5 Signs You May Be Addicted to the News

George J. Ziogas

It could be time to look at your relationship with the news

Whether it’s reading a few articles before bed, watching the evening news, or scrolling through Twitter while waiting in line at the grocery store, most people want to know what’s going on in the world. But what happens when news consumption becomes a problem? How can you tell if your habit is healthy or unhealthy?

If you feel an overwhelming urge to check your phone as soon as you wake up in the morning and again before bedtime (and during meals), you might be considered normal by today’s standards. But what if fixation on the news is causing anxiety or insomnia?

Research shows that bad news in print and on television can activate the sympathetic, or fight-or-flight nervous system, the part that makes you feel jittery and anxious. There’s even a term for the stress caused by constantly checking the news. It’s called “headline stress disorder”, coined in an article published by Northwestern University Medical School.

Who didn’t feel a tinge of stress when the pandemic began spreading around the world? That’s when news addiction can work against you. It causes extra stress and anxiety. Let’s look at some signs that you might be addicted to the news.

You check the news before you get out of bed in the morning

One sign you may be addicted to news is that you check your phone before you get out of bed in the morning. As soon as the sun comes up, you grab your phone and start scrolling in search of news reports. This is a bad habit, as it starts your day out with negativity. Let’s face it! Much of the news that shows up in feeds is bad news — political infighting, war, and negative news about climate change.

If you’re an early morning scroller, replace your news-checking time with something more positive or productive instead. Use that time for meditation or yoga practice, take a walk around the neighborhood, or stretch before getting ready for work or school. Checking the news first thing isn’t healthy — it feeds into your fear-based nature by offering an outlet for your worries and anxieties. It’s much better to start your day optimistically.

You check the news during meals

Is your food often cold because you spend so much time checking the news before eating? And your friends and family are annoyed because you check the news during a meal and aren’t part of the conversation. Meals are a time for mindful eating and socializing with friends and family. When you sacrifice good conversation with friends and family for reading news on your smartphone, it’s a sign that you’re crossing a line into news addiction.

You feel anxious when you don’t know what’s going on in the world

Do you scroll through your smartphone looking for breaking news alerts? It’s one thing to keep up with what’s going on, but when you look for news every hour, it can seriously damage your productivity and self-esteem. Reading the news takes time that you could spend doing other things. Secondly, bad news isn’t beneficial for your self-esteem. If you feel anxious when you’re away from your news app, that’s not mentally healthy.

You worry about things that are out of your control

One of the downsides of being fixated on the news is that you worry about and fixate on things beyond your control. If you read about something that happens in another country, you might feel sad or angry, but you have little power to change it. That gives a sense of powerlessness and frustration. When you regularly seek out fresh news stories, the effect is compounded.

It’s easy to see how accumulated negative news can weigh you down and cause anxiety or depressive symptoms. If you’re constantly repeating this cycle and it’s affecting your mental health, you may have a news fixation.

Your health is suffering

If you’re tired or experiencing worsening health, look at your news-checking habits. A study published in Health Communication found that people who obsessively check the news are more likely to experience mental and physical health issues. For example, you might lie awake at night thinking about something you read in the news and have trouble falling asleep. You might not even see the connection between your new reading habits and your health but it’s something to consider.

Regain control

It’s okay to stay informed about what’s going on in the world. But if you’re checking the news all the time and it’s making you anxious, your news consumption habit may be more of a harm than an asset.

To cut back on news checking:

  • Limit yourself to checking one news source, rather than jumping from site to site.
  • Designate one time per day when you check the news. Restrict news reading to that time.
  • Don’t just read about what’s happening elsewhere in the world — get involved locally by volunteering for groups related to issues such as homelessness prevention or environmental conservation efforts where possible.
  • Keep things balanced by seeking out upbeat stories and those that demonstrate kindness.
  • Keep your smartphone in a drawer or out of reach when working.
  • Work on stress management tactics such as meditation, yoga, or walks in nature.

If you’ve noticed your news consumption takes up a lot of time, causes anxiety, or makes you feel powerless, it could be time to look at your relationship with the news. Start by gradually cutting back on the number of times you check the news each day and focus on things closer to home.

