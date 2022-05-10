Distinguishing Fact from Fiction in the Age of Fake News

“Fake news” has become a catch-cry of the 21st century

Are dozens of senior political figures, Hollywood A-listers, and media personalities involved in a satanic organization that kidnaps and sells children into sexual slavery or murders them and harvests their blood to produce an elixir of life?

Is there a collaboration by hundreds of governments worldwide to exercise mind control over their citizens by injecting them with nanobots under the guise of combating an invented disease?

Millions of people believe these things to be true. Theories once treated as jokes, such as the “ faked ” moon landings and the idea that the Earth is flat, are gaining popularity.

In a time when anyone with enough money to purchase a website and a microphone can become a news organization, many of us are finding it increasingly difficult to know what we can reasonably believe. A simple five-step test may help decide what confidence level we should assign to any new claim brought to our attention.

1. Where does the claim come from?

Did a good friend tell us that someone we know had this experience? Anecdotal and second-hand evidence like this isn’t very conclusive. Did we read it in a newspaper or see it on TV? Where did the media organization get its story? Was it from a political party? An activist group? Some organization with a financial interest? Such sources tend to bring their own bias and are sometimes not beyond inventing stories.

2. How likely is it to be true?

If any of the above-mentioned sources are involved, the claim might still be accurate; but it pays to examine things further. If the claim is related to politics, it might be more likely to be correct if there were multiple sources with varied interests and from across the political spectrum, all attesting to the validity of the claim. Does it fit the evidence? For example, no matter how strong binoculars we use, a ship sailing away from us will eventually vanish out of sight below the horizon. How can this be explained if the Earth is flat?

3. Why am I inclined to believe or disbelieve it?

There’s a phenomenon to which every one of us is susceptible, which tends to cloud our judgment concerning what’s true or not. It’s known as confirmation bias , which means we’re inclined to accept evidence supporting what we’ve already decided to be true. We cherry-pick the arguments we hear for and against a claim, tossing out those that don’t fit our preconceived notions. Often this takes the form of only listening to one particular news channel or only reading internet articles from selected media platforms because we know other sources won’t tell us what we want to hear.

4. How could I test the claim?

When considering if something might be true, it helps to ask ourselves how we might decide it’s not true. For example, if someone suggests unicorns don’t exist, finding one would be a suitable test. The moment anyone discovers a unicorn, the theory crumbles. We need to apply such tests carefully, though. No one has ever seen a unicorn, but that doesn’t prove no such thing exists. At most, it might lead us to believe that the existence of such a thing is improbable.

5. What could convince me the claim isn’t valid?

Karl Popper suggested we can’t consider something true unless there’s a way to show how it could be false. If we can’t think of any evidence that, if produced, would prove the claim to be wrong, we’ve no sound reason to believe it to be true.

By applying the simple steps above, we can increase our confidence we aren’t deluding ourselves or placing ourselves in danger. We’re less likely, for example, to inject our veins with bleach because someone we admire has told us it’s a good idea.

It’s helpful to remember the truth or otherwise of any given thing may not be a binary decision on our part. We may not have enough evidence to decide whether something is true or false. But using a simple series of questions such as the above, we can determine our confidence level. We might decide that something is definitely true or undoubtedly false, or maybe we’re 75% sure we should believe it, but we wouldn’t be astounded if it turns out to be incorrect.