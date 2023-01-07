How a Retired Couple Outsmarted the Lotto System to Win Millions

And other real-life winners and losers

Lottery win Photo by alex83m /adobe stock

Based on Jason Fagone’s 2018 HuffPost article , the comedy/drama “ Jerry and Marge Go Large ” showed how the generous Evart, Michigan couple made things better for their neighbors. The Selbees found a mathematical loophole in a lottery game called “ Winfall ” that they exploited and shared. According to “ The Cinemaholic ,” they spent as much as $720,000 on lottery tickets for one drawing and ultimately made $26 million before they were done. Lottery officials then stepped in to investigate and discovered that other people had found the same loophole.

The Selbees are considered folk heroes thanks to their honesty and generosity. They also did nothing illegal. That wasn’t quite the case with “ Press Your Luck ” contestant Paul Michael Larson . He recorded episodes of “Press Your Luck” at home and, after watching his tapes, Larson uncovered the five patterns used on the “Big Board.” In the studio, he made over $110,000 during his appearance, which was shown in two parts. Although producers thought he cheated, Larson claimed his winnings. A thief later stole $50,000 in cash from Larson’s home. (He was using the money to win a radio contest.)

In 1956 , producers of the quiz show “ Twenty-One ” wanted college professor Charles Van Doren to replace reigning champion Herbert Stempel to boost ratings. Stempel later reported that he had been coached by producers to give an incorrect answer and throw the game in favor of Van Doren. In 1959, Van Doren, who was beloved by viewers, admitted to a congressional committee that he received answers to questions in advance. Although Van Doren had a three-year contract with NBC, the network dropped him during the ongoing investigations.

Things turned out better for other contestants. Dr. Joyce Brothers , who appeared on “ The $64,000 Question ” as a boxing expert, testified before congress about her game show appearance, but she was cleared of cheating. She went on to appear on her own TV talk show as well as guest appearances on other shows. As a child, actress Patty Duke appeared on “ The $64,000 Challenge ” when she was 11 years old and won $32,000. Testifying before the Legislative Oversight Subcommittee, Duke said an assistant producer had told her to study topics that “may be on the show.” Patty Duke went on to have a great career.

If Charles Ingram and his wife Diana had watched “ Quiz Show, ” they might have avoided cheating. Charles was selected as a contestant on the British version of “ Who Wants to be a Millionaire ,” but he used two lifelines before the episode ended. Conspiring with lecturer Tecwen Whittock, Charles and Diana created a plan for the next episode: Charles would read the four possible answers aloud and Whittock would cough when he spoke the correct answer. The show’s producers uncovered their scheme and, on April 7, 2003 , Ingram, his wife, and Whittock were given suspended sentences for two years.

When presented with a unique opportunity, people react in different ways. The Selbees thought of others while Paul Larson tried to break the “Press Your Luck” bank and lost a small fortune. No matter what, it always pays to do the right thing.