6 Strategies That Work When Dealing With an Incompetent Boss

George J. Ziogas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10CwZy_0iR3YS7U00
alfa27 / Adobe Stock

San Francisco writer Tom McNichol referred to Steve Jobs in The Atlantic as “a world-class a**hole.”

McNichol went on to write:

“Walter Isaacson’s best-selling biography of Jobs offers a revealing look at what the author has called “good Steve” and “bad Steve…
Bad Steve was petulant, rude, spiteful, and controlling, a man who thought nothing of publicly humiliating employees, hogging the credit for work he hadn’t done, throwing tantrums when he didn’t get his way…
“Jobs was not the world’s greatest manager,” Walter Isaacson said in an interview with 60 Minutes. “In fact, he could have been one of the world’s worst managers.”

What about Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg?

Harvard expert Bill George writes in CNBC Make It:

“Zuckerberg is a rationalizer, the type of boss who isn’t willing to acknowledge or learn from their mistakes. Instead, they rationalize missteps by placing that blame on others…
Zuckerberg has become a loner who avoids forming close relationships and pushes others away, George says. Those bosses often don’t accept help, advice or feedback, which makes them prone to mistakes.”

Have you ever dealt with an incompetent manager — or are you dealing with one right now? They say that good management can make the worst jobs tolerable, whereas bad management can make the best jobs a nightmare, and that’s certainly true when you have to deal with a boss that, frankly, has no idea what he or she is doing.

The question is, how can you cope with such a frustrating situation? Well, we’ll discuss six helpful strategies that will make your work life smoother and less stressful — and even help you develop some critical skills for the future! However, it’s important to first define what the term “incompetent boss” actually means.

What is an “Incompetent Boss?”

In the 1960’s, a Canadian sociologist formulated the “Peter Principle” from his observations of several corporate hierarchies. Basically, the Peter Principle states that every employee in an organization will eventually be promoted to a position in which he or she is incompetent. The idea is that competent employees are usually rewarded for their performance by a promotion. However, the recently promoted employee may not have the knowledge or skills needed to successfully handle the demands of his/her new role. Thus, the employee becomes an “incompetent boss” — in other words, a boss that doesn’t know what their job is, or doesn’t know how to do it properly.

Of course, most people are somewhat “incompetent” when they begin a new job. It takes time to grow into their new role. So if you do have an incompetent boss, then maybe it’s a temporary situation that will fade away with time.

On the other hand, if your boss has been incompetent for several years then the problem may not disappear anytime soon. In addition, an incompetent boss has a close relative that’s even worse: the “narcissistic boss.” This is a boss that’s so completely absorbed in their own self-image, they can’t listen to honest feedback, or give due credit to their team members for their contributions. An incompetent boss is bad; but a narcissistic boss can be intolerable.

What are the Signs of an Incompetent Boss?

How can you tell if your boss is incompetent? Here are a few warning signs to keep in mind:

  • Your boss is more concerned with minute details than the big picture.
  • Your boss is out of touch with the real challenges and opportunities that your team faces each day.
  • Your boss wants to change policies for the sake of change, rather than change them for concrete advantages.
  • Your boss tries to do your job as well as their own.
  • Your boss isn’t receptive to any new idea, criticism, or feedback of any kind.
  • Your boss doesn’t make any sense during team meetings.
  • Your boss gets angry or defensive when you point out a mistake they’ve made.

Of course, there are many more signs of incompetence to look for, but the points listed above are the most common indications that your boss is in way over his or her head.

6 Strategies to Help You Deal with an Incompetent Boss

Even though working under an incompetent manager has its challenges, the situation doesn’t have to be hopeless. Here are six suggestions to help you cope, and even grow during this stage of your career:

Fly under the radar

In some cases, the best way to cope with an incompetent boss is to avoid interacting with him/her to the extent possible. This is easier to do when you’re part of a large team, or you have a job that requires minimal supervision.

The reality is, the incompetence of many managers has a minimal effect on their employees’ day-to-day work (other than increased stress and annoyance). If that’s true in your case, then simply staying quiet and focusing on your job may be the best solution.

Minimize conflict

Many incompetent bosses create conflict wherever they go. This may be unintentional, or it may be a calculated way to assert their authority. In either case, if your boss is clearly not open to feedback, then don’t give any, if you can help it. That doesn’t mean you have to agree with your boss; but in many situations, you don’t have to verbally disagree either.

Frame criticism in a positive way

There are times when you may be forced to give feedback to your boss. Perhaps their decisions and input are directly affecting your work performance; or maybe you detect that they’re open to suggestions, if approached in the right way.

Whatever the case may be, make sure that you package any criticism you have to deliver in positive language. Sincerely commend and praise your boss wherever possible, and then carefully insert your feedback within that “commendation sandwich.” If your boss is the least bit receptive to constructive criticism, then this is the best way to give it.

Offer to take on certain tasks

Sometimes your boss is simply overwhelmed with the demands of their role, and doesn’t have the time or energy to think things through. If that’s the case, then you may be able to make everyone’s life a little bit easier by offering to take on one or two extra tasks on their behalf.

For example, you could offer to complete a report for your boss and hand it in by the deadline. If your boss says “no,” then you haven’t lost anything; and if they say “yes,” then your initiative may help them to refocus on the more important things (which will make everyone’s job easier).

Set boundaries

At times, you may need to tell your boss that you can’t or won’t do something they ask of you. It may be unsafe, or unethical; or you may simply be unqualified to handle the task. Whatever the case may be, be sure to document your boss’ request, and your reply. Clear and accurate documentation will protect you in the long run, especially if your boss seeks to retaliate against you for your non-compliance.

Focus on the development of your coping skills

In the worst-case scenario, you can still develop helpful coping skills when dealing with your incompetent boss. For instance, you’ll likely learn how to communicate hard-hitting feedback in the most tactful way possible; how to avoid or minimize conflict with an aggressive manager; and how to handle unjust treatment with dignity and patience. Even if you have to look for another job, all of these skills may prove invaluable in your next position.

Working under an incompetent boss can be extremely challenging. However, if you know what to do when your boss is incompetent, then you’ll come out of the situation a stronger, wiser, and better person — and you’ll be a more valuable worker for your next employer, too!

