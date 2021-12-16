9 Sure Signs It’s Time for a Career Change

George J. Ziogas

Ono Kosuki/Pexels

Have you spent years following a job only to realize that the road you’re on may not be the one you should be traveling anymore? You’re not alone. For many, the prospect of climbing up the same hill over and over again becomes more exhausting than fulfilling, no matter what the pay may be.

The fact is, when you know in your heart that there are better things for you to do, it can be hard to stay in your current situation. It might take months or years before you act on that lingering feeling in your gut that things aren’t right anymore. But when it does come time to make a change, these nine signs will invariably lead to the decision you need to make.

You Are Bored Out of Your Mind

There’s nothing worse than being stuck in a job that’s so dull, repetitive, and unchallenging that you start to take it for granted. You might even find yourself in a position where you look forward to the weekends so you can catch up on movies or organize your closet instead of returning to the same old routine.

If you’re bored with your job, it’s time for a change. The only way to reignite the passion for your work is to find something new. Chances are, your boredom isn’t due to any one aspect of the job, but rather an overall lack of challenge or personal growth opportunities at the current company.

It Feels Like Your Talents and Skills Are Not Valued

Did you ever imagine that all the hours and effort it’s taken to learn a new skill or develop a new talent could be so unappreciated?

If you feel like your talents and skills are overlooked or underappreciated, it’s time to take the initiative and ask for a raise or negotiate to get more responsibility to boost what you’re bringing in. Otherwise, it might be time to look for jobs where your skills and credentials are valued so that you can feel proud of your contributions.

You Can’t Move Up

Moving up in a company is an admirable goal, especially if you’re in a role that’s beneath your talents.

But if you find yourself in a position where you’re stuck at the same place for years with no sign of a promotion coming your way anytime soon, it’s time to start looking elsewhere.

If your goal is to climb up the ladder and don’t see results, why stick around? It’s better to get a new job that could pay more or offer a fresh opportunity for growth than continue in your current position until retirement.

There Is Always Drama Going on Around You

There’s nothing more exhausting than being in an abusive work situation, especially if you’re the target of the abuse. In the midst of a feud with a coworker or boss, it can be hard to see past the drama that’s going on around you to remember why you chose to work there in the first place.

If drama surrounds your day-to-day activities, it might be time to get out of that situation for good. The only way you’ll ever find peace is to leave behind toxic relationships that are wreaking havoc on your ambition and self-esteem.

The Workload Is Getting Too Much

Some people get into their careers because they love tackling challenges, which often leads to work that keeps them on the go all day long. But sometimes, the workload can get out of hand.

If you find yourself regularly staying up all night to finish projects or work more than 50 hours a week, it could be time to consider whether getting a new job where you’ll be able to take on fewer projects would be more beneficial. Otherwise, your performance might start slipping, and you could end up burning out.

You Are Not Learning Anything New

In order to feel fulfilled by your job, you need to be learning new things, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you have to be getting new certifications or attending training sessions.

Learning can come from simply observing others around you at work, taking the initiative on doing something different on a new project, or having a team meeting where everyone pitches in with their thoughts and ideas.

However, if you aren’t growing professionally within the company you’re currently working for, it’s time to start looking for other opportunities that will challenge your intellect and open up new opportunities for advancement.

Your Boss Is Driving You Crazy

Admittedly, we can all get pretty testy when we don’t get the recognition and praise we feel we deserve. But when you’re routinely bickering with your boss because they disagree with your approach to getting things done, it’s time to sit down for a heart-to-heart.

If the two of you don’t start to see eye-to-eye on your day-to-day responsibilities, then it might be time to take the initiative and propose that you be transferred to another department where your talents can shine. Otherwise, you might find yourself leaving on bad terms.

Your Health Is Suffering

At some point, it’s only natural that the stress of the job will start to affect your physical and mental health. If you’re getting headaches more frequently, feeling physically ill after work, or winding down with a cocktail after office hours instead of unwinding with friends and family, it could be time to make some changes.

After all, it’s not worth sacrificing your health for a job that doesn’t make you happy.

The Company Culture Is Stifling Your Creativity

Working in a company with a strict dress code or no office brainstorming sessions can be frustrating. But more importantly, you might feel stifled intellectually by the work culture where you’re not encouraged to share new ideas or think outside the box.

A lack of creativity can come from many sources, including the company’s business strategy or, perhaps, the personal style of the company’s leaders. Regardless of where your dissatisfaction stems from, being open to working with a different company that has a more innovative business model and an environment that supports creative thinking is critical for staying inspired and excited about work.

The Bottom Line

No doubt, a job is a privilege and a ticket to financial security, but it shouldn’t become a prison sentence.

Sure, it’s hard to give up on the occupation you’ve spent years on, but sometimes it’s time to leave your job behind and move on to something better. The goal here is to find the right moment to jump ship and move forward to a new position that will allow you to be more fulfilled.

Remember, the longer you remain in an unfulfilling position, the harder it’ll be to break out of that cycle, so it’s vital to take action to get out of your current situation before it’s too late.

