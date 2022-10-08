10 Reasons to Never Lose Hope

George J. Ziogas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rAhqD_0iR3vRdC00
kieferpix / Adobe Stock

Sometimes, it can be easy to convince yourself that a situation is hopeless, especially when the odds seem to be against you and the rest of humanity. However, it’s wise to hold onto hope no matter how tough things may seem for you and the people around you. Here are 10 valid reasons to hold on to hope.

Nobody Knows What the Future Holds

The future may seem bleak to you at the moment because of your circumstances or due to political events. You can’t predict the future with any degree of certainty. Nor can anyone else. Often, things won’t turn out to be as awful as you think.

It’s always wise to have emergency supplies at home and appropriate policies to prepare for the unexpected. However, stressing over things that haven’t happened yet is futile, especially if you have zero control over them. Instead, aim to live in and enjoy each moment as it occurs.

Your Experiences Do Not Define You

Have you ever met someone who is content despite having very little and living in relative hardship? Such wise individuals understand that their experiences don’t define them. You can live through an unpleasant experience, observe how it makes you feel, then let it go. You need not absorb and become the experience. It doesn’t have to become a part of your identity. You can choose to keep smiling and striving no matter how hard things may seem. You can opt to count the blessings you have rather than focusing on what you haven’t got.

You Can Always Find Beauty

You will find ugliness in the world if you look for it. Yet the opposite is always true. If you look around, you’ll notice as much beauty as ugliness. There’s always love and beauty, even when the geopolitical climate is at its bleakest.

For instance, there’s beauty in the loving look a parent gives her child. You may also notice it when a single yellow flower pokes through a crack in a city-center sidewalk or when a devoted lover nurses their partner through sickness. Love and purity are everywhere and always will be provided you know how to look. As long as there’s beauty in the world, there’s hope. Try to focus on the positive, when possible, without denying the negative.

Humans Have Each Other

Have you ever felt completely alone? If so, you’ll be fully aware of how upsetting and disquieting that feeling is. In truth, though, nobody is ever completely alone. Many people have felt and will feel that biting loneliness at some point in life. Even at your lowest ebb, millions of other individuals will be as lonely as you are at that moment. Nobody is alone with their feelings, even when it feels that way. Someone somewhere feels the same way you do.

When you feel down, reach out to other people. There’s sure to be at least one family member, friend, or co-worker who would be willing to hear you out. Never be afraid to lean on other people a little bit. Most people would rather have you ask for their help than read about you doing something damaging to yourself and wish they could have done something to assist you.

Humans Are Fundamentally Good

When people disappoint or betray you, it’s easy to see the worst in humanity and harbor some misanthropic feelings. Nobody is perfect. Every individual has personality flaws and one or two toxic traits. However, only people with antisocial personality disorder are without conscience and incapable of feeling remorse. Most people feel bad when they hurt others and would rather be helpful than harmful.

Don’t judge humanity based on the negative experiences that you’ve had with a few bad apples. Avoid supposing that another person is entirely awful just because they’re not perfect. Instead of being angry at people for being imperfect and making errors, stop expecting others to be flawless.

Suffering Is a Brilliant Teacher

Suffering is a part of the human condition. Your attitude towards suffering defines you. You can either let the hardships you face make you bitter or allow them to give you strength. If you’re wise, you’ll learn what you can from suffering.

Remember that the things you’re going through now may provide you with the perspective required to help someone else who will suffer through the same thing at some stage in the future. For instance, suppose a young woman goes through her first heartbreak. Living through the experience may enable her to get her daughter through her first broken heart twenty or thirty years later.

You Are Still Here

You’ve survived up until this point in your life. The fact that you’re still here despite whatever suffering you may have endured means that things were never as bleak as you thought they might have been. Since you’ve already lived through unpleasant experiences and survived, why should this time be different? Have a little faith that things will work out for the best, even when the odds seem insurmountable.

Change Is Natural

If you resist change, you’ll suffer more than you should. The seasons and the aging process show humankind that change is a natural part of life. Change is unavoidable, so all humans must learn to accept it, as painful as it can sometimes be. It’s not easy, but you need to let go when necessary, and so does everyone else.

The beautiful thing about change is that what comes next isn’t always as unpleasant as you might anticipate. The leaves may fall from the trees in the fall, but new buds and blossoms form on the trees again every spring. When you let go of people and things, sometimes you make room for other individuals and experiences.

Your Existence Gives You Value

All living things are precious and beautiful, including you. You’re here, so you have value, and there’s hope. If you think about it, you’ve already won at life merely because you exist. Your existence means the sperm cell that helped to conceive you won a race against around one hundred million other sperm cells. You’re remarkably fortunate to be alive at all. This fact alone should motivate you to stay hopeful.

Misery Does Not Stop Life

Sometimes you’ll experience things that make you feel miserable. Sadness is a part of life. However, sadness isn’t a permanent thing, and neither is happiness. Both feelings are part of human existence. If you had no concept of sadness, you wouldn’t have enough appreciation for the times when you feel profound joy. While you’ll sometimes feel miserable, life will continue. Fun times will happen again. Therefore, there’s every reason to have hope and avoid falling into an abyss of despair.

Hold On

Hopefully, you now feel inspired to remain hopeful, even during the most challenging ordeals of your life. Please reread this article whenever you feel at your lowest, and let it remind you to hold on.

# life# life lessons# psychology# mental health# inspiration

Comments / 0

Published by

HR Consultant | Life Coach | Freelance Writer | Delivering content with the reader’s interests in mind.

New York, NY
1339 followers

