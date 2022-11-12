5 Things You Can Learn From Charles Bukowski

George J. Ziogas

You don’t have to fit in, you can be a true alternative

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27jMfp_0j8CudHS00
thierry ehrmann / Flickr

Charles Bukowski was a poet and novelist who lived from 1920–1994. Very little is known about his early life, but he published his first book of poetry, “The Days Run Away Like Wild Horses Over the Hills” when he was 49 years old. The book catapulted him to fame and made him the toast of underground culture in America.

He was a chain-smoking alcoholic who wasn’t shy about sharing his feelings about the world. He wrote about being a misfit and how to cope with being in a world that you’re not meant for. With rejection piling up in the form of over 200 manuscripts he had sent out to publishers and 35 poems that were rejected from book publications, it’s safe to say that Bukowski knew what it felt like to be an outcast.

Here are five things you can learn from Charles Bukowski.

1. It’s OK To Be A Misfit

Bukowski wrote poetry and fiction based on his experiences with rejection and alcoholism, but he never let go of his passion. He wrote about how he had no talent or skill and how he was an outsider and a misfit. This is in stark contrast to the “self-help” books out there that tell you how to fit in.

Bukowski followed his heart by writing about subjects that were taboo in his time and were considered uncouth. In today’s world where not being original is the norm, Bukowski stands out as a true original who was able to make a living doing what he loved doing. His poetry and novels are still relevant today.

2. It’s OK To Not Have A Plan

In Bukowski’s autobiography, he writes about his days of writing and how he had a half-written book. He didn’t know where to start and for the first time in his life felt lost. He began to look for clippings or articles to help him with his ideas and began to write from any given subject that came to mind. He’d pick up a book out of the library, find inspiration from its content, write it down and send it off to publishers. The process became a habit and eventually, he wrote out of just curious if it were possible to make a living doing so. He never had a plan but followed his inner voice as always.

Many of us feel lost when starting out in life. The key is to follow your passion even if you don’t know where it’ll take you. A great way to do so is to keep a journal and sketch out ideas and concepts that are floating around in your head.

3. It’s OK To Be An Outsider

Bukowski was a chain-smoker who would often down two packs of cigarettes a night during his drinking binges. He was socially awkward and shunned by the establishment, but he had no regrets. He couldn’t fit into the mold that his society wanted him in, but he made the best of it by writing about the issues going on at home and abroad.

There are people who strive to fit into their society and try to ignore issues that you can’t evade in your life. There are also those who seem to revel in the fact that they don’t fit in. But the difference is that the latter category don’t care about fitting in, because it’s OK for them to be outside of society’s norms.

4. It’s OK To Speak Your Mind

Bukowski didn’t have any qualms about expressing his strong opinions regarding literature, government, celebrities and other things going on around him. He lived life as he saw it and didn’t care much about what people thought of him. At one point in his life, he even slept in a friend’s car and had to be taken out of town because of the stares he received from the public.

You don’t have to be a celebrity or a politician to say your piece about things that are out of place in society. If you have an opinion, you should voice it and stand by it without regrets. There’s no need for you to fit into society’s mold if speaking your mind isn’t an option for you.

5. Life Can Be Beautiful

Although Bukowski’s stories are sad and depressing, it’s hard to ignore the beauty of his works. It’s like a flower growing in the midst of a poisonous wasteland. His poems describe life as it is and the beauty of living it despite the horrors that lurk around every corner. He describes how he came close to death in dark streets, but still lived to tell the tale. His writings are raw and real, making him one of the most well-known American writers of the 20th century. The stories captured in his works can inspire you to live life to the fullest.

There are many people out there like Charles Bukowski, who follow their dreams at all costs. They don’t let life’s unfairness stop them from being who they want to be and doing what they want to do. It can be hard to live your passions while facing rejection, but it’s worth it in the end. Just because you don’t fit in, doesn’t mean that you should give up.

If you’re a misfit and an outcast, then you have a huge advantage over other people. They may think that they’re being cool, but it’s the people who stand out that attract attention. The next time you feel like giving up on something, just think about one of Bukowski’s famous quotes like this one:

“What matters most is how well you walk through the fire.” Charles Bukowski

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# writing# reading# literature# poet# life lessons

Comments / 0

Published by

HR Consultant | Life Coach | Freelance Writer | Delivering content with the reader’s interests in mind.

New York, NY
1535 followers

More from George J. Ziogas

New York City, NY

Why New York City Is the Best Place to Live

People often say that New York City (NYC) has everything. They might be right. After all, New York City is the fashion capital of the world, it's a hub of culture and finance, and we've got some of the best restaurants in America.

Read full story

40 Reasons Why People Leave Twitter

Twitter is one of the oldest social media platforms and has over 450 million monthly active users. But recently, some people are leaving Twitter and their reasons may or might not surprise you.

Read full story

Opinion: How Andrew Tate Became the Internet’s Biggest Jerk

In June of 2016, the 17th season of Big Brother UK launched. 13 contestants entered the main house, with a further six entering The Other House. Andrew Tate was one of the six.

Read full story

5 Signs You May Be Addicted to the News

It could be time to look at your relationship with the news. Whether it’s reading a few articles before bed, watching the evening news, or scrolling through Twitter while waiting in line at the grocery store, most people want to know what’s going on in the world. But what happens when news consumption becomes a problem? How can you tell if your habit is healthy or unhealthy?

Read full story

7 Ways to Tell If You’re a Humble Person

Many people identify as humble but don’t realize the role that humility plays in their lives. Humility is a powerful character trait that allows one to be grounded, grateful, and genuine in oneself.

Read full story

6 Ways Climate Change May Affect Physical and Mental Health

A ruined planet cannot sustain human lives in good health. We know climate change is real. From rising temperatures to rising sea levels, we can see it for ourselves. But what does this mean for the physical and mental health of humans? Will increased temperatures have a negative effect on the mind and body? Let’s look at some ways climate change could have a disastrous effect on mind and body.

Read full story

Opinion: How Do You Solve a Problem Like Joe Rogan?

For the hey, I’m just asking questions crowd, he’s a bit of a hero. But, for a lot of people, he’s just that guy who hosted Fear Factor after he played a conspiracy-loving handyman on NewsRadio. Or maybe you know him better for his connection to the UFC. However you came to know Joe, you may have noticed his devil’s advocate approach to interviewing started attracting an awful lot of faces popular with the far-right.

Read full story

Ten Unusual Facts About the Life of King Charles III

Facts you may not know about the new King of England. At 73 years old, and after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Charles Philip Arthur George Windsor, better known as Prince Charles, ascended to the British throne. He’s the oldest person ever to do so. Much of that life has been unconventional. Here are 10 unusual facts you may not know about the new King of England.

Read full story
14 comments
New York City, NY

5 Underrated New York City Neighborhoods to Stay In

Keep these neighborhoods in mind when choosing where to stay. If you’re planning a trip to New York City, chances are you’re already panicking about the price of accommodation. Whether you’re staying in a hotel or an Airbnb, New York is one of the most expensive cities in the world to stay in — but if you look outside the typical neighborhoods and choose one of these underrated hideaways, you can cut your costs in half. Avoid the hustle and bustle of Manhattan and experience a different side of NYC: consider staying in one of these five underrated neighborhoods.

Read full story
1 comments

Mriya, the Dream: World’s Largest Plane Destroyed by Russian Forces in Ukraine

The story of the Mriya, the world’s largest aircraft. For anyone interested in record-breaking machines, especially airplane enthusiasts, the Antonov AN-225 Mriya likely knocks all competition out of the park. It’s the heaviest aircraft ever built in terms of operating empty weight and maximum take-off weight. It’s also the longest from nose to tail. Not surprisingly, wherever this plane landed, it attracted large crowds of plane spotters. Despite its size, and unlike some other big cargo transporters, the Mriya is quite an attractive aircraft. Unlike most others, however, this behemoth has had a checkered and sad history.

Read full story
25 comments

15 Ways You Can Give Yourself a Natural Endorphin Boost

Endorphins are neurotransmitters that are released in your body when you experience stress, are injured, or do something especially rewarding. They exist to make you feel good. But you don’t have to break a leg or win an award to enjoy an endorphin boost. Here are a few easier ways to get the feel-good hormone flowing.

Read full story

Research Shows That the Clothes You Wear Can Change the Way You Perform

Surprising ways in which your outfit can change your behavior. In the world of psychology, there’s a concept know as “embodied cognition”. The idea is that the things we feel with our bodies also affect our thoughts and behavior, and vice versa. For example, if you’re holding a hot cup of coffee when you meet someone, you’re more likely to think that they’re a warm person, and if you’re harboring a dark secret that weighs on you, the things that you carry will seem heavier. A few years ago, this idea was extended to the things that we wear. Read on to find out the surprising ways in which your outfit can affect you.

Read full story
1 comments
Ossining, NY

Breathtaking Fall Hikes You Can't Miss in Hudson Valley, New York

The Hudson Valley is a stunning place to be in the fall, with the leaves changing color and the air getting cooler. There’s something for everyone in this beautiful part of New York, with plenty of breathtaking hiking trails to explore.

Read full story

5 Times Celebrities Got in Trouble with Cryptocurrency

Disastrous forays into the world of crypto by famous names. Celebrity endorsements have long been sought after by brands and advertisers. Famous faces can lend credibility and inspire fans to part with their cash. From TV ad spots to posts on social media, brands are willing to pay top dollar for celebrities willing to promote their products. Cryptocurrencies are no exception. However, many celebrities have seen their involvement in the crypto space backfire.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Plan Your Trip to New York's One World Trade Center Freedom Tower Observatory

New York’s One World Trade Center is the iconic high-rise built at the site of the World Trade Center. Also known as Freedom Tower, it’s now the tallest building in the United States. No trip to New York is complete without a visit to the One World Observatory, located on the 100th floor. Following the steps and tips below will reduce wait time, save money, and increase your enjoyment of the One World Observatory experience.

Read full story
1 comments
Beacon, NY

The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New York

Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River. Oh, and that’s good enough for me” —John Mellencamp. Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River, the small waterfront town of Beacon is the perfect place to relax and enjoy some of the best views that New York has to offer. Despite its small size, Beacon is home to a variety of shops, restaurants, and galleries, giving it a distinctly modern charm. Whether you’re looking to spend a day exploring the town’s sights or simply enjoying the views from the river’s edge, Beacon is sure to provide a delightful and memorable experience.

Read full story
3 comments

Only a Life Lived for Others Is a Life Worth Living

Karma yoga is the act of behaving selflessly. You learn to drop the ego and carry out actions mindfully. The notion may seem simple. But initially, practicing it may be more complicated than you imagine.

Read full story

What Is “How to Win Friends and Influence People,” and Why Do People Talk About It All the Time?

The book “How to Win Friends and Influence People,” by Dale Carnegie, is one of the most popular and influential business books of all time. Many people have read it and will expect you to know the basic ideas of the book.

Read full story

10 Reasons to Never Lose Hope

Sometimes, it can be easy to convince yourself that a situation is hopeless, especially when the odds seem to be against you and the rest of humanity. However, it’s wise to hold onto hope no matter how tough things may seem for you and the people around you. Here are 10 valid reasons to hold on to hope.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy