Opinion: Is Joe Biden’s Mental Acuity a Cause for Concern?

George J. Ziogas

Is Joe Biden’s mental acuity a cause for concern?

That probably depends on your political ideology, if we’re being honest.

If you’re a progressive, then the answer is a big yes.

If you’re a Republican, then the answer is, again, a big yes.

If you’re a moderate, you may not be overly concerned because Joe Biden has a team of competent people around him keen to maintain the status quo.

But, according to a recent poll published in the New York Times, the majority of Democrats don’t want Joe Biden in 2024. In all honesty, the majority of Dems didn’t want Joe Biden in 2020. He took a few key early wins and the establishment tossed everyone aside to put all their might behind Biden. And it worked, but it didn’t work because voters wanted Biden specifically, it was a repudiation of the 45th President. Those same voters aren’t going to come out in their droves again to vote for a man who lacks mental sharpness.

But, does he? What has Joe Biden accomplished in his first term so far as 46th President of the United States? And do those wins show he’s sharper than people are giving him credit for?

Unemployment

After a catastrophic pandemic and workers realizing their worth as a result, the economy was in the pits. The current unemployment rate sits at 3.6%, but when Joe Biden took office, it was 6.3%. And despite inflation, disposable income increased by 3% and wages (from private businesses) rose by 2.4%.

Infrastructure

Perhaps the biggest victory to date (until pending legislation is confirmed), was the bipartisan infrastructure package that passed in November. Bill to address internet, bridges, roads, public transport, energy systems, waterways, airports, and inflation. The $1.2 trillion package was backed by 15 Nobel-winning economists.

Judgeships

So far, Joe Biden has appointed 74 federal judges, with a further 17 awaiting a Senate vote, and 12 waiting for a committee vote. Furthermore, there are 18 waiting for a committee hearing. He has appointed more than double the number of judges as the 45th President and the most in the first year since Reagan. Of those new judges, over 50% are people of color and around 80% are women. This is an important move and will shape the system for years to come.

Federal Executions

Whether you believe in the death penalty or not, you should view this as a win. Before Donald Trump took office, there had been a 17-year freeze on federal executions. Joe Biden put this freeze back in place. During Trump’s single term, there were thirteen federal executions. State executions continue, as many rush executions despite evidence of innocence. Blackstone’s ratio suggests it’s better for ten guilty people to go free than for one innocent person to suffer. And that’s a good argument to ditch the death penalty altogether.

More?

Mitch McConnell, meanwhile, refused to pass CHIPS unless the Democrats back off of their reconciliation bill. But, the Dems passed CHIPS, and hours later Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin announced they had agreed on a reconciliation bill that encompasses climate, tax, and energy provisions. It sees an investment of over $400 billion over the next decade, which will be funded by closing the tax loopholes exploited by both corporations and the richest Americans. It will also reduce the deficit by $3 billion. It will be the biggest win of his term thus far. It’s a big win, for the bill itself and for getting the better of McConnell, a man who has too much power for his minority role.

Democrats in the House also got 47 Republicans on board with codifying same-sex marriages. It may have been a surprise to some, but according to the most recent poll, 71% of Americans support same-sex marriage. It was just 27% in 1996. 61% of Americans believe abortion should be legal. 91% of pro-choice proponents believe birth control should be made widely available and free where abortion is outlawed and 61% of anti-abortion proponents agree. This highlights just how out of touch both Republican leaders and the Supreme Court is with the average American. We have come a long way, yet a fringe few have essentially overtaken an entire political party to push legislation that very few Americans support.

There’s also prescription drug legislation pending, with over 90% of Americans supportive of the government negotiating lower prices. And while gas prices are still uncomfortably high in many states, the prices are dropping.

An Age Problem

There’s a lot to be concerned about — America seems to be marching backward in a lot of ways. But the wins above show that there has been progress.

On the one hand, you can absolutely be concerned about a 79-year-old politician’s mental acuity. Especially since he has signaled he will run again in 2024 when he will be 81. Bearing in mind, the retirement age in the United States for someone born in 1942 is 65. The man could have been on the golf course for the last decade.

(It’s worth noting that the Senate’s average age is 64. Over half of Senators are over the age of 65. Chuck Grassley is 88 and he’s running for re-election, and if he wins it would have him in office until he is 94. Dianne Feinstein is also 88 and up for re-election in 2024, when she will be 91. Though she has filed the necessary paperwork to run again, the decision hasn’t been made. But, this is a problem throughout American politics. These are people who have enriched themselves through decades-long careers in politics and refuse to move aside for candidates who want to make progress.)

You have to be a minimum age to run for office — it shouldn’t be considered age discrimination to put an upper age limit on political offices with so much power.

Final Thoughts

So, is Joe Biden better than the alternative? Sure. But he wasn’t the best Americans had to choose from, and that’s the problem. The media and the establishment making big decisions and the public has to hold their nose to vote for a candidate who is fine.

On the other hand, you can recognize a competent team is steering the ship. Whether his acuity is up for debate or not, the team around him is hitting its stride and making progress.

More importantly, if you’re a Democrat, you should be loud about making sure there’s a new nominee in 2024. And you should be loud about ensuring you’re outvoting in every election, especially the small ones because those are the positions that shape your community and communities shape countries.

Meanwhile, Republicans exchanged fist-bumps after killing a bill to provide veterans with medical care for cancer… after voting for it in June. The likes of Ted Cruz claimed it’s because the Democrats changed it, but you can go read the bill yourself — it’s not long and you’ll see that not a single word was changed. It’s as it was when they said yes, and then they changed their minds and said no. Luckily, the PACT Act did pass, and big shocker, Ted Cruz caved to pressure and voted for it.

Politicians are playing a game, but this isn’t a game — this is people's lives, and people can’t trust the current crowd to improve it. Ultimately, people can’t trust politicians to make meaningful change because it doesn’t benefit them or their donors. If people want change, people have to pressure them to do it.

