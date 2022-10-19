Mriya, the Dream: World’s Largest Plane Destroyed by Russian Forces in Ukraine

The story of the Mriya, the world’s largest aircraft

For anyone interested in record-breaking machines, especially airplane enthusiasts, the Antonov AN-225 Mriya likely knocks all competition out of the park. It’s the heaviest aircraft ever built in terms of operating empty weight and maximum take-off weight. It’s also the longest from nose to tail. Not surprisingly, wherever this plane landed, it attracted large crowds of plane spotters. Despite its size, and unlike some other big cargo transporters, the Mriya is quite an attractive aircraft. Unlike most others, however, this behemoth has had a checkered and sad history.

It was built in 1985 in the then Soviet Republic of Ukraine for a single purpose: to transport engines and other large components of the Buran orbiter, the Soviet Union’s version of the U.S. space shuttle. The orbiter project was aborted, however, with the collapse of the Soviet Union, and the Buran was never launched. A few years later, in 1993 , the only fully-built Mriya aircraft was officially decommissioned and parked in Kyiv airport.

This decommissioning was temporary. The giant six-engine aircraft was refitted, recertified, and returned to service in the newly independent republic of Ukraine. It was operated by Antonov Airlines , which repainted it in the blue and yellow colours of Ukraine’s flag. Its first commercial flight took off on 2 January 2002. As if to prove it was still as good as ever, the plane transported a mammoth 187.5 tons of prepared meals from Stuttgart, Germany, to Thumrait, Oman, for U.S. military personnel stationed there.

In its new livery, the Mriya flew many missions for clients who saw the potential of its unique ability to transport very large and heavy cargos previously regarded as impossible to move by air. It carried diesel locomotives, enormous wind turbine blades, huge electric generators, and military tanks. International relief organizations used the plane to quickly transport large amounts of relief supplies to disaster areas, and in recent times, it was used to carry COVID 19 medical supplies and equipment from China to destinations all over the world.

The Antonov AN-225’s statistics are fascinating: It’s powered by six Progress D-18T engines (manufactured by the Motor Sich factory in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine) that enable the plane to take off weighing 640 tons. It is 84 meters in length and has a wingspan of 88.4 meters from tip to tip. It can accommodate not just a huge quantity of cargo, but because its wide nose cone opens up fully, it can carry awkward-shaped items too large to fit into any other plane.

In March 2022, disaster struck — literally. The huge plane became a casualty of the Russians’ unsuccessful battle to capture Kyiv. Reports differ as to whether the Russians targeted the Mriya intentionally or whether the plane’s damage was collateral in the larger battle for the area. Regardless, the plane was very badly damaged, possibly beyond repair.

Though the plane is the only fully built example of the Antonov AN-225 in existence, another partially built version exists in another Ukrainian location. It has a slightly different configuration to the one in Kyiv airport, and its construction is about 70% completed. Tentative plans had been drawn up to determine if it would be practical to finish it, but these plans were disrupted by the Russian invasion. The project remains in limbo.

In its attractive new yellow and blue livery, this massive plane was an impressive symbol of the country where it was designed and built. The word “Mriya” is the Ukrainian word for dream, and after the nightmare of its near destruction in Kyiv airport, to see it or its twin back in service is the dream of most Ukrainians.