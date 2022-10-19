Mriya, the Dream: World’s Largest Plane Destroyed by Russian Forces in Ukraine

George J. Ziogas

The story of the Mriya, the world’s largest aircraft

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l47la_0ifQUBmD00
Wikimedia Commons

For anyone interested in record-breaking machines, especially airplane enthusiasts, the Antonov AN-225 Mriya likely knocks all competition out of the park. It’s the heaviest aircraft ever built in terms of operating empty weight and maximum take-off weight. It’s also the longest from nose to tail. Not surprisingly, wherever this plane landed, it attracted large crowds of plane spotters. Despite its size, and unlike some other big cargo transporters, the Mriya is quite an attractive aircraft. Unlike most others, however, this behemoth has had a checkered and sad history.

It was built in 1985 in the then Soviet Republic of Ukraine for a single purpose: to transport engines and other large components of the Buran orbiter, the Soviet Union’s version of the U.S. space shuttle. The orbiter project was aborted, however, with the collapse of the Soviet Union, and the Buran was never launched. A few years later, in 1993, the only fully-built Mriya aircraft was officially decommissioned and parked in Kyiv airport.

This decommissioning was temporary. The giant six-engine aircraft was refitted, recertified, and returned to service in the newly independent republic of Ukraine. It was operated by Antonov Airlines, which repainted it in the blue and yellow colours of Ukraine’s flag. Its first commercial flight took off on 2 January 2002. As if to prove it was still as good as ever, the plane transported a mammoth 187.5 tons of prepared meals from Stuttgart, Germany, to Thumrait, Oman, for U.S. military personnel stationed there.

In its new livery, the Mriya flew many missions for clients who saw the potential of its unique ability to transport very large and heavy cargos previously regarded as impossible to move by air. It carried diesel locomotives, enormous wind turbine blades, huge electric generators, and military tanks. International relief organizations used the plane to quickly transport large amounts of relief supplies to disaster areas, and in recent times, it was used to carry COVID 19 medical supplies and equipment from China to destinations all over the world.

The Antonov AN-225’s statistics are fascinating: It’s powered by six Progress D-18T engines (manufactured by the Motor Sich factory in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine) that enable the plane to take off weighing 640 tons. It is 84 meters in length and has a wingspan of 88.4 meters from tip to tip. It can accommodate not just a huge quantity of cargo, but because its wide nose cone opens up fully, it can carry awkward-shaped items too large to fit into any other plane.

In March 2022, disaster struck — literally. The huge plane became a casualty of the Russians’ unsuccessful battle to capture Kyiv. Reports differ as to whether the Russians targeted the Mriya intentionally or whether the plane’s damage was collateral in the larger battle for the area. Regardless, the plane was very badly damaged, possibly beyond repair.

Though the plane is the only fully built example of the Antonov AN-225 in existence, another partially built version exists in another Ukrainian location. It has a slightly different configuration to the one in Kyiv airport, and its construction is about 70% completed. Tentative plans had been drawn up to determine if it would be practical to finish it, but these plans were disrupted by the Russian invasion. The project remains in limbo.

In its attractive new yellow and blue livery, this massive plane was an impressive symbol of the country where it was designed and built. The word “Mriya” is the Ukrainian word for dream, and after the nightmare of its near destruction in Kyiv airport, to see it or its twin back in service is the dream of most Ukrainians.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# war# ukraine# technology# politics# history

Comments / 25

Published by

HR Consultant | Life Coach | Freelance Writer | Delivering content with the reader’s interests in mind.

New York, NY
1508 followers

More from George J. Ziogas

Ten Unusual Facts About the Life of King Charles III

Facts you may not know about the new King of England. At 73 years old, and after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Charles Philip Arthur George Windsor, better known as Prince Charles, ascended to the British throne. He’s the oldest person ever to do so. Much of that life has been unconventional. Here are 10 unusual facts you may not know about the new King of England.

Read full story
6 comments
New York City, NY

5 Underrated New York City Neighborhoods to Stay In

Keep these neighborhoods in mind when choosing where to stay. If you’re planning a trip to New York City, chances are you’re already panicking about the price of accommodation. Whether you’re staying in a hotel or an Airbnb, New York is one of the most expensive cities in the world to stay in — but if you look outside the typical neighborhoods and choose one of these underrated hideaways, you can cut your costs in half. Avoid the hustle and bustle of Manhattan and experience a different side of NYC: consider staying in one of these five underrated neighborhoods.

Read full story
1 comments

15 Ways You Can Give Yourself a Natural Endorphin Boost

Endorphins are neurotransmitters that are released in your body when you experience stress, are injured, or do something especially rewarding. They exist to make you feel good. But you don’t have to break a leg or win an award to enjoy an endorphin boost. Here are a few easier ways to get the feel-good hormone flowing.

Read full story

Research Shows That the Clothes You Wear Can Change the Way You Perform

Surprising ways in which your outfit can change your behavior. In the world of psychology, there’s a concept know as “embodied cognition”. The idea is that the things we feel with our bodies also affect our thoughts and behavior, and vice versa. For example, if you’re holding a hot cup of coffee when you meet someone, you’re more likely to think that they’re a warm person, and if you’re harboring a dark secret that weighs on you, the things that you carry will seem heavier. A few years ago, this idea was extended to the things that we wear. Read on to find out the surprising ways in which your outfit can affect you.

Read full story
1 comments
Ossining, NY

Breathtaking Fall Hikes You Can't Miss in Hudson Valley, New York

The Hudson Valley is a stunning place to be in the fall, with the leaves changing color and the air getting cooler. There’s something for everyone in this beautiful part of New York, with plenty of breathtaking hiking trails to explore.

Read full story

5 Times Celebrities Got in Trouble with Cryptocurrency

Disastrous forays into the world of crypto by famous names. Celebrity endorsements have long been sought after by brands and advertisers. Famous faces can lend credibility and inspire fans to part with their cash. From TV ad spots to posts on social media, brands are willing to pay top dollar for celebrities willing to promote their products. Cryptocurrencies are no exception. However, many celebrities have seen their involvement in the crypto space backfire.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Plan Your Trip to New York's One World Trade Center Freedom Tower Observatory

New York’s One World Trade Center is the iconic high-rise built at the site of the World Trade Center. Also known as Freedom Tower, it’s now the tallest building in the United States. No trip to New York is complete without a visit to the One World Observatory, located on the 100th floor. Following the steps and tips below will reduce wait time, save money, and increase your enjoyment of the One World Observatory experience.

Read full story
1 comments
Beacon, NY

The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New York

Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River. Oh, and that’s good enough for me” —John Mellencamp. Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River, the small waterfront town of Beacon is the perfect place to relax and enjoy some of the best views that New York has to offer. Despite its small size, Beacon is home to a variety of shops, restaurants, and galleries, giving it a distinctly modern charm. Whether you’re looking to spend a day exploring the town’s sights or simply enjoying the views from the river’s edge, Beacon is sure to provide a delightful and memorable experience.

Read full story
3 comments

Only a Life Lived for Others Is a Life Worth Living

Karma yoga is the act of behaving selflessly. You learn to drop the ego and carry out actions mindfully. The notion may seem simple. But initially, practicing it may be more complicated than you imagine.

Read full story

What Is “How to Win Friends and Influence People,” and Why Do People Talk About It All the Time?

The book “How to Win Friends and Influence People,” by Dale Carnegie, is one of the most popular and influential business books of all time. Many people have read it and will expect you to know the basic ideas of the book.

Read full story

10 Reasons to Never Lose Hope

Sometimes, it can be easy to convince yourself that a situation is hopeless, especially when the odds seem to be against you and the rest of humanity. However, it’s wise to hold onto hope no matter how tough things may seem for you and the people around you. Here are 10 valid reasons to hold on to hope.

Read full story

It Might Sound Crazy, but It Works! Using the Five Love Languages in the Workplace

Have you ever heard of the five love languages? This concept, created by Gary Chapman, Ph.D., involves human relationships and how each person individually receives and gives love. Normally, the five love languages have to do with close, personal relationships, usually romantic ones. But it doesn’t have to be limited to just that. Work relationships are very important and can be managed and improved successfully using the five love languages. In fact, this can yield big results when it comes to moving up the ladder and increasing worker productivity.

Read full story

6 Strategies That Work When Dealing With an Incompetent Boss

San Francisco writer Tom McNichol referred to Steve Jobs in The Atlantic as “a world-class a**hole.”. “Walter Isaacson’s best-selling biography of Jobs offers a revealing look at what the author has called “good Steve” and “bad Steve…

Read full story

5 Powerful Benefits of Forest Bathing

If you’re concerned about your health give forest bathing a try. There are many ways to relieve stress, but you might not know about a practice called forest bathing, spending time in the woods. Forest bathing is a Japanese practice that can reduce stress and improve your overall health. It’s also known as shinrin-yoku, which means “forest bathing.”

Read full story

9 Scientifically Proven Benefits to Being Grateful

Gratitude is the proverbial gift that keeps on giving. Do you want more out of life? More happiness? Stronger relationships? Better health? Believe it or not, this could all be yours with a few minutes of effort each day and no money down. All you need to do is to learn how to count your blessings.

Read full story

You’ve Never Seen a Movie Quite Like “Parasite”

It’s relatively rare for a non-western film to win a top award at a prestigious western film festival. When it does happen, it means the laureate is something special. Directed by Bong Joon-ho, Parasite is indeed special on many counts. On one level, the film is a sad chronicle of poor people’s struggles; on another, it’s a crazy, often hilarious, but dangerous ride on a metaphorical rickety roller-coaster of lies and cover-ups.

Read full story

Why We Do Nothing When a Stranger Needs Our Help

In 1968, two psychologists investigating the average person’s reaction in an emergency carried out a couple of studies that were to become classics. The results of their research revealed the uncomfortable truth that most of us don’t behave like heroes when we think that other people will serve that role. Read on to find out more about what became known as “the bystander effect.”

Read full story

If Your Co-Workers Are ‘Quiet Quitting,’ Here’s What That Means

In 2021, employers around the country reported on The Great Resignation, an occurrence that saw about 4 million people quit their jobs each month because they felt they didn’t want to be in the rat race anymore. Past that point, however, people in the workforce began quitting in a different way: they began quiet quitting.

Read full story

Opinion Piece: Will We Ever See Another Steve Jobs?

Today, Apple ships hundreds of millions of products all over the world, from the iPhone to the MacBook and iPads, too. It’s an iconic brand, one that people go out of their way to purchase because they want to be seen with the product. Yet, just a few decades ago, Steve Jobs, the man who co-founded Apple, was still trying to convince people that computers could be useful to normal people.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy