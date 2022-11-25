Leaving Twitter? Three Alternatives for Social Media Platforms

George J. Ziogas

Social media sites definitely worth checking out

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1urfCo_0jMx8DKF00
A young lady using social mediaPhoto byFramestock /Adobe Stock

Thinking about leaving Twitter? You’re not alone. But what are the best options to stay connected on social media — without feeling completely lost or choosing political sides? These three alternatives are proving popular so far.

Mastodon: Mastodon has been a favorite for many who are leaving Twitter because the formats are similar. Mastodon’s “toots” are a lot like Twitter “tweets” that you can share with others, but with 500 characters instead of Twitter’s 280 characters — and your “toots” can be edited.

The main difference is that you don’t sign up with one big site. Mastodon is open-source, so it isn’t owned by a single company like Twitter. Instead, it has a lot of separate servers that are owned by users. Each of those servers has a theme, or “instance”, of different interests. So whether you like science fiction or psychology, food or football, there’s an “instance” for you. Browse through the servers and pick one that suits you. You can change servers whenever you like. The idea is that your server will guide you toward things that interest you.

Hashtags are more important on Mastodon than on Twitter. Twitter has an algorithm to push posts to the top. But on Mastodon, hashtags are the fastest way to get your content seen by more people. So get used to hitting the # button as you get started.

With so many new signups, some servers are closed to new members. And the platform itself has had a few slowdowns as it adjusts to a much larger number of users. But if you want to keep that Twitter-style vibe, Mastodon is a great choice.

Instagram: At first, Instagram might not seem like an obvious choice over Twitter, since it’s visually based (mostly pictures and videos with accompanying text) rather than text-based. But Instagram has a few advantages.

For people who want an easy signup, Instagram is a single site, like Twitter — no choosing servers or interests. Instagram is owned by Meta (which also owns Facebook), so the platform itself is robust. And many people already have Instagram accounts, so the transition is relatively seamless.

If you like curated content, Instagram has an algorithm that helps rank content on the platform. So if you show interest in something by liking or watching it, you’ll probably get more of that kind of content. People you have closer relationships with rank higher too, so you don’t have to search your friends’ posts out.

There are a few different ways to share information. Instagram Posts let you post up to ten photos or a video of up to 10 minutes. You can choose to focus more on text in your caption and hashtags if you like — or even make a text-based image while you adjust to the new platform.

Instagram Reels are vertical format videos, up to 90 seconds long. They’re more for entertainment or creative sharing with effects and music. Instagram Stories are in vertical format as well, but Story photos and videos disappear from your feed in 24 hours. Instagram Live videos are live and up to 60 minutes long, perfect for sharing tutorials or activities.

Countersocial: Countersocial is similar to Twitter in that it’s also text-based (with posts up to 500 characters), and the layout seems pretty familiar. But there are some important differences too.

One of the biggest differences from Twitter is Countersocial’s built-in protections; they have a zero-tolerance policy for deepfakes, bots, identity breaches, and inaccurate/unreliable content. There are no ads to interrupt your feed (you can have a free or paid account). Countersocial prioritizes protecting its users and their content; it doesn’t want to be influenced by politics, popularity, or marketing dollars in the same way other social media platforms are. Owned by a hacktivist who goes by “The Jester”, it’s designed as an alternative to big-company social media.

The layout is pretty easy to understand; it’s laid out in columns like a newspaper page. There’s a column for your posts. Another column is the main community feed, which is entirely chronological, no algorithms. And you can add columns by adding friends or following hashtags, lists, groups, or news. Some people find the columns overwhelming at first, but you can choose to turn some things on and off to make it more manageable. As a bonus, if you’re into VR, their CounterRealms VR space is pretty cool.

Mastodon, Instagram, and Countersocial are only a few of the many options popping up as Twitter users seek out alternatives. But if you want to keep the Twitter feel, these three social media sites are definitely worth checking out.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# twitter# social media# instagram# mastodon# elon musk

Comments / 0

Published by

HR Consultant | Life Coach | Freelance Writer | Delivering content with the reader’s interests in mind.

New York, NY
1562 followers

More from George J. Ziogas

What Will Happen at the Coronation of King Charles III?

It promises to be both a historic and spectacular occasion. King's coronationPhoto bybennymarty/Adobe Stock. The coronation of King Charles III will take place on Saturday, 6th May 2023. It will be a ceremony full of pomp and pageantry. Yet, what exactly is a coronation, and what does it involve? Here are some facts about the coronation to help you understand the crowning of the new British monarch.

Read full story
Stanford, CA

How To Answer the Most Infamous MBA Admissions Essay Question

Stanford OvalPhoto byKing of Hearts/Wikimedia Commons. It’s a question that many Stanford applicants love to hate. “What matters most to you, and why?”. It seems easy enough to answer — but once you put pen to paper, you might catch yourself drawing a blank.

Read full story

The 5 Best Ways to Spend Your Money According to Psychology

How to spend your money to maximize your happiness. When people are asked how satisfied they are with their lives, rich people generally report being a lot happier than their poorer peers. But when rich people are asked how happy they are in the moment, they’re generally no happier than those who are less well off. This implies that money is more likely to make us happy when we think about it than when we use it. Which suggests that we’re not spending it on the right things. So, what do psychologists think we should spend our money on to maximize our happiness?

Read full story

What to Know About Rishi Sunak, the U.K.’s New Prime Minister

A picture of Rishi SunakPhoto byFlickr/Wikimedia Commons. Rishi Sunak was elected leader of the Conservative Party on October 24, 2022. In doing so, he became the UK’s first Asian Prime Minister. So, what do we know about this relatively young British politician who has quickly risen through the ranks to lead the world’s sixth-largest economy? Here are some facts you may not know about the new British Prime Minister.

Read full story

Do Americans Make a Big Deal About Everything?

Americans make a big deal about everything. It doesn’t matter if it’s trivial or not, Americans are obsessed with the smallest things. But that doesn’t mean it’s all bad. In many ways, this behavior is what makes “the American dream” possible.

Read full story

Why Living Without Kim Kardashian Might Be Better for Your Mental Health

There’s just no end to Kim Kardashian’s lust for attention. Since she first burst on to the scene in 2007, Kim Kardashian has amassed an astonishing 64 million followers on Twitter. People can’t seem to get enough of her revealing selfies, endless magazine spreads and TV appearances. And while it may be hard to avoid her antics when they’re plastered all over every publication imaginable, there are some compelling reasons why you might want to consider cutting Kardashian out of your life.

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

Why New York City Is the Best Place to Live

People often say that New York City (NYC) has everything. They might be right. After all, New York City is the fashion capital of the world, it's a hub of culture and finance, and we've got some of the best restaurants in America.

Read full story
5 comments

40 Reasons Why People Leave Twitter

Twitter is one of the oldest social media platforms and has over 450 million monthly active users. But recently, some people are leaving Twitter and their reasons may or might not surprise you.

Read full story

Opinion: How Andrew Tate Became the Internet’s Biggest Jerk

In June of 2016, the 17th season of Big Brother UK launched. 13 contestants entered the main house, with a further six entering The Other House. Andrew Tate was one of the six.

Read full story

5 Signs You May Be Addicted to the News

It could be time to look at your relationship with the news. Whether it’s reading a few articles before bed, watching the evening news, or scrolling through Twitter while waiting in line at the grocery store, most people want to know what’s going on in the world. But what happens when news consumption becomes a problem? How can you tell if your habit is healthy or unhealthy?

Read full story

5 Things You Can Learn From Charles Bukowski

You don’t have to fit in, you can be a true alternative. Charles Bukowski was a poet and novelist who lived from 1920–1994. Very little is known about his early life, but he published his first book of poetry, “The Days Run Away Like Wild Horses Over the Hills” when he was 49 years old. The book catapulted him to fame and made him the toast of underground culture in America.

Read full story

7 Ways to Tell If You’re a Humble Person

Many people identify as humble but don’t realize the role that humility plays in their lives. Humility is a powerful character trait that allows one to be grounded, grateful, and genuine in oneself.

Read full story

6 Ways Climate Change May Affect Physical and Mental Health

A ruined planet cannot sustain human lives in good health. We know climate change is real. From rising temperatures to rising sea levels, we can see it for ourselves. But what does this mean for the physical and mental health of humans? Will increased temperatures have a negative effect on the mind and body? Let’s look at some ways climate change could have a disastrous effect on mind and body.

Read full story

Opinion: How Do You Solve a Problem Like Joe Rogan?

For the hey, I’m just asking questions crowd, he’s a bit of a hero. But, for a lot of people, he’s just that guy who hosted Fear Factor after he played a conspiracy-loving handyman on NewsRadio. Or maybe you know him better for his connection to the UFC. However you came to know Joe, you may have noticed his devil’s advocate approach to interviewing started attracting an awful lot of faces popular with the far-right.

Read full story

Ten Unusual Facts About the Life of King Charles III

Facts you may not know about the new King of England. At 73 years old, and after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Charles Philip Arthur George Windsor, better known as Prince Charles, ascended to the British throne. He’s the oldest person ever to do so. Much of that life has been unconventional. Here are 10 unusual facts you may not know about the new King of England.

Read full story
15 comments
New York City, NY

5 Underrated New York City Neighborhoods to Stay In

Keep these neighborhoods in mind when choosing where to stay. If you’re planning a trip to New York City, chances are you’re already panicking about the price of accommodation. Whether you’re staying in a hotel or an Airbnb, New York is one of the most expensive cities in the world to stay in — but if you look outside the typical neighborhoods and choose one of these underrated hideaways, you can cut your costs in half. Avoid the hustle and bustle of Manhattan and experience a different side of NYC: consider staying in one of these five underrated neighborhoods.

Read full story
1 comments

Mriya, the Dream: World’s Largest Plane Destroyed by Russian Forces in Ukraine

The story of the Mriya, the world’s largest aircraft. For anyone interested in record-breaking machines, especially airplane enthusiasts, the Antonov AN-225 Mriya likely knocks all competition out of the park. It’s the heaviest aircraft ever built in terms of operating empty weight and maximum take-off weight. It’s also the longest from nose to tail. Not surprisingly, wherever this plane landed, it attracted large crowds of plane spotters. Despite its size, and unlike some other big cargo transporters, the Mriya is quite an attractive aircraft. Unlike most others, however, this behemoth has had a checkered and sad history.

Read full story
25 comments

15 Ways You Can Give Yourself a Natural Endorphin Boost

Endorphins are neurotransmitters that are released in your body when you experience stress, are injured, or do something especially rewarding. They exist to make you feel good. But you don’t have to break a leg or win an award to enjoy an endorphin boost. Here are a few easier ways to get the feel-good hormone flowing.

Read full story

Research Shows That the Clothes You Wear Can Change the Way You Perform

Surprising ways in which your outfit can change your behavior. In the world of psychology, there’s a concept know as “embodied cognition”. The idea is that the things we feel with our bodies also affect our thoughts and behavior, and vice versa. For example, if you’re holding a hot cup of coffee when you meet someone, you’re more likely to think that they’re a warm person, and if you’re harboring a dark secret that weighs on you, the things that you carry will seem heavier. A few years ago, this idea was extended to the things that we wear. Read on to find out the surprising ways in which your outfit can affect you.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy