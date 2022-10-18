Research Shows That the Clothes You Wear Can Change the Way You Perform

Surprising ways in which your outfit can change your behavior

In the world of psychology, there’s a concept know as “ embodied cognition ”. The idea is that the things we feel with our bodies also affect our thoughts and behavior, and vice versa. For example, if you’re holding a hot cup of coffee when you meet someone, you’re more likely to think that they’re a warm person, and if you’re harboring a dark secret that weighs on you, the things that you carry will seem heavier. A few years ago, this idea was extended to the things that we wear. Read on to find out the surprising ways in which your outfit can affect you.

1. A doctor’s coat can make you more focused

In 2012, Hajo Adam and Adam D. Galinsky carried out a series of experiments in which they manipulated the symbolic meaning of the clothing being worn by the participants. In one experiment, undergraduates were randomly assigned to wear either a white lab coat or their own street clothes and then asked to take a test for selective attention. The students wearing their own clothes made about twice as many errors as those wearing white coats.

In another experiment, students were split into groups and given a test for sustained attention. One group was told that they would be wearing a doctor’s coat, and one group was told that they would be wearing a painter’s coat (it was actually the same coat). The students wearing what they thought was a doctor’s coat performed better than the ones wearing what they thought was a painter’s coat. The researchers called the ability of clothing to influence our psychological processes “enclothed cognition”.

2. Counterfeit clothing can make you dishonest

When we wear counterfeit goods, we’re often trying to signal to others that we’re richer than we really are. But it’s just a lie, and this lie can affect our behavior, as revealed by a 2010 study . In one experiment, researchers gave participants pricey Chloé sunglasses and told some of them that the glasses were real and some that they were fake (they were all actually real). The participants were then given mathematical puzzles to solve and asked to score themselves and award themselves an agreed-upon sum for every right answer they had. A massive 70% of the people who thought that they were wearing knock-offs cheated and took more money than they should have, versus 30% of those who thought that their glasses were real.

In another experiment, participants were asked to complete a questionnaire about ethics concerning the “people they knew”. Those who thought that they were wearing fake sunglasses were more likely to describe their acquaintances as more dishonest and prone to act unethically in business dealings. Apparently, wearing fake clothing not only makes us feel like fakes, it also makes us assume that other people are fakes, too.

3. Formal clothing can make you think like a boss

Formal clothing is generally associated with formal occasions and high status people so, when we wear more formal clothes, we tend to think of ourselves as more formal and high status. Research has, for example, shown that people who are dressed formally tend to describe themselves more formally — as “cultivated” and “accurate” — and that people who are dressed in casual clothes are more likely to describe themselves as “easygoing”, and “tolerant”. People in formal attire also feel less friendly than those in casual clothing.

One study found that formal clothing increased a person’s tendency to think in an abstract manner — an important aspect of strategic planning. In one experiment, participants who were dressed more formally were more abstract — and creative — about how they categorized objects. For example, a camel was seen as a form of transportation, rather than just an animal. In another experiment, students were shown a series of large letter Ls or Hs made up of smaller Ls or Hs and asked to identify the stimuli as either Ls or Hs. The students wearing a formal outfit they had picked out to “wear to a job interview” were more likely to focus on the big picture — the big letters — rather than the fine-grained details — the smaller letters — than those wearing their street clothes. The thinking is that formal clothing creates social distance that prompts psychological distance: big picture thinking without the distraction of minor details.

4. Luxury clothing can make you selfish

People with a lot of money to spend tend to favor policies and actions that will allow them to keep their money and status, and this tendency can apparently be transferred through the right accessories. In a 2015 study , women who were given what they were told was a new Prada handbag and asked to walk around with it for 15 minutes were more likely to identify as “politically conservative” than women who were asked to do the same thing with what they were led to believe was a cheaper handbag from a department store. In another experiment, women who were given a brand new Louis Vuitton bag to rate were more likely to support lower taxes for rich people and businesses than women who were asked to rate a cheaper bag.

In a separate study , women who were given a Prada handbag to carry around were more likely to take the last desirable item from a group’s shared resources than women who were given a non-luxury bag to trial, as well as more likely to cut in line at a coffee shop, and more likely to steal someone’s parking spot. However, they were more likely to donate money to a good cause — when it was done publicly and would therefore help to bolster their superior social status.

5. Uniforms can make you act stereotypically

Uniforms can be especially symbolic of professional roles and expected behavior. In a 2016 study , people were divided into two groups and given a tunic to wear. One group was told that it was a nursing uniform, and the other was told that it was a cleaner’s uniform. The people who thought that they were wearing a nursing uniform showed more empathy and were more helpful toward a research confederate than those who thought they were wearing a cleaner’s uniform. In a second study, participants who thought they were wearing a nurse’s uniform volunteered more of their time to help a research confederate the following week than those who thought they were wearing a cleaner’s uniform.

In a 2019 study participants were recruited to play a shooter video game. Some were asked to play in their own clothes, and some were told that they would play the role of a police officer. They were given black tops and pants to wear, purchased from a company that provides clothing to law enforcement agencies, and a police badge to wear on their upper left chest pocket. Those who wore the police uniform showed a greater tendency to shoot unarmed civilian suspects, but only if they had indicated that they were supportive of police power. Participants who had reported concerns about the abuse of police power did not show the same dangerous tendency.

6. Superhero outfits can make you heroic

In 2012, a team of researchers recruited 180 4- to 6-year-olds to do a boring task on a laptop. The children were asked to work hard and be a “good helper” before being split into 3 groups. One group was told to ask themselves “Am I working hard?” as they worked, a second group was told to ask themselves “Is (their name) working hard?”, and the third group was given a cape told to ask themselves “Is Batman working hard?”. The children in the third group persisted for longer than the children in the first 2 groups.

Professor Karen Pine, a psychologist at the University of Hertfordshire, has found that a superhero outfit works with big boys, too. In her book “ Mind What You Wear: The Psychology of Fashion ”, Professor Pine describes an experiment in which she asked several students to put on a Superman T-shirt and then asked them how it made them feel. Pretty super, in fact. Not only did they rate themselves as being more likable and superior to the other students, they also felt physically stronger. This sense of superiority was born out in a series of mental ability tests; students wearing the Superman T-shirts outperformed students wearing plain shirts.

7. Black clothing can make you more aggressive

The color black has a bad image, symbolizing things like impurity and dastardliness. Darth Vader wore black, Dracula wore black, all of the classic Hollywood villain wore black. So it’s not too surprising to find out that people who wear black are more likely to judge themselves less moral than people wearing white . Or that people tend to judge those who wear black clothes more harshly.

Perhaps they’re right to. In the most well-known study of its kind, Cornell researchers Mark Frank and Thomas Gilovich investigated the effect of wearing a black uniform in professional sport. Going through statistics for US professional football and ice hockey teams, they found that the teams that wore black were more aggressive than those who wore other colors. Wanting to rule out the possibility that aggressive people were simply attracted to play for teams that wore black, they then conducted an experiment in which they told volunteers that they would be participating in a competition and asked them to select 5 games from a list of 12 including things like “chicken fights”, “dart gun duel”, “block stacking”, and “putting contest”. Using a cover story, they got the participants to choose twice; once while wearing their own clothes, and later as part of a team wearing either white or black jerseys. When the participants were dressed in black, they chose more aggressive games.

So, the next time you choose an outfit, remember : you are what you wear.