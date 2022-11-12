Opinion: How Andrew Tate Became the Internet’s Biggest Jerk

From the moment he logged on

In June of 2016, the 17th season of Big Brother UK launched. 13 contestants entered the main house, with a further six entering The Other House. Andrew Tate was one of the six.

He bragged about being a member of MENSA and tooted his own horn about his kickboxing career*. He was vocal about his belief that while men should be able to sleep around with as many women as they choose, women shouldn’t be allowed to do the same. He lasted just seven days in the house. Rather than being voted out as is the typical reality show journey, he was ejected by the production team. The ejection was swift, but there was little explanation.

*This is a small thing, but it shows what type of person he is. Tate loves to brag about his 43–9 kickboxing record. But he just can’t help himself, also bragging about his MMA record of 1–0 at both amateur and professional levels. But in reality, his amateur record was 2–1, semi-professional 1–1, and professional 1–0. That’s more wins than I would ever get, but it just shows his willingness to fudge the truth. It also casts shade on whether his 43–9 kickboxing record, which can’t be verified, is accurate. He also says he has only been knocked out once in his career, but he has been knocked out twice .

The public later learned it was due to a video showing him physically abusing a woman . Tate would claim that it was consensual BDSM . But, in his own words, “40% of the reason” he left the UK to reside in Romania was relaxed sexual assault laws. Yikes!

And that wasn’t the only thing that triggered his eviction, homophobic and racist tweets also surfaced.

When discussing how he’d deal with a sexual partner accusing him of infidelity, he said “It’s bang out the machete, boom in her face, grip her by the neck. Shut up, b*tch.”

Which is a good time to highlight texts that were exposed around his Big Brother ejection, where he very much sent threatening texts to a woman he believed was flirting with other men.

He isn’t new to the internet, Twitter permanently suspended his account way back in 2017. He kicked up quite a stink about his Big Brother ejection and the filth he spewed as a result was surely a factor in that decision.

His opinions are clear, he wears them proudly.

Women are property. Women bear responsibility if they’re raped*. Women shouldn’t drive .

*This comment was made on Twitter in response to the allegations against now-convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein.

He has also made flippant comments about depression being fake, and he said in an interview* that it’s a woman’s job to raise children, men don’t need to be around for that. Though, in fairness, if he was to have children, I would endorse him leaving them alone.

*I don’t want to provide a link to the interview because it will only boost that YouTuber’s views, but you can find it if you’re that interested in hearing it from his mouth.

One of the reasons he has been so front and center in 2022 is that teachers have been pushing back and looking for support online. They’ve been raising the alarm about male students repeating the things he says and they don’t know how to handle it. This shone a light on what he was doing with his platform and he was effectively booted from every major platform as a result.

TikTok’s hashtag page shows videos with #AndrewTate had been viewed almost 13 billion times. Though he’s been banned from the platform, there’s still an endless stream of accounts dedicated to him.

He’s currently under investigation , along with his brother, for human trafficking. It all started with the US Embassy tipping off Romanian authorities about a 21-year-old American woman potentially being held against her will in their home. The Tate brothers’ home was raided and the investigation expanded to include rape allegations and human trafficking.

So, though you may have only become aware of Andrew Tate in recent months, he’s been a giant asshole on the internet from the moment he logged on. He just got away with it unchecked for a long time. He found new ways to build an audience of impressionable young men who parrot his insidious beliefs without giving them a second thought. And it shouldn’t really come as that big of a surprise.

There are an endless number of high-profile “journalistic pundits” and politicians who espouse much of the same views, they just dress it up so it doesn’t sound as awful. You know, like Matt Walsh who thinks men should impregnate 16-year-old girls because they’re at their most fertile.

It’s all a similar flavor of bigotry because ultimately, bigotry is bigotry and these people are textbook bigots.

Tate also operated Hustler’s University, an MLM that operated much like a typical MLM. Fans would sign up and they’d earn money by finding new members. The membership fee was over $40 monthly and before it was shut down , had over 100,000 members.

He is, much like every other person pushing this type of content online, a grifter. Does he believe the things he says? He’s been so consistent that it’s difficult to believe he’s doing a bit. He’s one of those rarer grifters, the ones who drink their own Kool-Aid. And he’s had so much of his own Kool-Aid, he doesn’t realize just how far down the hole he’s trapped himself. In addition to having his grifting MLM shut down, he’s in genuine legal peril with the ongoing investigation into rape and trafficking. And more importantly, our young men are at risk.

Andrew Tate’s target audience is made up of impressionable young men who are just learning about themselves. They’re just getting to grips with life, their brains haven’t finished developing. They’re at the most delicate age because it doesn’t take much to radicalize someone. Believe it or not.

Platforms like YouTube act as a platform for hateful rhetoric, and many teens are consuming run-of-the-mill videos and their recommendations are quickly taking a turn to the far right .

As Reid Brown shared with CBC, he started watching content at 13 and it became more and more hateful. He and his guy friends would repeat these things with each other and it started to leak into his behavior and how he treated others. Teenagers love to be edgy douche lords. It’s just a part of growing up, but with access to the internet, it takes a much more dangerous turn. The algorithm gets darker, the teen searches content elsewhere, and before you know it they’re in subreddits, finding 4Chan , exploring Discords and Telegrams with others sharing truly heinous views.

Andrew Tate is just the tip of the iceberg, he isn’t the only one. He’s just easy to spot because his hate is so vocal. He’s obvious with his hate, he says it with his entire chest, which makes him a clear and present danger all adults should be able to recognize. And while de-platforming works and is important, we can’t grow complacent. For every Andrew Tate that’s chased off the internet, there’s another one waiting in the wings to take advantage of the space.