The Silver Lining: Do You See It? And Why You Should

Behind the clouds the sun is still shining

We’ve all had our share of bad days and difficult situations. Yet when we’re in the eye of the storm, it can be challenging to believe that good times are just around the corner.

Not only is it hard to imagine, but sometimes we don’t feel we deserve happiness. That’s when our mental state can take a turn for the worse.

However, studies show that changing our perspectives can help us break free of negative thinking. When you look for the silver lining, you can become more confident and resilient . Then, during stressful times, you’ll be able to cope and handle whatever life throws your way.

Read ahead to learn more about the value of seeing the silver lining in every situation.

What Exactly Is the Silver Lining?

Life is filled with happy times and not-so-happy times. It’s a roller-coaster, and those who succeed know how to hold on as much as they can.

Those who seem to cruise through life are able to do so because they can see the silver lining. Whether it’s a bad day at work or a fight with your significant other, or financial problems, there’s always something good to look forward to. Optimists have figured out a way to train their minds to be more hopeful when times are tough.

Seeing the silver lining, or the good in painful or challenging situations, builds resilience . It also boosts your ability to adapt to changes and have the courage to contemplate the ‘what if.’

As Martin Luther King, Jr. once said , “Only in the darkness can you see the stars.”

Why You Should Always See the Silver Lining

Being hopeful and having the ability to find the silver living are two sides of the same coin. They go hand in hand in shaping your state of mind, emotions, and behavior.

Studies show that the more hopeful and optimistic you are, the better the outcome will be.

Positivity also has a direct effect on your physical and mental well-being. Moreover, it helps reduce cognitive decline, which means increased memory, focus, and concentration.

No one said it better than the Dalai Lama when he said , “Remember that sometimes not getting what you want is a wonderful stroke of luck.”

How You Can Find the Silver Lining

There are multiple ways to help you find the silver lining in your life, no matter how taxing the situation. I’ve put together a list of some common tips to get you started.

Then, when you’re having a difficult day, remember this Henri Matisse quote , “There are always flowers for those who want to see them.”

Learn To Be Optimistic

Optimism isn’t something you’re born with. It’s a skill that you build up and develop. It’s mainly linked to motivation, positive affirmations, and high self-esteem.

Volunteer

Helping others is a great way to practice compassion, which promotes your ability to see things from a different perspective. You also become more empathetic and patient. Supporting your community also makes you feel good about yourself and the effort you’re putting in.

Stop Negative Self-Talk

Most of us get trapped in the never-ending roll of responsibilities that fill every waking moment of our lives. Besides leading us down a road of health-damaging habits, it also forces us to stay fenced in our little 3-foot world. By challenging your thoughts, you can shatter the negative self-talk that keeps you feeling overwhelmed and undeserving.

Practice Gratitude

When you’re down, try to think of what you have instead of what’s missing from your life. Being thankful has this ability to put things into a less stressful perspective. It can also get you out of that ‘ victim ’ state of mind. Thus, you stop feeling sorry for yourself and start seeing the silver lining.

Find What Makes You Happy

Think about your future. What are you most looking forward to? What makes you feel excited and giddy with happiness when you first open your eyes in the morning? If you can’t think of anything, take conscious steps to find the ‘thing’ that makes you happy.

A Final Note

You’ll go through hard times in life. There’s no escaping that part of living. Yet, it’s your reaction to it that makes all the difference in the world.

Finding the silver lining in every situation isn’t easy. There will be times when you’ll have to change your outlook or challenge your way of thinking.

Whatever you have to go through to look for the silver lining, I guarantee you that it’s 100% worth it! No one ever had a bad day because they saw the good in an otherwise dire situation.