Why New York City Is the Best Place to Live

People often say that New York City (NYC) has everything. They might be right. After all, New York City is the fashion capital of the world, it's a hub of culture and finance, and we've got some of the best restaurants in America.

But there's more to NYC than what can be found physically within its confines — living in Manhattan means feeling at home in an unforgettable city that constantly reinvents itself while honoring its past.

Sure, the city was rough around the edges when it was first founded as the Dutch village of New Amsterdam. But centuries of history have created a place that's anything but dull.

There are countless ways to explore NYC — you can visit more than 40 museums, dine in more than 20,000 restaurants or spend a day on one of its world-class beaches. It truly has something for everyone.

So why is New York City the best place to live?

Here are five reasons why:

1. The energy is real. There's a reason that New Yorkers go through the streets yelling, "Yoo-hoo," "Hi!" and "I love you!" It's because they truly do. The city is a magnet for people who want to be part of something bigger than themselves.

2. Food miles are short. It's easy to eat seasonally in NYC. Just visit a farmer's market like the one at Union Square (or a local grocer) to see what's fresh each week — there's always something to try and enjoy. Plus, if you want to buy some cheese from upstate, it's only three hours away; go wine tasting in the Finger Lakes and you're home by dinner.

3. The streets really are paved with gold. Several hundred years after the arrival of Dutch master Peter Minuit and his band of explorers, New York City is still home to some of the most impressive architecture on earth — not just in Manhattan, but also in Brooklyn and Queens. The Empire State Building and Rockefeller Center are just two NYC landmarks that still define what it means to be a skyscraper.

4. The art is everywhere. You'll always find something to see or do in New York City. Whether it's visiting a museum, seeing a concert or taking in a play, New Yorkers are always going out and staying active — they know that life is an experience to be lived.

5. It's easy to find your people. If you want to know your neighbors, just look up. When you live in NYC, you have no choice but to get outside — and when we say outside, we mean everywhere that isn't inside your apartment. From the community garden to the gym, there's always something to do or someone to meet when you live in Manhattan.

There are lots of reasons why New York City is the best place to live — and we're sure you can think of many more. Tell us what makes your city a great place in the comments!