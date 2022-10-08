It Might Sound Crazy, but It Works! Using the Five Love Languages in the Workplace

Have you ever heard of the five love languages? This concept, created by Gary Chapman, Ph.D., involves human relationships and how each person individually receives and gives love. Normally, the five love languages have to do with close, personal relationships, usually romantic ones. But it doesn’t have to be limited to just that. Work relationships are very important and can be managed and improved successfully using the five love languages. In fact, this can yield big results when it comes to moving up the ladder and increasing worker productivity.

The five love languages consist of Words of Affirmation, Physical Touch, Quality Time, Gifts, and Acts of Service. Here’s a deeper look into them:

1. Words of Affirmation: This language centers on the need to receive appreciation in the form of words, making you feel affirmed, recognized, and cared for.

2. Physical Touch: This is feeling needed, wanted, loved, and appreciated through appropriate physical touching.

3. Quality Time: This is when someone gives you their undivided, positive attention to spend time together.

4. Gifts: For some people, receiving gifts makes them feel loved. They don’t have to be extravagant but can be almost any kind of gift.

5. Acts of Service: Actions speak louder than words for people who carry this love language. It involves performing service or favors for you without the expectation of getting something in return.

The next part is knowing what type of love language someone responds to. People typically have two main languages they need in a relationship, and often, theirs aren’t exactly the same as their partner’s (especially family or co-workers). So how do you know which love language to show at work? After all, it’s not like you can go around asking every single person to tell you — many don’t even know what theirs would be!

A good place to start is by taking a quiz yourself. This will help you learn what the love languages are about, especially the ones you gravitate to. Do a little research to explore detailed explanations of all five languages — when you’re well-versed in all of them, it’s much easier to pay attention to how those around you operate. If you watch long enough, you’ll start to see that coworkers and bosses respond to certain languages more than others. That will tell you their love languages, and you can focus on those. It does take some time, but it’s worth it!

<img alt="" style="width:100%" src="https://miro.medium.com/max/700/1*k_jxWUfMFRX-BrpjDAIDTg.jpeg" data-credit="StockPhotoPro / Adobe Stock" data-externalurl="https://stock.adobe.com/au/search/images?filters%5Bcontent_type%3Aphoto%5D=1&filters%5Bcontent_type%3Aillustration%5D=1&filters%5Bcontent_type%3Azip_vector%5D=1&filters%5Bcontent_type%3Aimage%5D=1&k=workplace+kindness&order=relevance&price%5B%24%5D=1&safe_search=1&search_page=1&search_type=usertyped&acp=&aco=workplace+kindness&get_facets=0&asset_id=331242868"/>
StockPhotoPro / Adobe Stock

Here’s a look at how you can use each love language while in the workplace:

1. Words of Affirmation: This usually has to do with positive reinforcement, compliments, and gratitude. With your boss, acknowledging when their feedback has helped you will make them feel valued and let them know you appreciate their leadership and skill. An example could be, “I was wondering if you could share some insight on this particular project I’m working on. I know you’re an expert, and your input would be really valuable.” With coworkers, saying thank you when they help you, giving them praise for a job well done, and complimenting them on anything from their personality to their outfit will go far for people who need this love language.

2. Physical Touch: This one can be tricky at work. It’s one thing to give a lot of touch in a romantic relationship, but it’s another to include touching in the workplace. But for people who need this language, even handshakes, high-fives, pats on the back, and a respectful touch on the arm can suffice.

3. Quality Time: For the workplace, one of the ways you can show the love language of quality time is by making sure to pause and talk to people. This will show that you’re stopping to devote even 15 seconds to focus on them and ask how they are, making them feel seen and cared for. Also, going to work parties, happy hours, and other get-togethers gives you a great opportunity to stop and focus on coworkers and bosses individually.

4. Gifts: This can be pretty easy. Even giving a coworker or boss a card on birthdays, Mother’s Day, and Father’s Day can be enough of a gift. If you want to amp it up, include a gift card to their favorite store or restaurant, or even a cup of Starbucks coffee. To them, these gestures scream, “I see you and value you enough that I went out of my way to get you something.”

5. Acts of Service: For those who need to receive this love language, people doing kind, helpful things for them can go very far. At work, offer to pick up a shift for a sick coworker, stay later than normal from time to time when your boss needs you, bring someone dinner after they’ve had a baby, or offer to help someone with a problem they have outside the office — these are just some examples of service. Remember not to expect anything in return for this, as it defeats the point of service and won’t reach the person as it would otherwise.

Remember to sprinkle these five love languages in different ways to different people you work with and watch how they respond. Do they respond with indifference when you bring them a gift card for their birthday? Do they light up when you compliment them?

Using these cues, you’ll be able to figure out what your boss and coworkers’ love languages are and use them accordingly. Not only will this make work a more pleasant place to be, but it can also help you get promotions and earn more trust and respect than you would otherwise.

And the best part? The five love languages will spill over into your personal life and help improve relationships outside of work as well.

