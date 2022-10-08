What Is “How to Win Friends and Influence People,” and Why Do People Talk About It All the Time?

The book “ How to Win Friends and Influence People ,” by Dale Carnegie, is one of the most popular and influential business books of all time. Many people have read it and will expect you to know the basic ideas of the book.

The book is extremely easy to read because Carnegie was a phenomenal storyteller. His book’s lessons are delivered primarily through interesting and character-rich stories.

Who wrote the book?

Dale Carnegie first published “How to Win Friends and Influence People” in 1936. Carnegie didn’t come from a wealthy family but rather worked as a salesperson after graduating from high school. Although he tried to pursue a career as an actor, he eventually found success as an entertaining public speaker.

He developed his own lectures and courses to sell, mainly on the art of increasing one’s self-confidence. Although he’s best known for and made much of his money from this title, he was also the author of several other books, including “ How to Stop Worrying and Start Living ” (first published in 1948). Carnegie became hugely successful, and the Dale Carnegie Training company still offers a variety of workshops and courses taught worldwide, based on the ideas in his books and lectures.

What is the main idea of the book?

The book was first created based on Dale Carnegie’s in-person lectures on (primarily) human relations and public speaking. Some of Carnegie’s primary ideas are that people are emotional; you can become well-liked by helping other people talk about their goals and then showing them how to achieve them; and that your actions dictate your thoughts and can be used to foster happiness within yourself.

The book consists of four main sections: “Fundamental Techniques in Handling People,” “Six Ways To Make People Like You,” “How to Win People to Your Way of Thinking,” and “Be a Leader: How to Change People Without Giving Offense or Arousing Resentment.” Each section includes six to 12 short chapters explaining techniques for achieving the overall section goals.

Each chapter in the book is named after a short idea that Carnegie first presented and honed in his in-person workshops.

‘Fundamental Techniques in Handling People’

In the first section, Carnegie offers several suggestions for getting along with others to the best of your ability. He suggests such principles as “don’t criticize, condemn or complain,” “give honest and sincere appreciation,” and “arouse in the other person an eager want.”

The last principle is somewhat awkwardly worded, but with it, Carnegie suggests that his reader give people what they like and want to work with the opportunity to express themselves and take pride in their ideas and achievements. He uses examples to show how you can help encourage behaviors you want in people by helping them realize that engaging in those behaviors or wants might also benefit them.

‘Six Ways To Make People Like You’

In this second of four sections, Carnegie shares the secrets he’s learned about human relationships. He encourages his readers with such principles as “become genuinely interested in other people,” “smile,” “remember that a person’s name is to that person the sweetest and most important sound in any language,” “be a good listener,” “talk in terms of the other person’s interests,” and “make the other person feel important — and do it sincerely.”

‘How to Win People to Your Way of Thinking’

Carnegie’s book has long been viewed as a classic in the field of persuasion and negotiating tactics. This third section is one of the most important in the book. In it, the author suggests that getting what you want and need is possible by helping other people realize you share the same goals.

There are 12 principles in this chapter. They’re not all listed here, but some of the most important are to avoid pointless (and unwinnable) arguments; show respect for others’ opinions; admit when you’re wrong; find ways to help other people say “yes” to your requests or ideas; try to see things from others’ points of view; and dramatize your ideas. Using these techniques, Carnegie offers non-confrontational ways to persuade people to follow the courses of action you want them to.

‘Be a Leader: How to Change People Without Giving Offense or Arousing Resentment’

In the last section of his book, Carnegie offers several principles that will help readers develop their talents for leadership. These principles are similar to those already offered in the book, but several bear repeating: “Begin with praise and honest appreciation,” “call attention to people’s mistakes indirectly,” “ask questions instead of giving direct orders,” “use encouragement,” and “make the other person happy about doing the thing you suggest.”

How popular is the book?

“How to Win Friends and Influence People” has sold more than 30 million copies since it was first published in 1936, and is one of the best-selling books of all time. In 2011, it was named by Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential books ever written. It’s been translated into 36 languages and was revised and updated in 1981. The book is still one of those used in Dale Carnegie Training courses, which continue to be taught worldwide.

The book also became its own industry, spinning off other titles, including “How to Win Friends and Influence People: Updated for the Next Generation of Leaders” (2022), “How to Win Friends and Influence People in the Digital Age” (2011), and “How to Win Friends and Influence People for Teen Girls” (2005). Carnegie also published related books, including “How to Stop Worrying and Start Living,” “Public Speaking for Success,” “How to Enjoy Your Life and Your Job,” and “The Leader In You.”

“How to Win Friends and Influence People” continues to be a hugely popular book for those in the business and sales fields and many other professions. This summary will help you understand the lessons of the book that Carnegie wanted to share.