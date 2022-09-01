Opinion: Jordan Peterson Is Not Coming To Save You

Some people will tell you he’s an intellectual giant but spend a couple of minutes watching him try to explain his issue with the climate change conversation and you quickly realize he’s not that bright. He shot to fame because he protested a bill that apparently would force public servants to face a fine or jail time if they didn’t use preferred pronouns.

And since then he’s grown into his role as a self-help guru for confused men the world over. If you want real-life advice, don’t look to his book 12 Rules for Life . He offers such wisdom as make your bed and stand up straight. I feel fairly confident you’d find better, wiser advice in Baz Luhrmann’s “ Everybody’s Free To Wear Sunscreen ”.

So, is he a bumbling moron? Is he a greedy hack? We can’t look inside of him to provide that answer, but we can look at his body of work to highlight his inability to save you. He’s a man who very many waffles what sounds like an intellectual conversation but is actually just twaddle.

Bill C-16

Let’s go back to the start — or at least the start of Peterson’s public-facing life. This bill was simply an addition to Canada’s current Human Rights Act . It was a bid to extend protections so, it would be illegal to deny a person a home, or job, or discriminate against them on the basis of the gender they identify with.

The Act already offers protections on the basis of sexual orientation, religion, and ethnicity. In addition, the Criminal Code was amended to reflect the change, but this wasn’t about fining or jailing people for misgendering others, it was to do with hate speech and hate crimes. Do you know how many Canadians have been jailed since the bill passed in 2017? Zero.

I know, you’re shocked, aren’t you? That just scrapes the surface of what he claimed about the bill, but it should be enough to dismiss him as a crank.

Marxism!

Peterson loves to talk about postmodern Neo-Marxism, but do you know what Peterson can’t do? Define what that means. Is it incompetence? Is it that he doesn’t care? For all he rants about postmodernism being evil, what he does best is constantly misrepresent it. In the same way, he misrepresents Marxist theory, probably because he hasn’t read any… a fact he freely admits. And when he had an opportunity to debate a Marxist philosopher, he prepared by reading the Communist Manifesto . heavy sigh

Maps of Meaning

It’s his Magnum Opus , but he uses a bunch of sources that contradict the points he’s trying to make. What a genius. He also enjoys ignoring the historical context in the examples he cites, whether intentional or not, which only serves to undercut his point.

Misogyny

In an interview with VICE , Peterson equated women wearing makeup in the workplace to a sexual display. The only reason a woman could possibly want to wear red lipstick is that women’s lips turn red when they’re aroused.

What a creepy little guy. There may be an anthropological explanation as to that being the cultural origin of painting one’s face, but it doesn’t fit the contemporary context where societal expectations demand women wear some amount of makeup. Not to mention the fact that some women enjoy wearing makeup, even in all-female spaces.

Of course, in that same interview, he shared that he doubted whether women and men can co-exist in a professional setting. As though they haven’t been doing so…

A Slippery Subject

If there’s one thing you can guarantee, it’s being unable to pin the man down on any subject. When British journalist Cathy Newman of Channel 4 News interviewed him in 2018, she took a lot of flack for misrepresenting his beliefs.

But ultimately, that interview is an excellent case study for exactly how Peterson, and people like him, operate. His intellectually dishonest style is to say something true and uncontroversial while also bringing in something controversial. That way, when someone seizes on that point he can do one of two things — he can retreat or he can go on the attack accusing you of misrepresenting his views.

For example, you could suggest my comment on views of women and men co-existing in the workplace is a misrepresentation because he didn’t explicitly state that. But it’s what he implied. He loves to imply terrible things and then run it back when he gets called on it. He loves to dog-whistle, but he hates when all the dogs rush to his yard.

Meat, Meat, Meat

I’m not even going to touch his all-meat diet because it’s too stupid to even talk about. Actually, you know what, I am going to talk about the all meat, only meat, meat at every meal diet. It might have been his daughter’s brainchild, but that didn’t stop him from going all in. The diet was purported to cure arthritis and depression. Well, I can’t wait to read the science to back that up holds earpiece wait, what… what’s that? Oh, there’s no research to back up their claim about an all-meat diet. But there is research to suggest an all-meat diet can result in vitamin deficiencies. But what’s a little scurvy between relatives?

Hey, don’t get me wrong, I love a protein-packed steak just as much as the next carnivore, but everyone knows the key to a healthy diet is balance. Anyone that tells you to cut out one or more food groups entirely isn’t looking out for your best interests.

Save Yourself

You may or may not be familiar with PragerU , it’s a far-right propaganda network parading as a University. And the videos on its YouTube channel frequently misrepresent or straight-up lie about anything and everything, from racial tensions and feminism to economics and LGBTQ+ people.

They’re happy to promote anti-LGBTQ+ views and white supremacy, so it’s a really great barometer for whether someone should or could be taken seriously. They’ve hosted the likes of Ben Shapiro , Charlie Kirk , and Steven Crowder . And, of course, Jordan Peterson. It’s a veritable who’s who of loud, confident, and wrong. That alone should be enough to tell you everything you need to know about him.

The point is that Jordan Peterson is not a serious person. Just like every other wealthy person on the planet, Jordan Peterson isn’t coming to save you. He isn’t interested in saving you, he’s interested in making as much money as he can.

That’s the grift — these are people who loudly proclaim what they think people want to hear and when they receive even the slightest bit of pushback, they cry victim and use it as a fundraising opportunity. If you have disposable income to throw in the trash or set on fire, then feel free to donate it as you wish. But I’d suggest there are far greater causes than people who are claiming victimization while holding a boot to their own skull.

And look, I’ve been particularly critical of Jordan Peterson (for good reason), but he’s not the only one I could take aim at. Ultimately, you are the only person who can save you. Don’t buy into a parasocial relationship with any public figure. Focus on being the best you possible and leave the nonsense to other people.