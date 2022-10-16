Ossining, NY

Breathtaking Fall Hikes You Can't Miss in Hudson Valley, New York

George J. Ziogas

Autumn in New York is a sight that must be seen

Max / Adobe Stock

The Hudson Valley is a stunning place to be in the fall, with the leaves changing color and the air getting cooler. There’s something for everyone in this beautiful part of New York, with plenty of breathtaking hiking trails to explore.

A fall getaway is a great opportunity to escape the hustle and bustle of the big city and recharge before the holiday season. With its stunning mountain views and lush forests, fall in the Hudson Valley shouldn’t be missed.

After a day of exploring, head to Westchester Castle for a truly indulgent experience. This luxury resort villa is less than 15 miles from these spectacular trails. This villa offers all of the amenities of a home away from home. With long-term stays and high-speed internet, this is an excellent spot if you’re telecommuting for a more extended getaway.

Check out these incredible trails to visit in the Hudson Valley area.

Kitchawan Preserve

Kitchawan Preserve is a beautiful park in the Lower Hudson Valley of New York. The park has many different trails, so there’s something for anyone. You can find a trail that’s perfect for you, whether you’re looking for a short stroll or an all-day hike. And if you get tired of hiking, there are plenty of other activities to enjoy in the park, like bird watching and picnicking.

Kitchawan Preserve offers miles of hiking trails through beautiful forests, streams, and reservoirs. Keep your eyes peeled for local wildlife, including deer, turtles, and birds of prey.

Motts Hill Trails

Motts Hill Trails is a great hiking spot for those who love nature and want to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The trail winds through the woods and offers a beautiful view of the surrounding area. It’s definitely worth checking out.

This trail is rated easy and features a 3-mile loop. It’s dog-friendly and perfect for walking and snowshoeing in the winter. It’s also one of the quieter trails in the area, so if uninterrupted time in nature is what you’re looking for, this one’s a winner.

Vernay and Shadow Lakes via Orange Trail

If you’re looking for a challenging hike near Ossining, New York, this one is worth a try. It’s just a bit more than 3 miles and is an out-and-back trail. The trail is rated for moderate difficulty and should take an hour to complete.

The hiking trail takes you along a path that passes by two picturesque lakes, offering stunning views. It’s open year-round and is beautiful to visit anytime. Dogs are welcome on this trail but must be on a leash.

This preserve is popular for its many hiking, educational, ecological, and wildlife activities for people of all ages. It’s located in the Teatown Lake Reservation and features a nature center and preserve. It’s an active and well-cared-for nature site.

Sunny Ridge Preserve Motts Hill Loop

This 2-mile trail is a great place for hiking and running. The trail is considered an easy route and takes an average of 38 minutes to complete. The trail is beautiful to visit anytime, and dogs are welcome on the trail (although they may be off-leash in some areas). The hiking area is open year-round and features short hiking alternatives and pathways.

During your hike, you’ll get to take a look at wetlands, hardwood forests, stunning views, ponds, and ample wildlife.

Parking is available at the trailhead, and trail maps are available for download. It’s a good idea to download the map before you head out since not all the trails are well-marked.

Sunny Ridge Preserve Pond Loop

The hike is roughly 1.5 miles, which is an easy hike and perfect for beginners. It takes about 33 minutes to complete. This is an excellent trail for fishing and hiking, and you’ll likely be alone while exploring, which makes it a great option for those who want some peace and quiet. The trail will take you around picture-perfect ponds, forested areas, and wildlife.

The trail is open all year round and beautiful to visit at any time. Dogs are welcome on this trail but must be leashed in some areas.

Visiting the Hudson Valley

Autumn is a perfect time to explore the beauty of the Hudson Valley in New York. With cooler temperatures and autumn foliage in full swing, there’s no better time to lace up your hiking boots and hit the trails.

Our guide will take you to some of the best hikes in the area, with something for everyone. So grab your coat and get ready to explore!

