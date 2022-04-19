How Owning Your Mistakes Improves Your Relationships

“You have to own your mistakes otherwise your mistakes own you.” — Paulo Coelho

We’re human and we make mistakes . That’s a huge part of life that will never change. No one is ever going to be right all the time. There are some of us who are right most of the time. And others who are wrong a lot. But ultimately, everyone is going to make a mistake at some point and they probably already have made a lot throughout the years of their life.

Because you’re going to be making a lot of mistakes throughout your life, a great skill to learn is the art of owning your mistakes. It’s something that everyone can master if they work hard enough and have a desire to learn it.

Unfortunately, though, it’s something that a lot of people still need to learn how to do. There are many benefits to owning your mistakes and one of the large ones is that it improves your relationships. Here are some reasons why.

Makes You More Relatable

You become more relatable to the people you have relationships with when you own your mistakes. Because everyone makes mistakes, both you and they have made a mistake at some point. If you admit that yeah, you accidentally walked into the wrong bathroom, they’ll probably relate in some way to you.

They might laugh with you and not say anything else, but on the inside, they’re thinking of the time that they also walked into the wrong room. Knowing that someone else has done the same thing is relieving.

No one wants to be the only person who does silly things. They feel better about themselves because if you were silly enough to do it too, then it’s alright that they did it also. People can relate to you when you own your mistakes .

Helps With Growth

Mistakes can get between and cause a lot of problems in relationships. When you’re able to own your mistakes, your relationship can continue growing. So when you accidentally forget to pick your child up from school, if you own that mistake to them and their teacher, your relationships will be able to continue growing.

If you decide not to own that mistake, your child might begin to resent you or have negative thoughts about how much of a priority they are to you. Their teacher could form a bad opinion of you which might affect their opinion of your child. When you own the mistake, your relationships can continue, even with the negatives from the mistakes.

Improves Their Opinion Of You

When you own your mistakes to people, their opinion of you will improve. It might seem like the opposite should happen. It’s true that people might feel negatively about the mistake, but that’s unavoidable. It’s much better that those who should know about it learn about the mistake from you rather than someone else.

If you accidentally ruin your sister’s sweater and tell her about it, she’ll be happier than if she hears it from your mom. She’ll still probably be mad about her sweater, but after a moment to cool down, she probably respects that you told her yourself and owned it. You’ll probably still need to make it up to her though.

Owning your mistakes is the best way to start moving on from them, especially when they involve your relationships. When you don’t own things, you can seem snobby, stuck-up, unwilling to change, and more.

Own the mistakes you make in order to do as much good with your relationship and situation as possible.