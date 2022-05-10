5 Ways To Go From a Scarcity to Abundance Mindset

George J. Ziogas

Make the shift to an abundance mindset

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04eeUv_0fYUaLhf00
David Bartus/Pexels

Stephen Covey first coined the terms abundance and scarcity mindsets in his book titled “The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People.” His book has changed the way that people look at success and his ideas are extremely thought-provoking in our own lives.

He describes the abundance mindset as a mindset that leads people to a fulfilled life. With an abundance mindset, you can see the bright side of the world and tend to feel more fulfilled with your accomplishments.

On the other hand, the scarcity mindset is akin to pessimism. Those who tend to view their life as scarcely fulfilling. They can’t appreciate the good things and tend to feel fairly negative. This can lead to a never-ending cycle of pain and despair if this mindset is never turned around.

Learning how to adopt the abundance mindset may not be simple, but it’s definitely doable. Read below to learn about the five most commonly recognized traits of the abundance mindset.

View Failure as an Opportunity

Life is going to send failure your way. This is inevitable. It’s unavoidable. However, your reaction to the failure is what will determine what road you end up going down. If you can learn to look at failure as an opportunity to develop resilience, then you can learn to turn something negative into something positive.

Are Proactive Instead of Reactive

In order to be proactive, you must develop the ability to avoid impulses and try to stay one step ahead of the game. Being proactive means taking positive steps to avoid stressful, harmful, or potentially negative situations.

On the other hand, being reactive, means reacting to negative, stressful, or harmful situations usually in an impulsive manner. People who are able to master proactivity tend to have less stressful situations in their lives. Learning to be proactive can create a healthy goal of avoiding negative situations.

Are Optimistic

This is a difficult step to master. However, being optimistic is a huge goal in adopting the abundance mindset. Remaining optimistic helps you to be grateful for what you do have rather than focusing on what you don’t have. Optimism is a proven technique for reducing stress and tension in your life.

Keep Good Company

This seems fairly obvious, but the friends and family who surround us each and every day have a huge impact on our mindset. Negative friends and family members can be harmful to our mindset and can add unnecessary stress to our days. You may have to give yourself permission to put some distance between you and those who cause you unnecessary stress.

Instead, surround yourself with friends and family who bring optimism to your lives. Some people have a natural knack for positivity. Those are the friends who will help you learn to adopt the abundance mindset.

Do Not View Life as a Competition

Life isn’t a competition. Only once we learn that we don’t have to constantly compare ourselves to others can we truly realize how wonderful we really are. Your life is only yours and no one else can ever live up to your standard. The same is true for other people, you’ll never achieve the exact same things that they’re able to achieve.

This is an even bigger problem in the age of social media. Remember, though, that most of what you see on social media is a far stretch from the truth. You don’t need an Instagram worthy life to be happy. Adopt the abundance lifestyle and recognize that you already have everything you need to live a fulfilling lifestyle.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# psychology# self# self improvement# wealth# inspiration

Comments / 0

Published by

HR Consultant | Life Coach | Freelance Writer | Delivering content with the reader’s interests in mind.

New York, NY
1222 followers

More from George J. Ziogas

Doomscrolling: The Modern Mental Health Hazard

Doomscrolling, a new health hazard, involves constant engagement with negative news. It bears the hallmarks of addiction and is tough to quit. It’s hard to avoid dismal broadcasts because the media focuses on harrowing events, offering frequent bleak speculations.

Read full story

Opinion Piece: Stop Feeling Like You’re Not Good Enough

The inner mantra of “I’m not good enough” is a struggle that many of us face. This problem isn’t widely discussed, but if this is one of your struggles then you should know that you’re not alone.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion Piece: 5 Signs You’re a Truly Genuine Person

The hallmarks of genuine people and how you stack up. There’s a Native American saying that no one is nobody, everyone should be somebody, but some people are anybody. You probably know some “anybodies.” You know the type, they change the way that they walk, talk, dress, and maybe even think, based on who’s around.

Read full story
5 comments

Distinguishing Fact from Fiction in the Age of Fake News

“Fake news” has become a catch-cry of the 21st century. Are dozens of senior political figures, Hollywood A-listers, and media personalities involved in a satanic organization that kidnaps and sells children into sexual slavery or murders them and harvests their blood to produce an elixir of life?

Read full story
1 comments

5 Reasons People Don’t Read or Engage With Your Content

Content marketing is one of the best ways to build an audience, but there’s nothing more frustrating than spending hours writing a piece of content, only to find that no one reads it.

Read full story

Are You Able to Forgive and Forget?

Forgive and forget. We’ve all heard it before, but what does it really mean?. Is there a difference between forgiving someone and forgetting what they did? Or are they one and the same?

Read full story
10 comments

5 Key Things Positive People Do Differently

There’s mounting evidencedemonstrating that positive people live longer and better than their negative counterparts. Not only do these cheerful types enjoy less stress, anxiety, and depression, but they also live longer with fewer diseases.

Read full story

The Silver Lining: Do You See It? And Why You Should

We’ve all had our share of bad days and difficult situations. Yet when we’re in the eye of the storm, it can be challenging to believe that good times are just around the corner.

Read full story

10 Steps to Becoming a Better You

Do you ever want to be a better version of yourself? Maybe it feels like it’s time to grow up a little bit or move on from a certain phase in your life. Maybe you’re just bored and ready for a new challenge. Whatever your circumstances, the following ten tips will help you level-up in any area of your life that you focus on.

Read full story

9 Positive Phrases Everyone Should Add to Their Vocabulary

It should go without saying that positivity lies at the heart of positive psychology. On the other hand, positivity isn’t only about smiling and being upbeat. It’s about one’s entire outlook on life and their propensity to focus on the positive aspects of life.

Read full story

5 Reasons Why It’s Hard To Forgive

Anything that betrays your trust and love in a person is hard to get over. More so, because the person who probably did that to you was someone close to you. You allowed them to come close and they caught you off guard.

Read full story

5 Signs You’re in an Emotionally Abusive Relationship

For a long time now I’ve looked at my best friend’s long-standing de facto relationship and have noted the following: controlling and possessive behavior; unreasonable jealousy; put-downs; threats; manipulative actions.

Read full story
3 comments

The Bottom Dollar Effect: Why the Latte You Bought with Your Last Five Bucks Tastes Less Sweet

The bottom dollar effect describes our tendency to feel more pain when we spend the last of our money and to derive less pleasure from what we’ve bought. The bottom dollar effect was discovered by Robin Soster, Andrew Gershoff, and William Bearden in 2014. In their first experiment, participants were asked to imagine that they had bought credits to spend on three 2-minute movies that cost 10 credits each. One (control) group was given 50 credits, meaning that the three movies did not deplete their resources, and one (experimental) group was given 30 credits, meaning that their last purchase would signal the end of their credits.

Read full story

The IKEA Effect: Why Your Billy Bookcase Is More Valuable Than Someone Else’s

The IKEA effect describes our tendency to place excessively high value on the things that we (help to) create. This effect comes with its own apocryphal story. As the legend goes, at some point in the 1950s, US food company General Mills decided that it wanted to sell more of its Betty Crocker brand of instant cake mixes and approached Ernest Dichter — the “father of motivational research” — for help. Dichter advised the company to replace the powdered eggs in the cake mix recipe with a requirement for fresh eggs in order to give the baker more ownership of the final result. The rest is, as they say, history. (Although, in this case, it probably isn’t.)

Read full story
1 comments

5 Reasons To Forgive Someone Who Has Wronged You

When you forgive others it becomes easier to forgive yourself. At some point in time, someone will wrong you. It might be big or it might be small. Whenever it happens, and I can almost guarantee that it will, you’ll have a choice to make. Will you choose to forgive them and move on with your life or will you hold that grudge and those ugly emotions?

Read full story
3 comments

Moving Your Audience With Words

Individuals in the United States recently celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ringing from the radio stations and television programs was his riveting “I Have a Dream Speech;” arguably one of the most quoted and moving deliveries of all time.

Read full story

The Less-Is-Better Effect: Why We Sometimes Prefer the Smaller Ice-Cream

The less-is-better effect describes our tendency to prefer the lesser or smaller of two options, but only when those options are presented separately. When we consider both options together, our preferences reverse and the less-is-better effect disappears.

Read full story

5 Classic Books That Never Get Old

An homage to classic literature that can stand the test of time. Book genres can be pretty subjective. To some, American Psycho is an unadulterated horror; to others, it’s a simple dark comedy. Cloud Atlas encompasses about 10 different genres, from spy thriller to historical naval tale to terrifying dystopian fiction.

Read full story

How Owning Your Mistakes Improves Your Relationships

“You have to own your mistakes otherwise your mistakes own you.” — Paulo Coelho. We’re human and we make mistakes. That’s a huge part of life that will never change. No one is ever going to be right all the time. There are some of us who are right most of the time. And others who are wrong a lot. But ultimately, everyone is going to make a mistake at some point and they probably already have made a lot throughout the years of their life.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy