members of the security services. He was just one of a number of Russians involved in trying to expose this corruption who died in mysterious circumstances.

Red Notice” traces the labyrinthine route the author and his supporters followed, first to identify Magnitsky’s murderers and then to shape and shepherd the act into US law.

This second book is about tracking what links the narratives of both books, namely money. The first book lays out how senior Russian officials authorized, enabled, and ultimately benefitted from enormous fraudulent tax-related transactions and money laundering, including one that involved the author’s own company.

This sequel makes a shocking assertion that the likely ultimate beneficiary of the latter fraud and many more is none other than Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, an assertion largely corroborated by leaks to the media in 2016 of the so-called “Panama Papers.”

Browder makes that accusation in the latter part of the book, and immediately, most of the violence, plots, and killings in the earlier pages, which some readers might initially regard as too outrageous to be true, are suddenly all too plausible. It also explains why little effort is made in Russia to prosecute offenders.

The plot goes on to explain the extraordinary lengths the Russian authorities go to, first, to prevent the enactment of the Magnitsky Act and, second, having failed to do that, to have it reversed or watered down. These efforts include persistent attempts to undermine the author’s credibility by outrageously accusing him and his company of money laundering and even some of the killings. The author spells out how many American individuals and businesses, including major law firms, PR companies, and lobbyists, greedily took Russian money to further these false accusations.

One of the many remarkable aspects of the story is how Browder and his family maintain the courage and perseverance not only to stand up to the constant personal mafia-style intimidation and legal harassment but also to successfully fight the latter in court. The fact that the author is wealthy enables him to cover the legal costs. In addition, over the years, he developed a network of close relationships with powerful senior politicians in both US parties as well as in Europe.

Legal harassment is one thing, but even though he plays it down, the risk of physical injury or even death seems ever-present for him and his family. He mentions it only occasionally in passing; nevertheless, he employs bodyguards. His reluctance to elaborate is no doubt part of his security precautions. This is decidedly wise since, as the instigator of the Magnitsky Act and the primary reason many millions of dollars of ill-gotten Russian assets are seized or frozen around the world, Browder has countless, highly dangerous, and some very powerful enemies.

If ever a book justified the old cliché that fact is stranger than fiction, “Freezing Order” is it. Not only is it stranger, it’s more shocking, thrilling, and engrossing. Most readers probably won’t want to put the book down, and when they finish it, will likely hope that the author soon produces yet another non-fiction thriller.

