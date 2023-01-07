Opinion: Why Meghan Markle Is a Good Role Model

Criticism of her has come from a place of envy, pure and simple

Ever since she started dating and then marrying Prince Harry , it’s hard to avoid seeing Meghan Markle in the media. And while some people have been critical of her status and life choices, many more have taken the time to learn about her more closely: who she is, what she stands for, and how she’s a new kind of role model for many women today.

The following reasons show why Meghan is a good role model — not just for young girls, but also for young boys and men too. She’s truly changed the world by breaking down barriers that we didn’t even know existed until now. So sit back and enjoy a bunch of very good reasons why Meghan Markle is a good role model.

She’s independent.

Meghan has shown us that women can be independent and still be able to hold down a day job, get married, and have a family. She doesn’t need to rely on men to do certain things for her. She’s proven that you don’t have to choose one or the other, or even both at the same time.

She’s a feminist with a heart of gold.

Meghan Markle has been dubbed an “ intersectional feminist ” by some media outlets in that she’s able to view herself as a woman who happens to be black, American and proud of her heritage — but at the same time, she’s able to identify with being a woman who happens to be strong, independent and capable of doing anything that men can do.

She’s LGBTQ+ friendly.

Meghan doesn’t look down on those who are LGBTQ+ and she knows that there are many different types of people in the world today, which is something so many of us really appreciate about her. She’s one of the few people who actually understands what it means to be a person who’s LGBTQ+. And just because she’s straight, doesn’t mean that she has to judge or discriminate against anyone else in any way.

She’s sensitive to issues of race and gender disparity (and her and hubby aren’t afraid to speak out about it!)

Even before they were engaged, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were speaking out about important issues like racism and gender inequality. They’re not afraid to speak their mind and they don’t care if people think that they’re too outspoken — because the truth is that we all need people like this in our world today.

She’s brave enough to make a change.

Meghan isn’t a woman who’s content for things to remain stagnant or unchanged just because she was born into a certain situation. She knows that if she wants to improve the world, then she has to change things from the inside out. She isn’t scared of what people will say about her because she knows that she’s doing what’s best for her and for those who need help.

She’s not afraid to stand up for herself or others when it counts.

Meghan Markle has fought against sexism in school and gotten back at bullies who targeted women because of their race or gender. She also stood up against The Mail after it ran sexist headlines about her before she got engaged with Prince Harry. And this is just one example amongst many that show how Meghan is unafraid to fight back when the time comes.

She’s a great example of diversity and mixed race relationships.

It can be difficult for people who are mixed race to navigate relationships in today’s world, but Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have proven that you don’t have to choose between your different ethnicities when it comes down to who you end up with. You can love and marry whomever you want to, regardless of what others think or say.

She’s able to stand up for herself when others try to make her feel bad or dumb.

Meghan Markle doesn’t let anyone take advantage of her — she’s shown us time and time again that if someone picks on her or tries to make her feel bad, then she’s going to put them in their place. She doesn’t let people push her around because she knows when they’re wrong and she’s never afraid to tell them so.

She knows how to have fun.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are having the time of their lives, but they’ve also been able to show us that you don’t have to be a traditional royal or aristocrat in order to have fun sometimes. They’re able to find time in their busy schedules for fun activities such as camping trips, motorcycle rides, and other things which normal people do on a regular basis. They’re not afraid of losing track of time or letting the rest of the world fall behind them.

She’s willing to compromise.

Meghan and Harry have both shown us that they’re willing to compromise in order to make their relationship last. They’ve been able to show us that the key to a good relationship is knowing when it’s time to give in to others, even if you aren’t completely happy about it. But at the same time, both of them have proven that they’ll never settle for anything less than what they truly want.

She’s down-to-earth.

Despite the fact that Meghan Markle is now a princess and has married into royalty, she hasn’t let it go to her head. She’s able to stand next to her husband and think of her family first — not thinking of herself or whether she should be doing something else. She’s also been able to show us that she knows how to make everyone feel like they’re important in their lives. Even if it means making them wait in line.

She’s able to talk about anything.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are two individuals who are down-to-earth and just love talking about almost anything. They’re able to speak about themselves and their personal problems, as well as the issues that are happening in other parts of the world. And most people would agree that it’s nice to be able to talk about something more than just your daily activities.

She’s able to talk about anything…. Even politics!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are actually a surprisingly political couple. The two of them have no problem speaking out about what they believe in — which is very refreshing when you’re trying to find someone who will stand up for your beliefs and be able to debate you on every occasion. They actually make a good team, because they can discuss tons of different topics without getting into an argument.

She has her other half’s back in any situation.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are very much aware of the fact that things within their relationship may not be perfect all of the time. But what matters is that they’re together and committed to figuring things out for the long-term future. They know that, as long as they’re happy and living a healthy lifestyle, then everything will be okay. And if it isn’t, then they’ll make sure to speak up about it so that they can fix whatever is going wrong. That’s how we want to live our lives — together with the people we love!

They’re two people who fell in love and found each other, despite their different backgrounds… And everyone can tell!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were two individuals who fell in love with each other no matter what they had going on around them. They felt the same way about each other, despite possibly being from opposite backgrounds. And every time they’ve parted ways for a couple of weeks or months, it’s been obvious that they still have strong feelings for each other- no matter how long they have to wait to see each other again.

They’re able to be with each other as individuals, not just as a couple.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are together — but they’re also able to be apart without having a hard time. They’re both able to work on their own passions and hobbies while they’re on their own, without having to worry about what the other person is doing. This is an important part of any real relationship, because it shows that individuals don’t always need someone else there with them in order for them to feel complete!

They make each other feel secure in who they are!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry know what it means to be loved for who you are. They’re completely comfortable in their own skin, and know that they’re able to be happy no matter what happens. And the most important thing is that they’re able to support each other and help each other figure things out. But they’ve also learned how to let go when things aren’t working anymore. It’s through these experiences that they’ve both been able to become even better people than they were before.

They know each other’s strengths.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are able to find the best in each other. This is a quality that can be hard to find — but when you have someone who’s willing to spend time helping you out, then you’re able to become much better at the things that matter most. They both require constant support in order for them to be able to do their best — and this means that they’ll be able to help each other break any bad habits or bad ideas in the future. The more support they get from their significant other, the better things can go.

Meghan Markle is the woman who just happened to fall in love with Prince Harry and now she’s apparently “public enemy number one.” No, I don’t get it either.

So why does she get so much hate from people? Her acting career has been criticized by some for being unconvincing. She’s been told she’s not right for the royal family. Even her past relationships have been dragged up and criticized.

I hate to break it to you but Meghan Markle has never asked you for your opinion. Your unwanted and unwarranted criticism of her has come from a place of envy, pure and simple.

You might not like how she looks or how she carries herself, you might think she’s undeserving of a prince, but these are all your personal opinions. Many other people will certainly differ with them.

Meghan should be celebrated for being herself and not what others have told her she should be. She’s not a blank canvas for you to project your ideas and opinions on. She’s a woman, she’s strong and she has a voice all of her own.