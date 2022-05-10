5 Reasons People Don’t Read or Engage With Your Content

How to capture the attention of your audience

Content marketing is one of the best ways to build an audience, but there’s nothing more frustrating than spending hours writing a piece of content, only to find that no one reads it.

It’s hard to stand out in a sea of content, and it’ll only become harder over time, as attention spans shorten.

Let’s look at some common mistakes you’re making that reduce the likelihood of people reading your content.

The Title Doesn’t Grab Them

You can craft the most compelling content, but without an enticing title, your readers may never get that far.

A great headline is like a first impression — and you only get one shot.

To simplify things:

If the title doesn’t grab them, they won’t click.

If they don’t click, they won’t read your content.

It’s that simple.

So, you need to make sure you’re crafting headlines that attract readers and get them to click through to your site or blog post.

Here are some ways to craft a stronger title:

Use numbers in your headlines. Including a number in your headline makes it easier to parse, which means it’ll likely be more readable than the average headline.

in your headlines. Including a number in your headline makes it easier to parse, which means it’ll likely be more readable than the average headline. Use power words in your headlines (strong adjectives and verbs).

in your headlines (strong adjectives and verbs). Create curiosity (ask a question in the title).

Use an active voice .

. Appeal to emotion (use curiosity or controversy, or make a compelling promise).

Read headlines on the cover of magazines and use them for inspiration.

If you have trouble coming up with compelling titles, use one of the many headline generators available free online to analyze your title and fine-tune it.

Your Readers Don’t Trust You

Remember, no matter how helpful your content is, you have to establish credibility before your readers trust you or listen to what you have to say.

You can do this by:

Sourcing professionals in your industry.

Using examples and quotes from professionals in your industry.

Visuals that support your content (such as infographics ).

). Personal experience to build trust (e.g., “I’ve been a professional designer for 10 years and have designed over 1,000 logos…”).

Social proof (e.g., “over 80% of people surveyed by the Center for Content Marketing said that…”).

(e.g., “over 80% of people surveyed by the Center for Content Marketing said that…”). Testimonials from people who love your product/service/etc.

Statistics about a specific fact (e.g., “the average person spends 3 hours a week on Facebook”).

Case studies about how someone has used a particular product/service/etc.

Facts backed up with awards and certifications.

You’re Not Using Visuals

Visuals are a great way to tell a more complete story and an effective way to increase engagement and help your readers understand complex ideas.

Visuals also capture people’s attention. People tend not to read a long block of text, so break up the text with graphics or photos wherever possible.

You can also use different types of media, like videos or podcasts in addition to text-based content.

You’re Not Engaging With Your Readers

Don’t write like a robot. Your tone of voice should be friendly, yet authoritative. While there are times when it’s appropriate to use a formal tone in your writing, most readers will respond better to a conversational tone.

People want to feel like they’re having a conversation with you, not being lectured at. The easiest way to do this is by writing as if you’re talking directly with a friend.

Using jargon and big words doesn’t engage people in the same way as simple words and conversational language. If you can use simpler words, do so. Otherwise, you’ll scare away a certain percentage of your readers.

To be sure, you can run your finished articles through a site that shows you what grade level your writing is appropriate for.

Your Content Is Too Salesy

Readers can smell a sales pitch a mile off. People don’t want to be sold to, but they like to buy.

If your content focuses on selling your products or services, readers will bounce because they feel like you’re trying to shove a product down their throats.

Instead, create content that subtly positions your company or authority as the solution and helps people along their buying journey.

The problem with content that’s too salesy is that it doesn’t help your audience solve any problems. Your audience doesn’t want to be sold to. They want to be helped.

Readers are skeptical of brands and marketers who write promotional material. It’s okay if you write something that’s a direct pitch for your product or service, but if you do so in an obvious way, your readers may tune out.

The Bottom Line

If you want people to read your content, then don’t make the same mistakes that people make time and time again.

Make your content different. Make it stand out.

There’s so much content online that yours will never gain traction if you make these common mistakes.

Look through your content with a fresh pair of eyes.