Only a Life Lived for Others Is a Life Worth Living

Karma yoga is the act of behaving selflessly. You learn to drop the ego and carry out actions mindfully. The notion may seem simple. But initially, practicing it may be more complicated than you imagine.

It’s difficult to detach from the ego as a beginner. So often, it impedes showing kindness to people and meeting your goals. Your ego guides negative self-talk that insists you impress people, save face, and keep up appearances.

Beneath your ego lives your original self, otherwise referred to as your higher self. People sometimes forget their egos and make kind, wise decisions that help others. The desire for personal gain doesn’t drive such behaviors, and those who perform them might enjoy a feel-good buzz from their altruism.

Most often, however, people rarely drop their egos on demand. The practice of karma yoga can change your mindset and make tapping into your higher, kinder self simple.

Mindfulness aids karma yoga

You focus on thoughts and actions when you’re mindful. Unwanted thought forms might arise, but you acknowledge and ignore them rather than dive into them and get involved.

When your ego pipes up, you disassociate from it, allowing it to exist without getting attached to its views. As a result, you’re better able to live in the moment and concentrate on your actions.

To increase mindfulness:

  • Be aware of your thinking process.
  • Concentrate on a topic, and if unrelated thoughts arise, practice leaving them alone.
  • Let them be there and return your focus to whatever you’re doing.

If it helps, imagine self-talk stems from a stranger rather than you. You often hear people talk in public places, but you don’t always tune into what they say. So you need not attend to self-talk either.

Your mental chatter will fade as you detach from those thoughts you don’t want to enlarge. Soon, you’ll observe them and not add to them with attention.

How to practice karma yoga

When you practice karma yoga, you intend to help other people or improve the environment. Therefore, you set aside your desires and freely carry out actions in a heartfelt way.

You stop thinking about the past or future and pay attention to your movements and how what you do will benefit people. You drop your attachment to the result of your behavior as you engage with tasks and enjoy the process involved.

Karma yoga can boost joy and help you feel like a contributing member of society. You can use it to help friends and family and the local or global community.

Your mindset will alter when you help people without wanting praise or money in return. You’ll likely meet a sense of well-being and openness because you’re free from your ego. The stress of striving to meet targets and impress others will fade.

Practicing karma yoga feels positive because there’s no pressure to change your essential nature as you carry out tasks. You don’t worry about people judging you or engage in self-criticism.

Performing tasks becomes your primary concern. As a result, you’re likely to experience compassion and a sense of liberation and purpose.

“An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind, but a life given for a life fallen makes the whole world alive.” — Abhijit Naskar

