Leaving Twitter? Three Alternatives for Social Media Platforms

Thinking about leaving Twitter? You’re not alone. But what are the best options to stay connected on social media — without feeling completely lost or choosing political sides? These three alternatives are proving popular so far.

Mastodon: Mastodon has been a favorite for many who are leaving Twitter because the formats are similar. Mastodon’s “toots” are a lot like Twitter “tweets” that you can share with others, but with 500 characters instead of Twitter’s 280 characters — and your “toots” can be edited.

The main difference is that you don’t sign up with one big site. Mastodon is open-source, so it isn’t owned by a single company like Twitter. Instead, it has a lot of separate servers that are owned by users. Each of those servers has a theme, or “instance”, of different interests. So whether you like science fiction or psychology, food or football, there’s an “instance” for you. Browse through the servers and pick one that suits you. You can change servers whenever you like. The idea is that your server will guide you toward things that interest you.

Hashtags are more important on Mastodon than on Twitter. Twitter has an algorithm to push posts to the top. But on Mastodon , hashtags are the fastest way to get your content seen by more people. So get used to hitting the # button as you get started.

With so many new signups, some servers are closed to new members. And the platform itself has had a few slowdowns as it adjusts to a much larger number of users. But if you want to keep that Twitter-style vibe, Mastodon is a great choice.

Instagram: At first, Instagram might not seem like an obvious choice over Twitter, since it’s visually based (mostly pictures and videos with accompanying text) rather than text-based. But Instagram has a few advantages.

For people who want an easy signup, Instagram is a single site, like Twitter — no choosing servers or interests. Instagram is owned by Meta (which also owns Facebook), so the platform itself is robust. And many people already have Instagram accounts, so the transition is relatively seamless.

If you like curated content, Instagram has an algorithm that helps rank content on the platform. So if you show interest in something by liking or watching it, you’ll probably get more of that kind of content. People you have closer relationships with rank higher too, so you don’t have to search your friends’ posts out.

There are a few different ways to share information. Instagram Posts let you post up to ten photos or a video of up to 10 minutes. You can choose to focus more on text in your caption and hashtags if you like — or even make a text-based image while you adjust to the new platform.

Instagram Reels are vertical format videos, up to 90 seconds long. They’re more for entertainment or creative sharing with effects and music. Instagram Stories are in vertical format as well, but Story photos and videos disappear from your feed in 24 hours. Instagram Live videos are live and up to 60 minutes long, perfect for sharing tutorials or activities.

Countersocial: Countersocial is similar to Twitter in that it’s also text-based (with posts up to 500 characters), and the layout seems pretty familiar. But there are some important differences too.

One of the biggest differences from Twitter is Countersocial’s built-in protections; they have a zero-tolerance policy for deepfakes , bots, identity breaches, and inaccurate/unreliable content. There are no ads to interrupt your feed (you can have a free or paid account). Countersocial prioritizes protecting its users and their content; it doesn’t want to be influenced by politics, popularity, or marketing dollars in the same way other social media platforms are. Owned by a hacktivist who goes by “ The Jester ”, it’s designed as an alternative to big-company social media.

The layout is pretty easy to understand; it’s laid out in columns like a newspaper page. There’s a column for your posts. Another column is the main community feed, which is entirely chronological, no algorithms. And you can add columns by adding friends or following hashtags, lists, groups, or news. Some people find the columns overwhelming at first, but you can choose to turn some things on and off to make it more manageable. As a bonus, if you’re into VR , their CounterRealms VR space is pretty cool.

Mastodon, Instagram, and Countersocial are only a few of the many options popping up as Twitter users seek out alternatives. But if you want to keep the Twitter feel, these three social media sites are definitely worth checking out.