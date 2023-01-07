Do Antibacterial Wipes and Hand Sanitizers Kill More Germs than Soap?

The answer might surprise you

With the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic, people became hyperaware of avoiding “germs,” viruses, and bacteria that cause illness. To protect themselves, some washed their hands with plain soap while others switched to antibacterial wipes and hand sanitizers. But are antibacterial formulations more effective than soap for keeping germs at bay? The answer might surprise you.

The word “antibacterial” gives people a sense of security in an increasingly germ-filled world. Why? Because it sounds like antibacterial soaps, sanitizers, and wipes kill all bacteria and viruses that make humans sick and, consequently, would be superior to plain soap. But as with most things, it’s not black and white. The reality doesn’t always live up to the hype.

How Do Antibacterial Sanitizers Compare to Plain Soap?

When researchers at the University of Michigan looked at 27 studies comparing antibacterial sanitizers with soap, they reached a surprising conclusion: Antibacterial wipes and hand sanitizers are no better than plain soap for killing germs. In the study, people who used various antibacterial formulations for a year developed the same number of respiratory and digestive infections as those who didn’t. This is consistent with other studies showing antibacterial products aren’t necessarily better than garden-variety soap and water .

So, you may be spending more money on more expensive antibacterial products for naught. There’s little evidence that these products do more than washing thoroughly with the soap in your kitchen or bathroom. Plus, antibacterial products have other downsides.

Disadvantages of Antibacterial Products

The problem with antibacterial products is they kill both “ good ” and “bad” germs. Your skin has a signature microbiome of healthy bacteria that protect against unwanted pathogens like infection-causing bacteria and viruses. Destroying these bacteria creates an unbalanced skin microbiome. Antimicrobial soaps and sanitizers disrupt this layer of healthy skin bacteria, the same way antibiotics damage the gut microbiome. So, in some ways, hand sanitizers are like antibiotics for the skin.

Plus, in the past, most antibacterial products contained triclosan , a compound that has health risks and isn’t environmentally friendly. Research finds that triclosan contributes to antibiotic resistance, a growing problem worldwide, and is harmful to the environment.

While antibacterial soaps and hand sanitizers may work well enough when you sweat through a spin class and don’t have access to a sink, they can dry out your hands if you use them too often. Using these products daily could lead to cracked skin and cuticles due to the drying effects of the alcohol in hand sanitizers and wipes. Not only do dry, cracked hands look unattractive and feel uncomfortable, but bacteria and viruses can also enter your body through the cracks and crevices.

Also, as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ( FDA ) points out, there isn’t enough evidence that the ingredients in antibacterial soaps, wipes, and sanitizers are safe for every day, long-term use. The best way to keep from getting sick is to wash your hands regularly with soap and water — and make sure you’re using the proper technique. Here are the steps:

Wet your hands with clean running water and apply soap. Lather up all areas of your hands and fingers, including between your fingers and under your nails. Don’t forget to scrub the backs of your hands as well as palms and wrists.

Scrub vigorously for at least 20 seconds, which is about as long as it takes to sing “Happy Birthday” twice. This will ensure you’ve dislodged any germs on your hands.

Rinse thoroughly under running water until all traces of soap are removed from your hands.

Dry thoroughly with a single-use paper towel or air dryer (if available). Avoid using a cloth towel that can spread germs from one person to another. If you use one, discard it so no one else can use it.

When do antibacterial wipes and hand sanitizers come in handy? When you’re not near a sink, antibacterial wipes are a lifesaver, but when you have a bar of soap available, the latter is a better choice. Plus, antibacterial products, due to their added expense, can put a dent in your budget. Plain soap is more wallet-friendly than a more expensive bottle of antibacterial hand sanitizer, soap, or wipes.

In the end, it’s your choice to use antibacterial products, or not, but there’s little evidence these products are superior to a trusty bar of soap. Handwashing is still your best bet. And remember, there are other ways to keep yourself healthy without using chemicals like triclosan or alcohol. Avoid sick people, optimize your diet, stay physically active, reduce stress, and get a good night’s sleep.