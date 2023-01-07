Evart, MI

How a Retired Couple Outsmarted the Lotto System to Win Millions

George J. Ziogas

And other real-life winners and losers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zgdts_0k6UP8Bm00
Lottery winPhoto byalex83m /adobe stock

Based on Jason Fagone’s 2018 HuffPost article, the comedy/drama “Jerry and Marge Go Large” showed how the generous Evart, Michigan couple made things better for their neighbors. The Selbees found a mathematical loophole in a lottery game called “Winfall” that they exploited and shared. According to “The Cinemaholic,” they spent as much as $720,000 on lottery tickets for one drawing and ultimately made $26 million before they were done. Lottery officials then stepped in to investigate and discovered that other people had found the same loophole.

The Selbees are considered folk heroes thanks to their honesty and generosity. They also did nothing illegal. That wasn’t quite the case with “Press Your Luck” contestant Paul Michael Larson. He recorded episodes of “Press Your Luck” at home and, after watching his tapes, Larson uncovered the five patterns used on the “Big Board.” In the studio, he made over $110,000 during his appearance, which was shown in two parts. Although producers thought he cheated, Larson claimed his winnings. A thief later stole $50,000 in cash from Larson’s home. (He was using the money to win a radio contest.)

In 1956, producers of the quiz show “Twenty-One” wanted college professor Charles Van Doren to replace reigning champion Herbert Stempel to boost ratings. Stempel later reported that he had been coached by producers to give an incorrect answer and throw the game in favor of Van Doren. In 1959, Van Doren, who was beloved by viewers, admitted to a congressional committee that he received answers to questions in advance. Although Van Doren had a three-year contract with NBC, the network dropped him during the ongoing investigations.

Things turned out better for other contestants. Dr. Joyce Brothers, who appeared on “The $64,000 Question” as a boxing expert, testified before congress about her game show appearance, but she was cleared of cheating. She went on to appear on her own TV talk show as well as guest appearances on other shows. As a child, actress Patty Duke appeared on “The $64,000 Challenge” when she was 11 years old and won $32,000. Testifying before the Legislative Oversight Subcommittee, Duke said an assistant producer had told her to study topics that “may be on the show.” Patty Duke went on to have a great career.

If Charles Ingram and his wife Diana had watched “Quiz Show,” they might have avoided cheating. Charles was selected as a contestant on the British version of “Who Wants to be a Millionaire,” but he used two lifelines before the episode ended. Conspiring with lecturer Tecwen Whittock, Charles and Diana created a plan for the next episode: Charles would read the four possible answers aloud and Whittock would cough when he spoke the correct answer. The show’s producers uncovered their scheme and, on April 7, 2003, Ingram, his wife, and Whittock were given suspended sentences for two years.

When presented with a unique opportunity, people react in different ways. The Selbees thought of others while Paul Larson tried to break the “Press Your Luck” bank and lost a small fortune. No matter what, it always pays to do the right thing.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# film# entertainment# society# movies# life

Comments / 0

Published by

HR Consultant | Life Coach | Freelance Writer | Delivering content with the reader’s interests in mind.

New York, NY
2K followers

More from George J. Ziogas

7 Reasons Why So Many People Miss Barack Obama

Barack Obama is one of the most intriguing figures in modern American history. After his two-term presidency, Obama left office with a 58% approval rating, and as of 2017 he’s still well liked by Democrats, Independents and Republicans. He has also been named the 2nd Most Admired Man in America according to Gallup. But why? Here are seven reasons why so many people miss Barack Obama.

Read full story
3 comments

Is Blue Monday Real? The ‘Science’ Behind the Most Depressing Day of the Year

The calculation used to identify this date is pseudoscience. Many people living in the Northern Hemisphere would probably agree that January can be bleak. The Christmas holidays are over, and it’s time to return to work. Some may struggle to cover credit card bills accumulated during the holidays. Additionally, according to statistics, many people fail their New Year’s resolutions within the first weeks of January. Finally, even though the daylight gradually gets longer, most days are still short and dark. The weather remains cold.

Read full story

The Lengths Putin’s Cronies Will Go To Hide Their Crimes and Punish Their Accusers

This non-fiction book continues where the author’s 2015 bestseller “RedNotice” leaves off. Like its prequel, “Freezing Order” is remarkable for the same two reasons. First, the astonishing and shocking events recounted actually happened, and, second, the writing style is rare in non-fiction. It delivers nail-biting tension on a par with the very best kind of thriller.

Read full story
3 comments

Do Antibacterial Wipes and Hand Sanitizers Kill More Germs than Soap?

With the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic, people became hyperaware of avoiding “germs,” viruses, and bacteria that cause illness. To protect themselves, some washed their hands with plain soap while others switched to antibacterial wipes and hand sanitizers. But are antibacterial formulations more effective than soap for keeping germs at bay? The answer might surprise you.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Why Meghan Markle Is a Good Role Model

Criticism of her has come from a place of envy, pure and simple. Ever since she started dating and then marrying Prince Harry, it’s hard to avoid seeing Meghan Markle in the media. And while some people have been critical of her status and life choices, many more have taken the time to learn about her more closely: who she is, what she stands for, and how she’s a new kind of role model for many women today.

Read full story

What Will Happen at the Coronation of King Charles III?

It promises to be both a historic and spectacular occasion. King's coronationPhoto bybennymarty/Adobe Stock. The coronation of King Charles III will take place on Saturday, 6th May 2023. It will be a ceremony full of pomp and pageantry. Yet, what exactly is a coronation, and what does it involve? Here are some facts about the coronation to help you understand the crowning of the new British monarch.

Read full story
1 comments

12 Life Lessons From One of the Greatest Songwriters of All Time

Animated picture of Kurt CobainPhoto byBennylin/Wikimedia Commons. Kurt Cobain lived a life that many people would consider to be more than “average”. It’s hard to believe that an artist so influential, so talented and respected, could have also been dealt such a difficult hand.

Read full story

Leaving Twitter? Three Alternatives for Social Media Platforms

A young lady using social mediaPhoto byFramestock /Adobe Stock. Thinking about leaving Twitter? You’re not alone. But what are the best options to stay connected on social media — without feeling completely lost or choosing political sides? These three alternatives are proving popular so far.

Read full story
Stanford, CA

How To Answer the Most Infamous MBA Admissions Essay Question

Stanford OvalPhoto byKing of Hearts/Wikimedia Commons. It’s a question that many Stanford applicants love to hate. “What matters most to you, and why?”. It seems easy enough to answer — but once you put pen to paper, you might catch yourself drawing a blank.

Read full story

The 5 Best Ways to Spend Your Money According to Psychology

How to spend your money to maximize your happiness. When people are asked how satisfied they are with their lives, rich people generally report being a lot happier than their poorer peers. But when rich people are asked how happy they are in the moment, they’re generally no happier than those who are less well off. This implies that money is more likely to make us happy when we think about it than when we use it. Which suggests that we’re not spending it on the right things. So, what do psychologists think we should spend our money on to maximize our happiness?

Read full story

What to Know About Rishi Sunak, the U.K.’s New Prime Minister

A picture of Rishi SunakPhoto byFlickr/Wikimedia Commons. Rishi Sunak was elected leader of the Conservative Party on October 24, 2022. In doing so, he became the UK’s first Asian Prime Minister. So, what do we know about this relatively young British politician who has quickly risen through the ranks to lead the world’s sixth-largest economy? Here are some facts you may not know about the new British Prime Minister.

Read full story

Do Americans Make a Big Deal About Everything?

Americans make a big deal about everything. It doesn’t matter if it’s trivial or not, Americans are obsessed with the smallest things. But that doesn’t mean it’s all bad. In many ways, this behavior is what makes “the American dream” possible.

Read full story

Why Living Without Kim Kardashian Might Be Better for Your Mental Health

There’s just no end to Kim Kardashian’s lust for attention. Since she first burst on to the scene in 2007, Kim Kardashian has amassed an astonishing 64 million followers on Twitter. People can’t seem to get enough of her revealing selfies, endless magazine spreads and TV appearances. And while it may be hard to avoid her antics when they’re plastered all over every publication imaginable, there are some compelling reasons why you might want to consider cutting Kardashian out of your life.

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

Why New York City Is the Best Place to Live

People often say that New York City (NYC) has everything. They might be right. After all, New York City is the fashion capital of the world, it's a hub of culture and finance, and we've got some of the best restaurants in America.

Read full story
5 comments

40 Reasons Why People Leave Twitter

Twitter is one of the oldest social media platforms and has over 450 million monthly active users. But recently, some people are leaving Twitter and their reasons may or might not surprise you.

Read full story

Opinion: How Andrew Tate Became the Internet’s Biggest Jerk

In June of 2016, the 17th season of Big Brother UK launched. 13 contestants entered the main house, with a further six entering The Other House. Andrew Tate was one of the six.

Read full story

5 Signs You May Be Addicted to the News

It could be time to look at your relationship with the news. Whether it’s reading a few articles before bed, watching the evening news, or scrolling through Twitter while waiting in line at the grocery store, most people want to know what’s going on in the world. But what happens when news consumption becomes a problem? How can you tell if your habit is healthy or unhealthy?

Read full story

5 Things You Can Learn From Charles Bukowski

You don’t have to fit in, you can be a true alternative. Charles Bukowski was a poet and novelist who lived from 1920–1994. Very little is known about his early life, but he published his first book of poetry, “The Days Run Away Like Wild Horses Over the Hills” when he was 49 years old. The book catapulted him to fame and made him the toast of underground culture in America.

Read full story

7 Ways to Tell If You’re a Humble Person

Many people identify as humble but don’t realize the role that humility plays in their lives. Humility is a powerful character trait that allows one to be grounded, grateful, and genuine in oneself.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy