Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River , the small waterfront town of Beacon is the perfect place to relax and enjoy some of the best views that New York has to offer. Despite its small size, Beacon is home to a variety of shops, restaurants, and galleries, giving it a distinctly modern charm. Whether you’re looking to spend a day exploring the town’s sights or simply enjoying the views from the river’s edge, Beacon is sure to provide a delightful and memorable experience.

Many small towns in America are considered the “coolest.” But, according to some popular travel websites and award-winning blogs, the coolest small town in America just so happens to be in New York. Beacon, New York, is a delight to visit and has something for everyone.

Beacon, situated in the Hudson River Valley, is about 60 miles north of New York City. The town is home to about 14,000 people and is known for its arts scene, outdoor activities, and culinary offerings. Beacon has become a popular destination for tourists in recent years, thanks to its quaint charm and proximity to New York City.

One of the main reasons Beacon is so popular is its art scene . The town boasts several art galleries and the Dia Beacon museum, which houses one of the world’s largest collections of contemporary art. The town also hosts several festivals and events throughout the year, including the Beacon Film Festival and the Beacon Music Factory music festival.

For those looking to tap into their inner artist, a visit to Hudson Beach Glass is a must. Located on Main Street in an old restored firehouse, the studio offers “ Blow Your Own Ornaments ” workshops. Led by experienced glassblowers, participants will have the opportunity to create their own unique glass ornament. No prior experience is necessary, and all materials will be provided. The session begins with a brief explanation of the glassblowing process, after which participants can try their hand at creating their own ornament. The workshop lasts approximately two hours, and at the end, participants will have a beautiful glass ornament to take home with them. This is a great activity for visitors of all ages and makes for a truly memorable experience.

Outdoor enthusiasts also will find plenty to do in Beacon. The town is located in close proximity to several state parks, including Harriman State Park and Bear Mountain State Park . There are also numerous hiking trails in the area, making it easy to explore the Hudson Valley’s natural beauty.

For a truly breathtaking view of the Hudson Highlands , there’s no better place to head than Mount Beacon . This towering peak is the highest point in the area, and it’s easy to see why once you reach the top. On a clear day, you can see for miles in every direction. Plus, you’ll find the ruins of an old fire tower at the summit, providing a fascinating glimpse into the past. Even if you’re not an experienced hiker, don’t let that stop you from enjoying this hike. It offers multiple trails of varying difficulty levels, so you can choose the one that best suits your abilities.

Regardless of which trail you take, you’re sure to be rewarded with stunning views of the Hudson Highlands. Make sure you add Mount Beacon to your list of must-see places in town.

Culinary lovers will appreciate Beacon’s many restaurants, cafes, and food trucks. The town is home to several Michelin-starred restaurants , as well as several casual eateries . Beacon is also home to several breweries and wineries, making it the perfect place to sample local products.

The Bespoke Beacon Home is the perfect place to stay if you’re looking for an amazing view and proximity to everything that Beacon has to offer. Beacon is a small town that’s renowned for its boutiques, restaurants, wine bars, art galleries, and the Dia Art Center. The Bespoke Beacon Home is located just one block away from Main Street, making it the ideal place to stay if you’re looking to explore everything that Beacon has to offer. In addition, the home offers a relaxed atmosphere with a fire pit and fresh air, making it a great place to relax and unwind after a long day of exploring.

