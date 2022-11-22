What to Know About Rishi Sunak, the U.K.’s New Prime Minister

First British PM of color and also first Hindu

A picture of Rishi Sunak Photo by Flickr/Wikimedia Commons

Rishi Sunak was elected leader of the Conservative Party on October 24, 2022 . In doing so, he became the UK’s first Asian Prime Minister. So, what do we know about this relatively young British politician who has quickly risen through the ranks to lead the world’s sixth-largest economy? Here are some facts you may not know about the new British Prime Minister.

His early life

Rishi Sunak was born in 1980 in the city of Southampton on England’s south coast. He is the eldest of three children to parents of Punjabi descent. His father was a family doctor, while his mother ran a pharmacy. His first taste of economics (he would later become Chancellor of the Exchequer ) was helping his mum with the pharmacy accounts.

His education

Rishi attended England’s oldest public school, Winchester , where he became the first Asian Head Boy and editor of the school paper. From Winchester, he would go on to study at Lincoln College at Oxford University. There, he studied philosophy, politics and economics, obtaining a first-class degree. He subsequently won a Fulbright Scholarship , a Cultural Exchange Program, allowing him to study at Stanford University in California. He graduated in 2006, gaining an MBA (Master of Business Administration).

Who is Rishi Sunak’s wife?

While he was at Stanford, Sunak met his future wife, Akshata Murthy . A fashion designer, she was also studying for an MBA at Stanford. Her father was the billionaire founder of Infosys , a multinational information technology company. Sunak and Murthy would marry four years later in Bengaluru (formerly Bangalore). They are reputed to have a joint fortune of around 810 million dollars. There was some controversy around Murthy’s wealth when it was revealed that she has non-domicile tax status. This means that, although legal, Murthy doesn’t pay any UK tax on her earnings. The couple now has two daughters.

His business career after university

After Stanford, Sunak worked as a junior analyst and hedge fund manager for the investment bank Goldman Sachs for around three years. During that time, Sunak and his wife lived in the US. This also raised some controversy in the British press when it was revealed that Sunak still held a green card, which allowed him to permanently reside in the US, while he was Chancellor of the Exchequer in the UK. After the furore, he quickly relinquished his green card. Moving back to London, Sunak still worked for Goldman Sachs, covering US stocks. He then worked for another hedge fund company, TCI , before co-founding his own hedge fund company with a colleague. He also worked in India for a time.

His political career in the UK

Later Sunak turned his attention from finance to politics. In 2014 , he was selected as the Conservative party candidate for Richmond in Yorkshire. In 2015, Sunak won the seat with 51.4% of the vote. In the snap general election of 2017, Sunak held onto his seat with an increased majority. He then became a government minister under Theresa May’s premiership. When Boris Johnson became Prime Minster in 2019, he made Sunak chief secretary to the Treasury . By this time, he was already seen as a future Prime Minister. When the short and troubled premiership of Liz Truss came to an end on October 2022, Rishi Sunak was one step closer to the top job. That became a reality on 24 October 2022 when, as the only candidate to gain more than 100 nominations from fellow MPs, Rishi Sunak was officially announced as the new British Prime Minister.

At the age of 42, Rishi Sunak has accomplished much in his life. As British Prime Minister, he’s also a leading politician on the world stage. Whatever his future, Rishi Sunak is set to remain an important influence in politics for many years to come.