Plan Your Trip to New York's One World Trade Center Freedom Tower Observatory

No day shall erase you from the memory of time

New York’s One World Trade Center is the iconic high-rise built at the site of the World Trade Center. Also known as Freedom Tower, it’s now the tallest building in the United States. No trip to New York is complete without a visit to the One World Observatory, located on the 100th floor. Following the steps and tips below will reduce wait time, save money, and increase your enjoyment of the One World Observatory experience.

Ticket Options and Current Prices

Tickets can be purchased on site at the Freedom Tower the day of your visit, or they can be purchased in advance at the One World Observatory website. Standard tickets cost $43.00 and are the most affordable way to visit the observatory. Standard ticket holders join a longer queue, which can add between 5 and 25 minutes of wait time.

Visitors can upgrade to the Combined Experience for $55.00 per ticket. These tickets grant access to a priority line, a more secure entry and exit, and rental of the One World Explorer digital skyline guide (a $15.00 value). The digital guide is a handheld tablet that tracks the skyline, providing detailed information and history on the buildings across New York City. Standard ticket holders who wish to use a digital skyline guide must rent them at the observation deck for an additional fee. Users who don’t intend to purchase food, drinks, or souvenirs on the observation deck but still want to reduce their wait time should consider the Combined Experience.

Visitors who also intend to make a purchase on the observation deck should consider the All-Inclusive tickets, priced at $55.00 each. These tickets include all the features of the Combined Experience — including the expedited priority lane, access to the observation deck, and the digital skyline guide — in addition to flexible arrival times, plus $15.00 to spend on food, drinks, and souvenirs.

How Do You Get There, and When Should You Arrive?

Freedom Tower is located at 285 Fulton St., New York, NY 10007 on the south-east end of Manhattan. Taxi and ride-share transportation is available, but visitors seeking an authentic New York experience should consider riding the subway. Trains run regularly during daytime hours. The cost of a ride-share from W 75th Street to Freedom Tower can run as high as $50.00, while a round-trip subway ticket costs only $6 per person.

Maps of the subway system are available online, and there are a variety of easy-to-use apps for both Android and iOS users. The official app is called the New York Subway MTA Map, which allows users to plan their trip. It features best travel times and comprehensive departure locations.

Once at Freedom Tower, the ticket office is located on the west side of the building. The north entrance is reserved for employees who work in the building. However, art lovers may wish to visit the employee lobby to view some of the original paintings on display.

Mid-morning and mid-week times tend to have shorter lines than early mornings and weekends. The One World Observatory is open most days from 8:00 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. For holiday hours, visit the One World Observatory website or call 212–602–4000.

What Will You Experience?

Visitors to Freedom Tower can access the escalators to the observation queue by way of the west lobby, adjacent to the ticket office. Those coming from the 9/11 Memorial, the Oculus, or the Fulton Street Subway Station (including lines A/C, 4/5, J/Z, 2/3, and W/R) can enter the observation queue through the below-ground walkway. However, the escalators tend to be quicker, as long lines often form at the revolving doors.

While waiting, expect to interact with an international community. Just beyond the security checkpoint, an enormous interactive map shows which states and countries current visitors are from and how many visitors the observatory has had in total.

On the elevators, guests are presented a visual projection of the history of Manhattan from the year 1500 to the current day. The landscape moves forward in time as the elevator rises. Three of the elevator walls are video screens, rendering the transformation of the landscape from the days of swampland and early settlements, to the now iconic skyline. Those standing at the front, facing back into the elevator, will have the greatest appreciation of the 270-degree video.

At the next stage, guests congregate in a long narrow hallway. Projected video and still images capture the diversity of life in current-day New York City. These are rendered on a three-dimensional wall. Taller guests do best to stand in the back while shorter guests can see more at either end of the front row. In the powerful finale, the front wall physically rises in segments to reveal the skyline of New York City beyond. This is particularly striking if you visit during a sunny day.

The Observatory Deck

Because the One World Observatory deck encompasses the entire 100th floor, visitors can view 360 degrees of New York City’s five boroughs and beyond. There are two corner windows on the north side of the observatory where viewers can photograph the majority of Manhattan. Crowds tend to form as people wait to take pictures. Visitors may want to go to these points immediately after arriving on the observation deck.

A small bistro offers coffee, soda, tea, and pastries. A segment of tempered-glass flooring projects images from the street below, giving viewers the impression they are standing over open space. Children especially enjoy playing in this area of the observation deck. The gift shop sells a variety of memorabilia specific to the One World Observatory and to New York generally. Visitors can purchase water bottles, coffee cups, view-books and bookmarks, pens and pencils, a variety of clothing items, and other memorabilia. Prices tend to be higher than one would pay at other retail establishments.

Visitors should consider allowing two or three hours for a casual, unhurried visit to One World Trade Center and observation deck. Additional time should be set aside for a visit to the Oculus and the 9/11 Memorial.

After Your Visit to the Observatory

Visitors desiring to shop or eat in the Oculus or visit the 9/11 Memorial are encouraged to exit through the revolving doors. Restaurants and shops line the walkway toward the Oculus.

Currently these include Wasabi Sushi, Joe’s Coffee Shop and Pret — an eatery specializing in sandwiches, salads, fresh fruit, and soups. The Oculus itself has over 110 food and retail stores. A full list can be found at the Westfield World Trade Center website.

Whatever your plans, visitors who follow these specific steps are sure to have a more robust and entertaining experience visiting the One World Trade Center Observatory.

“The World Trade Center is a living symbol of man’s dedication to world peace… a representation of man’s belief in humanity, his need for individual dignity, his beliefs in the cooperation of men, and, through cooperation, his ability to find greatness.” — Minoru Yamasaki