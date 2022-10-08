What Is “How to Win Friends and Influence People,” and Why Do People Talk About It All the Time?

George J. Ziogas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JH47Y_0iR4QZaK00
Flickr

The book “How to Win Friends and Influence People,” by Dale Carnegie, is one of the most popular and influential business books of all time. Many people have read it and will expect you to know the basic ideas of the book.

The book is extremely easy to read because Carnegie was a phenomenal storyteller. His book’s lessons are delivered primarily through interesting and character-rich stories.

Who wrote the book?

Dale Carnegie first published “How to Win Friends and Influence People” in 1936. Carnegie didn’t come from a wealthy family but rather worked as a salesperson after graduating from high school. Although he tried to pursue a career as an actor, he eventually found success as an entertaining public speaker.

He developed his own lectures and courses to sell, mainly on the art of increasing one’s self-confidence. Although he’s best known for and made much of his money from this title, he was also the author of several other books, including “How to Stop Worrying and Start Living” (first published in 1948). Carnegie became hugely successful, and the Dale Carnegie Training company still offers a variety of workshops and courses taught worldwide, based on the ideas in his books and lectures.

What is the main idea of the book?

The book was first created based on Dale Carnegie’s in-person lectures on (primarily) human relations and public speaking. Some of Carnegie’s primary ideas are that people are emotional; you can become well-liked by helping other people talk about their goals and then showing them how to achieve them; and that your actions dictate your thoughts and can be used to foster happiness within yourself.

The book consists of four main sections: “Fundamental Techniques in Handling People,” “Six Ways To Make People Like You,” “How to Win People to Your Way of Thinking,” and “Be a Leader: How to Change People Without Giving Offense or Arousing Resentment.” Each section includes six to 12 short chapters explaining techniques for achieving the overall section goals.

<img alt="" style="width:100%" src="https://miro.medium.com/max/700/1*fwDccj42XiYx09K9sOJnQw.jpeg" data-credit="Flickr" data-externalurl="https://www.flickr.com/photos/toddle_email_newsletters/30268518572"/>
Flickr

Each chapter in the book is named after a short idea that Carnegie first presented and honed in his in-person workshops.

‘Fundamental Techniques in Handling People’

In the first section, Carnegie offers several suggestions for getting along with others to the best of your ability. He suggests such principles as “don’t criticize, condemn or complain,” “give honest and sincere appreciation,” and “arouse in the other person an eager want.”

The last principle is somewhat awkwardly worded, but with it, Carnegie suggests that his reader give people what they like and want to work with the opportunity to express themselves and take pride in their ideas and achievements. He uses examples to show how you can help encourage behaviors you want in people by helping them realize that engaging in those behaviors or wants might also benefit them.

‘Six Ways To Make People Like You’

In this second of four sections, Carnegie shares the secrets he’s learned about human relationships. He encourages his readers with such principles as “become genuinely interested in other people,” “smile,” “remember that a person’s name is to that person the sweetest and most important sound in any language,” “be a good listener,” “talk in terms of the other person’s interests,” and “make the other person feel important — and do it sincerely.”

‘How to Win People to Your Way of Thinking’

Carnegie’s book has long been viewed as a classic in the field of persuasion and negotiating tactics. This third section is one of the most important in the book. In it, the author suggests that getting what you want and need is possible by helping other people realize you share the same goals.

There are 12 principles in this chapter. They’re not all listed here, but some of the most important are to avoid pointless (and unwinnable) arguments; show respect for others’ opinions; admit when you’re wrong; find ways to help other people say “yes” to your requests or ideas; try to see things from others’ points of view; and dramatize your ideas. Using these techniques, Carnegie offers non-confrontational ways to persuade people to follow the courses of action you want them to.

‘Be a Leader: How to Change People Without Giving Offense or Arousing Resentment’

In the last section of his book, Carnegie offers several principles that will help readers develop their talents for leadership. These principles are similar to those already offered in the book, but several bear repeating: “Begin with praise and honest appreciation,” “call attention to people’s mistakes indirectly,” “ask questions instead of giving direct orders,” “use encouragement,” and “make the other person happy about doing the thing you suggest.”

How popular is the book?

How to Win Friends and Influence People” has sold more than 30 million copies since it was first published in 1936, and is one of the best-selling books of all time. In 2011, it was named by Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential books ever written. It’s been translated into 36 languages and was revised and updated in 1981. The book is still one of those used in Dale Carnegie Training courses, which continue to be taught worldwide.

The book also became its own industry, spinning off other titles, including “How to Win Friends and Influence People: Updated for the Next Generation of Leaders” (2022), “How to Win Friends and Influence People in the Digital Age” (2011), and “How to Win Friends and Influence People for Teen Girls” (2005). Carnegie also published related books, including “How to Stop Worrying and Start Living,” “Public Speaking for Success,” “How to Enjoy Your Life and Your Job,” and “The Leader In You.”

How to Win Friends and Influence People” continues to be a hugely popular book for those in the business and sales fields and many other professions. This summary will help you understand the lessons of the book that Carnegie wanted to share.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# books# reading# arts# self improvement# self help

Comments / 0

Published by

HR Consultant | Life Coach | Freelance Writer | Delivering content with the reader’s interests in mind.

New York, NY
1339 followers

More from George J. Ziogas

New York City, NY

Plan Your Trip to New York's One World Trade Center Freedom Tower Observatory

New York’s One World Trade Center is the iconic high-rise built at the site of the World Trade Center. Also known as Freedom Tower, it’s now the tallest building in the United States. No trip to New York is complete without a visit to the One World Observatory, located on the 100th floor. Following the steps and tips below will reduce wait time, save money, and increase your enjoyment of the One World Observatory experience.

Read full story
1 comments
Beacon, NY

The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New York

Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River. Oh, and that’s good enough for me” —John Mellencamp. Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River, the small waterfront town of Beacon is the perfect place to relax and enjoy some of the best views that New York has to offer. Despite its small size, Beacon is home to a variety of shops, restaurants, and galleries, giving it a distinctly modern charm. Whether you’re looking to spend a day exploring the town’s sights or simply enjoying the views from the river’s edge, Beacon is sure to provide a delightful and memorable experience.

Read full story
3 comments

Only a Life Lived for Others Is a Life Worth Living

Karma yoga is the act of behaving selflessly. You learn to drop the ego and carry out actions mindfully. The notion may seem simple. But initially, practicing it may be more complicated than you imagine.

Read full story

10 Reasons to Never Lose Hope

Sometimes, it can be easy to convince yourself that a situation is hopeless, especially when the odds seem to be against you and the rest of humanity. However, it’s wise to hold onto hope no matter how tough things may seem for you and the people around you. Here are 10 valid reasons to hold on to hope.

Read full story

It Might Sound Crazy, but It Works! Using the Five Love Languages in the Workplace

Have you ever heard of the five love languages? This concept, created by Gary Chapman, Ph.D., involves human relationships and how each person individually receives and gives love. Normally, the five love languages have to do with close, personal relationships, usually romantic ones. But it doesn’t have to be limited to just that. Work relationships are very important and can be managed and improved successfully using the five love languages. In fact, this can yield big results when it comes to moving up the ladder and increasing worker productivity.

Read full story

6 Strategies That Work When Dealing With an Incompetent Boss

San Francisco writer Tom McNichol referred to Steve Jobs in The Atlantic as “a world-class a**hole.”. “Walter Isaacson’s best-selling biography of Jobs offers a revealing look at what the author has called “good Steve” and “bad Steve…

Read full story

5 Powerful Benefits of Forest Bathing

If you’re concerned about your health give forest bathing a try. There are many ways to relieve stress, but you might not know about a practice called forest bathing, spending time in the woods. Forest bathing is a Japanese practice that can reduce stress and improve your overall health. It’s also known as shinrin-yoku, which means “forest bathing.”

Read full story

9 Scientifically Proven Benefits to Being Grateful

Gratitude is the proverbial gift that keeps on giving. Do you want more out of life? More happiness? Stronger relationships? Better health? Believe it or not, this could all be yours with a few minutes of effort each day and no money down. All you need to do is to learn how to count your blessings.

Read full story

You’ve Never Seen a Movie Quite Like “Parasite”

It’s relatively rare for a non-western film to win a top award at a prestigious western film festival. When it does happen, it means the laureate is something special. Directed by Bong Joon-ho, Parasite is indeed special on many counts. On one level, the film is a sad chronicle of poor people’s struggles; on another, it’s a crazy, often hilarious, but dangerous ride on a metaphorical rickety roller-coaster of lies and cover-ups.

Read full story

Why We Do Nothing When a Stranger Needs Our Help

In 1968, two psychologists investigating the average person’s reaction in an emergency carried out a couple of studies that were to become classics. The results of their research revealed the uncomfortable truth that most of us don’t behave like heroes when we think that other people will serve that role. Read on to find out more about what became known as “the bystander effect.”

Read full story

If Your Co-Workers Are ‘Quiet Quitting,’ Here’s What That Means

In 2021, employers around the country reported on The Great Resignation, an occurrence that saw about 4 million people quit their jobs each month because they felt they didn’t want to be in the rat race anymore. Past that point, however, people in the workforce began quitting in a different way: they began quiet quitting.

Read full story

Opinion Piece: Will We Ever See Another Steve Jobs?

Today, Apple ships hundreds of millions of products all over the world, from the iPhone to the MacBook and iPads, too. It’s an iconic brand, one that people go out of their way to purchase because they want to be seen with the product. Yet, just a few decades ago, Steve Jobs, the man who co-founded Apple, was still trying to convince people that computers could be useful to normal people.

Read full story

Opinion Piece: Why Alex Jones Needs To Be Cancelled

Alex Jones has been in the news quite a bit recently, to the point where people who were unaware of him before, may have a better sense of who he is. And who is he? A terrible person. Before I tell you why we should cancel him, I think it’s important to touch on the fact that rarely are people cancelled in the way the media that leans a certain direction would have you believe.

Read full story

Why Twitter Is Not for Me

If you spend any amount of time on Twitter, you’ll see a lot of people saying Twitter isn’t real life. And it’s an important reminder because the loudest voices make it seem like popular opinion is blowing one way when that isn’t really the case.

Read full story
1 comments

8 Things Never to Lose Sleep Over

At night, do you lie awake agonizing over issues you can’t change? For example, perhaps you worry whether something you said offended someone and they don’t like you now. Or maybe you stew about a painful event from years ago. Whatever keeps you wide awake when you’d rather be in the Land of Nod is probably not worth fretting over.

Read full story

The Father of Modern Medicine Left Us with a Doctor’s Prescription That Still Applies Today

Hippocratesof Cos (c. 460 — c. 375 BC) was a Greek physician of the Age of Pericles (Classical Greece) and is considered one of the most outstanding figures in medical history. He is referred to as the “Father of Medicine” or the “Father of Modern Medicine.” He’s also renowned for his quotes about health and other issues. In fact, his quotes are still famous today. Let’s look at the wisdom Hippocrates shared with the world and what you can learn from it.

Read full story
2 comments

Online Forms May Collect and Share Your Data Even if You Don’t Click Submit

You might expect that if you complete an online form on a website and click the submit button, the data you enter will be stored and probably shared out. What may surprise you is that many web forms save, use, and share the data you enter even if you change your mind and don’t submit them, perhaps because you’re having second thoughts about providing the requested data.

Read full story

Opinion: “Our Thoughts and Prayers Are with You” Means Nothing to Those Suffering in War-Torn Countries

We’ll hold you in our prayers. Sending all of my positive thoughts your way. We’re lifting you up in prayer. There’s nothing inherently wrong with thoughts and prayers, the problem is it’s an empty sentiment when it isn’t followed by action.

Read full story
2 comments

Why People Believe in Conspiracy Theories

Conspiracy theories are everywhere these days, from relatively benign notions like the unreality of the moon landing and the reality of extraterrestrials somewhere under Antarctica to more troubling beliefs about the secret rulers of the world and the dangers of high-powered and well-connected pedophile rings. One need look no further than the growth of the Q-Anon conspiracy theory for proof, but what is behind all this seeming lunacy?

Read full story
56 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy