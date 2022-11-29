12 Life Lessons From One of the Greatest Songwriters of All Time

Kurt Cobain is dead, but he lives on forever

Animated picture of Kurt Cobain Photo by Bennylin/Wikimedia Commons

Kurt Cobain lived a life that many people would consider to be more than “average”. It’s hard to believe that an artist so influential, so talented and respected, could have also been dealt such a difficult hand.

While his life may have ended prematurely at 27 years old, the legacy he left us is immense. He was a storyteller who said it best when he said of himself, “I’d rather be hated for who I am than loved for who I am not” and further added that “wanting to be someone else is a waste of the person you are.”

Some have called him the voice and poet of a generation. Others have simply said that he was a great musician who deserved more than what he was given. No matter what you believe, one thing is clear: Kurt Cobain’s story will never be forgotten by those who loved him, and no matter where their music tastes lie, they will always look to him as an influence on — and even a hero of — the art form that they love today.

Let’s read on and reflect on some of the lessons learned from the life of Nirvana’s frontman.

1. Believe in yourself, almost to a fault

It’s hard to believe that an artist as influential and talented as Kurt Cobain started Nirvana in his garage . It’s also hard to believe that an artist who was so good that he went on to make history, didn’t begin as a child, but rather as an adult — one who was completely self-taught .

He began playing guitar and singing in bands only when he realized that he had a knack for it. He wasn’t given any talent or voice training at all — not even a note. Instead, he took it upon himself to self-teach himself how to play and sing for the rest of his life.

2. Don’t worry about what other people think; be yourself

Kurt Cobain was always working towards finding a niche and a style that wasn’t already filled. He did just that and was a hit in the heart of grunge music fans everywhere.

When people started to see his potential, he didn’t let himself be held back. He would play any style of music and anyone who doubted him didn’t last very long. His musical career was one that always knew what it wanted to be and never pretended that it wasn’t — even for a moment.

Not everyone is meant to be an artist. Some people need to follow a path of other things in life first; that’s fine, but those who want to create must never give up in their dreams because there are many who will try to bring them down.

3. Don’t be a follower; don’t copy others

Kurt Cobain knew what he wanted to do. He wasn’t about to let anyone else tell him how to sound — even if he was really good at producing music. Instead, he just started creating his own music and singing his own songs, without any thought of playing in other people’s bands.

He was never afraid to write what was on his mind and remain true to himself — no matter how much people told him that they didn’t like it or that he shouldn’t do it. He knew what kind of person he was and had no problem showing others who they were, as well.

4. Be sincere

Kurt Cobain was a genuine person and he never tried to be someone else; he never used his fame to build a reputation for himself. Even when people knew him — and even when people trusted him — he still remained true to himself and only used his talent for the purpose of appreciating his fans through music. You can’t create art or make music if you don’t have the feeling that it needs; those who surround them will notice that, as well.

5. Don’t take yourself too seriously; keep your sense of humor in check

Kurt Cobain was a genuine person, but he also had a strong sense of humor . He never made fun of others and he didn’t take himself too seriously, either. This is a lesson that we can learn from him — for it’s hard to do one without the other.

6. Always keep your friends close and your enemies closer — especially if they disagree with you

Kurt Cobain was always open to his friends’ opinions and ideas; that’s what made him as genuine as he was. When people disagreed with him, though, they often did so in front of others — especially in writing — which Cobain would then point out in his own song.

In the end, Cobain was never afraid to fight for what was right and stick up for himself. He did so without being offensive or mean to anyone. He just didn’t like people who were against him and made that known in every way possible.

7. Don’t give up on your dreams and never stop trying to reach them

Kurt Cobain was a fighter, but he also had a dream that he didn’t give up on — even when it seemed like he would fail again and again. He fought for that dream and made sure that others did, too. He never took no for an answer if anyone told him he wouldn’t work out or that his music would fall flat; instead, he just persevered until it happened — because all that mattered to him were the dreams of getting what it was that he wanted in life.

8. Don’t be afraid to make waves or to be different from the rest

Kurt Cobain made a lot of waves in his life and in his work. He created music that was unlike anything else that people had ever heard before, but he didn’t really care what anyone thought of it — as long as it was real and authentic. He never gave up on his true self, even when people told him that he was wrong or that he shouldn’t do something.

9. Don’t be afraid to stand up for yourself and others — even if you think you’ll lose everything because of it

Kurt Cobain stood up for himself, the band, and their music more times than anyone could count. He was always honest with who he was and how he felt, even when it meant losing many things in life. He would never bow down or back down to anyone else — not even those who had influence over him — and that’s one of the biggest reasons why he became one of the most important musical artists in history.

10. Don’t ever change who you are or how you think just to make others like you better than they did before

Kurt Cobain cared more about his fans than he did about himself. He didn’t want them to like him or want his music because it was any good; instead, he just wanted to make music that people would appreciate and enjoy for its honesty and purity.

11. Don’t let fame go to your head — because it won’t last forever

Kurt Cobain never let his fame get to his head. He knew how much work he would have to put in in the future just to maintain the quality of his music, so that’s why he made sure not to think about money or material things when he was young. He was much more focused on doing what was important now while remembering where he came from and who he was — because everything else would be taken away if it meant losing himself or who he really was at heart.

12. Don’t forget that all you really need is a friend who cares about what you care about, too … and who also knows how to listen

Kurt Cobain never forgot about his friends and his family; he was always open to new people and made sure to keep in touch with those who were close to him. He had a lot of support in the form of friends, but he also had a lot of supporters as well — like his girlfriend at the time, Courtney Love , who encouraged him to keep writing music as often as he could. She knew that she would always be there for him (even if it meant seeing him at rock bottom) — so it was important for Kurt Cobain to do the same for her, or else he wouldn’t have been able to make it through some of his darkest times.

If Kurt Cobain was alive today, he would be 55 years old. He would be a grandfather several times over and his hair would be gray.

Kurt Cobain’s legacy is rooted in the struggle of his life. He was a recovering drug addict and alcoholic, he became famous when he was 24 years old and died tragically at 27 after a suicide attempt.

The world has changed a lot since he died, from social media to the way people dress. However, Cobain’s influence on music and fashion still resonates today.

So how should we remember Kurt Cobain? He might not have been the most influential person of all time, but he sure was special. He had a beautiful voice and wrote some great songs — some of them even changed the world.

There’s not much to be said about a man who died so young, but there are plenty of things there to be said about what he meant for us as individuals and for music. He was a legend that brought so many people together and spoke to our hearts in a way no one else ever has.